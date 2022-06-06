LEHIGH VALLEY, Pennsylvania -- A.J. Brown already seems to understand the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, even if the Eagles' prized offseason acquisition hasn't played a game for his new team yet.

Brown engaged in his first duel against the Cowboys, going head-to-head with All-Pro Micah Parsons in a winner-take-all slugfest for the home run derby championship of DeVonta Smith's charity softball game Saturday. Brown emerged victorious over Parsons, with some fun smack talk for the Cowboys star as he accepted the championship trophy.

"Get your popcorn ready and tell Micah Parsons he can get ready for this s---," Brown said as the crowd thundered in applause.

Parsons, a Pennsylvania native, was shattered with boos at Coca-Cola Park because of the team he plays for -- as he showcased his athletic talents in a sea of Eagles fans. The reigning defensive rookie of the year was having fun with the crowd, embracing the boos at introduction as he belted eight home runs in the preliminary round to ignite the pro-Eagles crowd.

Earning his way to the finals, Parsons squared off against Brown (who led the way with nine home runs in the preliminary round), as each belted six home runs in the final round to set up the tiebreaker. Parsons hit two home runs in a 30-second time limit to set the stage for Brown, who was an Under Armour All-American in high school and MLB draft selection.

Brown was able to beat Parsons by hitting three home runs to Parsons' two, circling the bases as he celebrated the victory over the Cowboys star. The bat flip certainly was a nice touch in an event that featured several NFL stars, including Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay, Brandon Graham, and Dallas Goedert. Smith and Brown were also part of the Eagles contingent that drove a large crowd to Allentown.

Parsons, Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers), Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos), Mack Wilson (New England Patriots), Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins). Elijah Moore (New York Jets), Terrell Edmunds (Steelers), and La'Mical Perine (Jets) were the other notable NFL stars that participated in the event. The day concluded with Smith's softball game, as Team Smith went up against Team Parsons in a five-inning battle.

Unfortunately for Parsons, he took another loss as Jalen Hurts hit a two-run walk off homer to lead Team Smith to a 13-12 victory. White Hurts capped off the fireworks, it was Brown who ignited them with a titanic performance on the diamond that gave the fans their money's worth.

The Eagles are expecting the same on the football field come September as they chase the Cowboys for the NFC East title. Brown is going to play a major role in how far Philadelphia can go in 2022 and beyond.

"Being with him is great. Being able to learn from a guy like him, when he sees me do something wrong he teaches me," Smith said of Brown. "Knowing what I did wrong, he helps me out....If you don't have that connection with your teammates, that will mess up everything on the field. The better connection you have off the field helps more on the field."