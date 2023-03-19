The Dallas Cowboys' quest to find a strong second option at wide receiver opposite 2022 Second-Team All-Pro CeeDee Lamb appears to have come to a close Sunday, following their acquisition of former Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for a couple late round picks.

Dallas had been looking long and hard for a player like Cooks, who has had over 1,000 receiving yards with all four teams has played for in his nine-year career: The New Orleans Saints (2014-2016), the New England Patriots (2017), the Los Angeles Rams (2018-2019), and the Texans (2020-2022). Their search began after trading four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last offseason in exchange for a fifth and sixth round pick.

As a result of the trade for Cooks, three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., another prolific wide receiver who has once considered a shoo-in to become a Cowboy, is no longer in the Cowboys' plans, according to ESPN. The team has about $9.8 million in cap space, and Dallas will likely need to use more than half of that to sign their incoming 2023 draft class.

The Cowboys would find it "hard to do" deals for both Cooks and OBJ, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder Sunday.

With their wide receiver trio now solidified with Lamb, Cooks, and Michael Gallup, the Cowboys can turn their attention to other needs like their offensive and defensive lines.