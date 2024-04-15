The Philadelphia Eagles didn't waste any time signing DeVonta Smith to a three-year contract extension, on the first day of Phase 1 of OTAs for good measure. Not only does Smith get his first-year option exercised for 2025 ($15.591 million), but his three-year extension for reportedly $75 million ($25 million per season) begins in 2026.

By the time Smith's extension begins, he'll be outside the top 10 amongst the highest-paid wide receivers (he's currently tied for fourth with A.J. Brown). The Eagles didn't set the market for the 2020 and 2021 group of wideouts set to be paid, yet created their own market for a player they valued.

Smith will be part of a group of Eagles offensive skill position players signed through at least 2026, keeping the core together for at least three more seasons.

Eagles offensive skill position players

Player Signed through Jalen Hurts 2029 Saquon Barkley 2026 A.J. Brown 2027 DeVonta Smith 2028 Dallas Goedert 2026

Now that the Eagles have Smith signed, what's next on the agenda for their roster? This offseason has been a busy one for general manager Howie Roseman, who signed Landon Dickerson, Jordan Mailata and Smith to multi-year extensions.

What might be the next move for Philadelphia? We explore some potential options.

A.J. Brown extension coming?

The Eagles signed Smith to the same amount of money as Brown ($25 million average annual salary), making them tied for fourth among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. Reworking the Brown contract after the 2024 season would become a priority, right?

Brown is third in receiving yards (2,952) and sixth in receiving touchdowns (18) in the NFL over the last two seasons. He is also first in yards per catch (15.2) among players with 175-plus catches. Brown is a top-five wide receiver in football, and is deservedly paid like one.

While Brown still has three years left on his current four-year, $100 million deal, he has no guaranteed salary after this year ($21 million guaranteed salary for 2024). Whether Smith got his extension this year or next, the Eagles will likely have to make a decision on Brown's contract and whether to create more guaranteed money for him for 2025 and 2026.

Fortunately, there is a way to restructure Brown's contract and turn some of his base salary into a guaranteed amount. Brown is only 27 and headed into the prime of his career, so the Eagles likely want to keep him around.

Any other players up for extensions?

The Eagles have most of their core players signed through the 2026 season, especially on offense. Outside of the skill position players, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson are both signed through the 2028 season, while Lane Johnson is signed through the 2026 season. Cam Jurgens is under contract until the 2025 season and finally gets to take over as the heir apparent to Jason Kelce. A good season will set Jergens up for an extension down the road.

The defense has Jalen Carter going into his second season and Jordan Davis is heading into his third, so there's no need for extensions for either of the former first-round picks. Nakobe Dean still has to prove himself as a starter in the league, putting himself in the same position as Carter and Davis in regards to an extension.

Josh Sweat will be a free agent after the 2024 season. The Eagles will have to make a decision whether to retain him as a pass rusher or let the 2018 fourth-round pick move forward with another organization. Those decisions on these key defensive players will come after the 2024 season.

Do Eagles avoid adding wide receiver in draft now?

Simple answer to this one. No.

Outside of Brown and Smith, the Eagles would like to add a No. 3 wide receiver to play the slot. Philadelphia worked to improve its depth at wide receiver by signing DeVonte Parker and Parris Campbell to one-year contracts this season, but Parker is only getting $1.2 million of the $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal he signed with the Eagles.

There's no guarantee Parker even makes the roster, and he's more of a backup on the outside of Brown and Smith. Campbell will get looks on kickoff returns and in the slot, competing with Britain Covey for playing time in the slot. Jalen Hurts likes Covey in the slot, and the other Eagles receivers have also endorsed Covey there.

Drafting a third receiver is a luxury, but this draft is rich with good prospects at the position. The Eagles have the No. 22, No. 50 and No. 53 picks available in this draft and will take the best player on their board.

Don't rule out wide receiver at any of these picks, adding another weapon to an already loaded offense.