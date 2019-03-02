Chiefs reportedly to place franchise tag on Dee Ford, listen to trade offers for linebacker

The Kansas City Chiefs are ensuring another high-profile pass rusher won't hit the market when free agency opens on March 13, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Saturday that Dee Ford will receive the team's franchise tag.

The Chiefs intend to keep Ford through 2019, Schefter noted, but will also "listen to trade offers" for the former first-round draft pick as they transition to a hybrid 4-3 defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Ford entered the NFL in 2014 after a college career at defensive end with Auburn, but he's spent the last five years playing outside linebacker in Kansas City's 3-4 system. Selected 23rd overall, he had a slow start to his NFL career with just five starts and 5.5 sacks through his first two seasons. After emerging as a full-time pass rusher in 2015, however, Ford made his presence felt opposite Justin Houston, logging double-digit sack seasons in both 2016 and 2018, his first Pro Bowl campaign.

Ford ended his first Pro Bowl season on an infamous note, jumping offside during the Chiefs' AFC Championship loss to the eventual Super Bowl LIII champion New England Patriots. But he also had a career-high 13 sacks and received the team's Ed Block Courage Award as a pillar of the community.

He's far from the only big-name pass rusher expected to leave the market before it officially opens. The Philadelphia Eagles just re-signed Brandon Graham to a three-year extension, the Dallas Cowboys figure to either tag or extend DeMarcus Lawrence, and the Houston Texans may do the same with Jadeveon Clowney.