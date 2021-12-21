The NFC East title is likely out of reach, but the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team are in the thick of the Wild-Card race entering Tuesday's matchup. Philly is 1-4 at home, while Washington has won three of six on the road. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was moved to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington's locker room. The matchup could be decided by which side wins the battle between Philadelphia's No. 1 rushing offense and Washington's top-five run defense.

Philadelphia is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is 42.

Eagles vs. Washington spread: Eagles -6.5

Eagles vs. Washington over-under: 42 points

Eagles vs. Washington money line: WFT +230, Eagles -280

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has won three of its last four games and comes off a bye. Quarterback Jalen Hurts was back at practice last week after missing Week 13. He has 2,435 passing yards in 12 games and leads the NFL's top rushing attack. Philly averages 160 yards per game, and Hurts has 695 yards and eight TDs on the ground. Miles Sanders rushed for 120 in Hurt's absence in Week 13 and has 578 yards.

Tight end Dallas Goedert caught six passes for 105 yards and a TD in the 33-18 win against the Jets before the Eagles had their bye. The defense allows 22.4 points per game and ranks in the top 15 in yards allowed, pass defense, and run defense. Neither team produces many takeaways, but Washington has turned the ball over eight more times than the Eagles (21-13). Javon Hargrave leads the team with 7.5 sacks.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Meanwhile, Washington lost to the Dallas Cowboys last week, 27-20. Washington was outscored 24-0 in the first half. Taylor Heinicke was sacked four times and had a fumble returned for a TD along with an interception. Kyle Allen replaced Heinicke (knee) when Washington was down 27-8, but the loss was sealed when Allen fumbled with 2:24 remaining.

Terry McLaurin (concussion) practiced in full on Sunday. Washington had 23 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list when the Week 15 game was rescheduled, They included Heinicke, Allen, Kamren Curl, Matt Ioannidis, Cam Sims, Kendall Fuller, and Jonathan Allen.

