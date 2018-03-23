Former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor reportedly closing in on a deal with the Jets

Terrelle Pryor has found his next team. According to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Pryor is closing in on a deal with the New York Jets.

Free agent WR Terrelle Pryor is closing in on a deal with the #Jets, sources say. They are hammering out final details & should be done tonight. NYJ continues to rework its WRs room with Pryor, formerly of the #Browns and #Redskins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2018

Pryor is coming off a disappointing season in the nation's capital, during which he caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. He signed a one-year deal with Washington last offseason after enjoying a breakout season with the Browns in 2016. He caught 77 passes for 1,004 yards and four touchdowns as the Browns' No. 1 receiving target that season.

He was expected to be one of Kirk Cousins' top passing game options last season, but he got off to a dreadful start and eventually fell behind several other players on the depth chart. He ended up playing only 64 percent of the team's snaps before shutting things down 10 games into the season.

In New York, he should be expected to work as one of the team's two outside receivers alongside Jermaine Kearse, while 2017 breakout player Robby Anderson mans the slot. Pryor has a huge frame and excellent body control, and should be able to provide a nice security blanket for whoever of Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater, or the No. 3 overall pick winds up playing under center for the Jets.

The Jets had been rumored to be chasing free-agent wideout Allen Hurns, but he'd also visited Dallas and Cleveland and has yet to make a decision. It's unknown whether the Jets' signing of Pryor takes them out of the Hurns market, or if they'd be interested in signing both players.