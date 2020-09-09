The 2020 season is bringing a few new wrinkles to how teams can manage the practice squad. First, it's bigger as the units have expanded to 16 players. Clubs can also move two players up from the practice squad to the active roster each week without having to sneak them through waivers. Two players on the practice squad can also be designated active for game days, allowing teams to have 55 total players at their disposal before inactives.
One of the other changes to the taxi squad is that teams are now able to "protect" up to four players on the unit heading into each week. That means once they are given that label they are barred from signing on to an active roster of another team before that week's games are played.
Two notable names that you won't see on this list include Josh McCown of the Eagles and Cowboys veteran Brandon Carr. Those two are examples where their respective teams have unique plans that reduce the risk of losing them to another club to virtually zero. As CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker report, Dallas' decision to move Carr to the practice unit is tactical as the team could activate him to hit the field as early as Week 1 if they utilize their ability to designate him as one of the two active practice squad players for game day. With McCown, he has come to a special agreement with the Eagles where he'll stay in Dallas and serve as the club's emergency QB remotely.
Meanwhile, Josh Rosen, who recently agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad after being released by the Miami Dolphins is one of the higher-profile names that make up this initial wave of protected players for Week 1.
Protected practice squad players for Week 1
Arizona Cardinals
D.J. Foster, running back
Chris Jones, defensive back
Jordan Thomas, tight end
Atlanta Falcons
Kurt Benkert, quarterback
Sean Harlow, guard
Chris Rowland, wide receiver
John Wetzel, offensive tackle
Baltimore Ravens
Aaron Adeoye, linebacker
Trystan Colon-Castillo, center
Will Holden, guard
Nick Moore, long snapper
Buffalo Bills
Evan Boehm, center
Dane Jackson, defensive back
Cameron Lewis, defensive back
Justin Zimmer, defensive tackle
Carolina Panthers
Reggie Bonnafon, running back
Natrell Jamerson, defenisve back
Matt Kaskey, offensive tackle
Kaare Vedvik, kicker
Chicago Bears
Tyler Bray, quarterback
Jamon Brown, guard
Artavis Pierce, running back
Cairo Santos, kicker
Cincinnati Bengals
Amani Bledsoe, defensive end
Trayvon Henderson, defensive back
Stanley Morgan, wide receiver
Mason Schreck, tight end
Cleveland Browns
Garrett Gilbert, quarterback
Jovante Moffatt, defensive back
Cody Parkey, kicker
Greg Senat, offensive tackle
Dallas Cowboys
Francis Bernard, linebacker
Deante Burton, defensive back
Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end
Sewo Olonilua, running back
Detroit Lions
David Blough, quarterback
Isaac Nauta, tight end
Dee Virgin, defensive back
Jonathan Williams, running back
Houston Texans
Davin Bellamy, linebacker
Greg Mancz, center
Jonathan Owens, defensive back
C.J. Prosise, running back
Jacksonville Jaguars
Nathan Cottrell, running back
Ben Ellefson, tight end
Matt Flanagan, tight end
Sidney Jones, defensive back
Las Vegas Raiders
Dominik Eberle, kicker
Kyle Emanuel, linebacker
DeShone Kizer, quarterback
Eric Magnuson, center
Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Groy, guard
Cole Toner, center
Donte Vaughn, defensive back
Miami Dolphins
Tae Hayes, defensive back
Chris Myarick, tight end
Jake Rudock, quarterback
Ken Webster, defensive back
Philadelphia Eagles
Deontay Burnett, wide receiver
Iosua Opeta, guard
Joe Ostman, defensive end
Trevor Williams, defensive back
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jayrone Elliot, linebacker
Henry Mondeaux, defensive end
Curtis Riley, defensive back
Wendell Smallwood, running back
San Francisco 49ers
Hroniss Grasu, center
Dontae Johnson, defensive back
Dion Jordan, defensive end
Kevin White, wide receiver
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cyril Grayson, wide receiver
Greg Joseph, kicker
Josh Rosen, quarterback
Mazzi Wilkins, defensive back
Tennessee Titans
Tucker McCann, kicker
Jeremy McNichols, running back
Wyatt Ray, defensive end
Trevor Siemian, quarterback
Washington Football Team
Joshua Garnett, guard
Jeremy Reaves, defensive back
Cam Sims, wide receiver