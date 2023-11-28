The San Francisco 49ers did a lot of talking after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated them in the NFC Championship last season, making Sunday's rematch between the two teams the most anticipated game of the year.

Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick had enough of all the chitchat, saying the 49ers have an opportunity to back that talk up this week.

"Talk is cheap," Reddick told KYW News Radio after Sunday's win. "They [San Francisco] get to come back in the Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that shit up and prove it again."

Most of this talking has come from Deebo Samuel, who hasn't shied away from criticism of the Eagles. Samuel called James Bradberry trash after the Super Bowl loss and also said Eagles fans weren't loud prior to the NFC Championship game. He continued to discuss the loss as recently as May and also hung up on an interview when a question was asked about the Eagles.

"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said. "I ain't going to keep going on about what could've happened and what would've happened, but yeah, it would've definitely been a different outcome (if healthy)."

Samuel said Monday he didn't regret calling Bradberry trash, as Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown gave fans permission to troll him this week.

"[My] most hated team is the Eagles right now. One hundred percent," Samuel said this offseason, via 49ers Webzone. "All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."

Brandon Aiyuk said the 49ers were "hands down" the best team in the NFL. Most of the talking has come from the 49ers, and Reddick is giving them the opportunity to prove it come Sunday.