The Philadelphia Eagles named their captains for the 2022 season Thursday: Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay and Jake Elliott.

Hurts is a team captain for the second time, while Graham and Cox -- the two longest-tenured defensive players on the roster -- return as captains from last year. Kelce also returns as a team captain from 2021 as the Eagles' longest-tenured offensive player.

Slay is a team captain for the first time in an Eagles uniform, and the first time in his NFL career. The moment Slay found out he was named a captain was emotional for Hurts, as the Eagles quarterback showcased how his leadership affects the team.

"This is his first time being a captain throughout his whole entire career," Hurts said Thursday. "He held back tears talking about that the other day because it means that much to him. That's a guy that I want -- I want that guy leading."

Johnson was also named an Eagles captain for the first time in his career, another special honor for a player who is entering his 10th season with the Eagles.

"He's a guy that always puts out his best effort. Always puts out his best foot forward," Hurts said. "He's one of the all-time great Eagles. For us to have this opportunity to acknowledge his greatness and his leadership and his play, I think it's big.

"He's a guy that's so hungry. Being this many years in, you see the hunger every day. He takes pride in not losing a rep. He takes pride in trying to do stuff the right way. He sets a great example for the younger guys on the line and the skill positions."

The Eagles' captains were voted on by their teammates. All seven players will wear the "C" patch throughout the 2022 season.