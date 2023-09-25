The Philadelphia Eagles will aim for their second straight 3-0 start when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 3. Philadelphia (2-0), which hasn't gotten off to 3-0 starts in back-to-back seasons since 1992-93, is coming off a 34-28 win over Minnesota. The Buccaneers (2-0) are looking to win their first three games for the fifth time in franchise history and first since 2005 after defeating Chicago 27-17 last week.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread: Philadelphia -5

Eagles vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Buccaneers money line: Philadelphia -224, Tampa Bay +185

PHI: Eagles are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine regular-season road games

TB: Buccaneers are 2-0 ATS this year after going 4-12-1 last season

Why the Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts has yet to throw for 200 yards this season, but improved to 19-1 as a starting quarterback in the NFL last week. The 25-year-old rushed for a pair of touchdowns against the Vikings, marking the ninth time in his career he has had multiple scoring runs in a game, one shy of Cam Newton's all-time record. Hurts has 28 rushing touchdowns in 47 career contests, tying him with Newton for most by a quarterback in his first 50 NFL games.

Hurts has recorded 25 touchdowns on the ground since the start of the 2021 season, one fewer than Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler for most in the league over that span. The Eagles also got a touchdown run in Week 2 from D'Andre Swift, who made a strong second impression after seeing very little action in his debut with the team. The 24-year-old running back, who was acquired from Detroit in April, had one carry for three yards and made one catch in Philadelphia's season-opening win at New England, but rushed 28 times for a career-high 175 yards and a TD against Minnesota.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's offense has been thriving under new quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has quickly developed a strong rapport with wide receiver Mike Evans. The 28-year-old Mayfield, who was the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has thrown for 490 yards and three touchdowns without an interception thus far. He has connected 12 times with Evans, who registered 171 receiving yards and a TD last week.

It was the eighth career game with at least 170 yards and a scoring catch for the 30-year-old Evans, the fifth-most in NFL history. Evans is fourth in the league with 237 receiving yards and has amassed 444 along with five touchdown receptions over his last three regular-season contests. The Buccaneers have been strong defensively in 2023 as they are second against the run with an average of 54 yards allowed and tied for eighth with 17 points permitted per game.

