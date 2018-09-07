Eagles' Carson Wentz will reportedly miss several weeks of the regular season

It look like the Eagles' regular season opener won't be the only game that Carson Wentz misses this year.

According to NFL.com, Wentz is likely going to miss several weeks and could be sidelined until sometime in October as he continues to rehab from the brutal knee injury that he suffered in a Week 14 win over the Rams last season.

Although Wentz has been making steady improvement, the Eagles are being overly cautious with their star because they see him as the team's quarterback for the next 10 to 15 years, and they don't want to jeopardize his health by putting him on the field too early.

Not only did Wentz tear his ACL when he suffered his injury back in December, but he also tore his LCL. Wentz also had a partially torn IT [iliotibial] band, and he had to have some meniscus damage cleaned up during his Dec. 13 surgery. Due to all the damage, the Eagles always knew there was a chance that Wentz wouldn't be ready to play early in the season.

If Wentz is sidelined until October, that would mean he would miss games against the Falcons (Week 1), the Buccaneers (Week 2), Colts (Week 3) and Titans (Week 4).

The Eagles quarterback has been throwing the ball a lot over the past few months, including Thursday, when he threw on the field before Philadelphia's game against Atlanta.

Carson Wentz will sit this one out, but is getting in some work pregame. His teammates have been raving about how he looks. pic.twitter.com/LU88GtgLwu — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 6, 2018

However, just because he's throwing doesn't mean he's going to play anytime soon. Wentz was cleared for 7-on-7 drills in June and two months later, he was cleared to participate in 11-on-11 drills in August, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Until that happens, Wentz isn't allowed to practice and if he can't practice, he can't play.

With Wentz out, the Eagles will be turning to Nick Foles, the man who led them on an improbable playoff run that ended with a 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Although Foles, who was named Super Bowl MVP, has made it clear that Wentz is the starter in Philly, he probably doesn't mind that he'll be starting a few games, and that's because he's going to make some serious money.

Thanks to his re-worked contract, Foles will make $250,000 for any game where he takes at least 33 percent of the snaps. The backup quarterback will also make another $250,000 if the Eagles end up winning the game. Basically, if Foles starts the next four weeks and the Eagles win all four games, the 29-year-old would pull in $2 million in bonus money.