ARLINGTON, Texas -- Only one notable injury is resulting in a player being ruled out for the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their home game against the 2-7 New York Giants: wide receiver and return man KaVontae Turpin.

The reigning NFC Pro Bowl returner suffered a shoulder injury early on a return in the team's road loss at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, which caused him to spend some time in the blue tent on the sidelines. Turpin eventually returned to the game to catch a diving, five-yard receiving touchdown, the first of his two-year career. He didn't practice all week, and it is now known that he will not suit up on Sunday against the Giants.

Sixth-round rookie running back Deuce Vaughn will replace Turpin as the team's returner on both kicks and punts, something he worked on all week in practice with Turpin providing him pointers as he returned punts early in practice. Vaughn was a healthy scratch in each of the Cowboys' last three games.

The Giants inactives are starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck, didn't practice all week), right tackle Evan Neal (ankle, didn't practice all week), running back Deon Jackson, safety Gervarrius Owens, offensive lineman Mark Glowinski and kicker Cade York. Veteran kicker Randy Bullock, who was signed to the team's practice squad on November 3, will kick for New York on Sunday.