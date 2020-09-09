rosen-2.jpg
USA Today

The 2020 season is bringing a few new wrinkles to how teams can manage the practice squad. First, it's bigger as the units have expanded to 16 players. Clubs can also move two players up from the practice squad to the active roster each week without having to sneak them through waivers. Two players on the practice squad can also be designated active for game days, allowing teams to have 55 total players at their disposal before inactives. 

One of the other changes to the taxi squad is that teams are now able to "protect" up to four players on the unit heading into each week. That means once they are given that label they are barred from signing on to an active roster of another team before that week's games are played. 

Two notable names that you won't see on this list include Josh McCown of the Eagles and Cowboys veteran Brandon Carr. Those two are examples where their respective teams have unique plans that reduce the risk of losing them to another club to virtually zero. As CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker report, Dallas' decision to move Carr to the practice unit is tactical as the team could activate him to hit the field as early as Week 1 if they utilize their ability to designate him as one of the two active practice squad players for game day. With McCown, he has come to a special agreement with the Eagles where he'll stay in Dallas and serve as the club's emergency QB remotely. 

Meanwhile, Josh Rosen, who recently agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad after being released by the Miami Dolphins is one of the higher-profile names that make up this initial wave of protected players for Week 1. 

Protected practice squad players for Week 1

Arizona Cardinals

D.J. Foster, running back
Chris Jones, defensive back
Jordan Thomas, tight end

Atlanta Falcons

Kurt Benkert, quarterback
Sean Harlow, guard
Chris Rowland, wide receiver
John Wetzel, offensive tackle

Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Adeoye, linebacker
Trystan Colon-Castillo, center
Will Holden, guard
Nick Moore, long snapper

Buffalo Bills

Evan Boehm, center
Dane Jackson, defensive back
Cameron Lewis, defensive back
Justin Zimmer, defensive tackle

Carolina Panthers

Reggie Bonnafon, running back
Natrell Jamerson, defenisve back
Matt Kaskey, offensive tackle
Kaare Vedvik, kicker

Chicago Bears

Tyler Bray, quarterback
Jamon Brown, guard
Artavis Pierce, running back
Cairo Santos, kicker 

Cincinnati Bengals 

Amani Bledsoe, defensive end
Trayvon Henderson, defensive back
Stanley Morgan, wide receiver
Mason Schreck, tight end

Cleveland Browns 

Garrett Gilbert, quarterback 
Jovante Moffatt, defensive back
Cody Parkey, kicker 
Greg Senat, offensive tackle

Dallas Cowboys 

Francis Bernard, linebacker
Deante Burton, defensive back
Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end 
Sewo Olonilua, running back

Detroit Lions 

David Blough, quarterback
Isaac Nauta, tight end 
Dee Virgin, defensive back 
Jonathan Williams, running back

Houston Texans 

Davin Bellamy, linebacker
Greg Mancz, center 
Jonathan Owens, defensive back 
C.J. Prosise, running back 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

Nathan Cottrell, running back 
Ben Ellefson, tight end 
Matt Flanagan, tight end 
Sidney Jones, defensive back 

Las Vegas Raiders 

Dominik Eberle, kicker 
Kyle Emanuel, linebacker 
DeShone Kizer, quarterback 
Eric Magnuson, center 

Los Angeles Chargers

Ryan Groy, guard 
Cole Toner, center 
Donte Vaughn, defensive back

Miami Dolphins 

Tae Hayes, defensive back
Chris Myarick, tight end 
Jake Rudock, quarterback 
Ken Webster, defensive back 

Philadelphia Eagles 

Deontay Burnett, wide receiver 
Iosua Opeta, guard 
Joe Ostman, defensive end
Trevor Williams, defensive back 

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jayrone Elliot, linebacker 
Henry Mondeaux, defensive end 
Curtis Riley, defensive back 
Wendell Smallwood, running back 

San Francisco 49ers 

Hroniss Grasu, center 
Dontae Johnson, defensive back
Dion Jordan, defensive end
Kevin White, wide receiver 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Cyril Grayson, wide receiver 
Greg Joseph, kicker 
Josh Rosen, quarterback 
Mazzi Wilkins, defensive back

Tennessee Titans 

Tucker McCann, kicker 
Jeremy McNichols, running back 
Wyatt Ray, defensive end 
Trevor Siemian, quarterback 

Washington Football Team 

Joshua Garnett, guard 
Jeremy Reaves, defensive back 
Cam Sims, wide receiver