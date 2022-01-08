Playoff-bound teams will try to enter the postseason on a positive note when the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles collide in the teams' regular season finale on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Cowboys (11-5) are coming off a 25-22 loss to Arizona at home, which ended the team's four-game winning streak. Dallas, which already has clinched the NFC East title, will be either the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seeds in the NFC playoffs. Meanwhile the Eagles (9-7) enter the regular season finale on a four-game winning streak and will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds. The over-under for total points is set at 45, up four points from the opening line. Before finalizing any Eagles vs. Cowboys picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,200 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021 season on an incredible 135-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Eagles and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can see the pick only at SportsLine. Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Eagles vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Eagles spread: Dallas -3.5

Cowboys vs. Eagles over-under: 45 points

Cowboys vs. Eagles money line: Dallas -190, Philadelphia +160

DAL: 12-4 against the spread this season

PHI: Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards per game (160.4)



Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing clean football. Over the past two games, he has seven passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. In the five previous games, he threw five touchdowns and five picks. For the season he ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in completion percentage (68.4), passing yards (4,154), touchdown-to-interception ratio (32-10) and passer rating (100.9).

In addition, Dallas has dominated its NFC East foes this season. The Cowboys are a perfect 5-0 so far against divisional foes, scoring 37.8 points a game while giving up just 16.2 points. The 21.6 point differential is on pace to be the best by any team against its own division since the 2007 Patriots (+25.5).

Why the Eagles can cover

It's unclear exactly how much he'll play, but Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts has the ability to beat Dallas with either his arm or legs. The No. 53 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Hurts needs 16 rushing yards to be the sixth player in NFL history with 3,000 passing yards and 800 rushing yards in a season. He also has had success in his career against the Cowboys. Hurts has four 300-yard passing games in his career, and two of them have come against Dallas.

In addition, DeVonta Smith is having one of the best rookie seasons by a receiver in franchise history. The winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2020, Smith leads the team in receptions (61), receiving yards (875) and receiving touchdowns (five). He needs 38 receiving yards to set the franchise rookie record, held by DeSean Jackson (912 yards in 2008).

How to make Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

The model is leaning over on the total, predicting the teams to combine for 47 points. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's Eagles vs. Cowboys pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cowboys vs. Eagles? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Cowboys spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,200, and find out.