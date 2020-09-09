The 2020 season is bringing a few new wrinkles to how teams can manage the practice squad. First, it's bigger as the units have expanded to 16 players. Clubs can also move two players up from the practice squad to the active roster each week without having to sneak them through waivers. Two players on the practice squad can also be designated active for game days, allowing teams to have 55 total players at their disposal before inactives.

One of the other changes to the taxi squad is that teams are now able to "protect" up to four players on the unit heading into each week. That means once they are given that label they are barred from signing on to an active roster of another team before that week's games are played.

Two notable names that you won't see on this list include Josh McCown of the Eagles and Cowboys veteran Brandon Carr. Those two are examples where their respective teams have unique plans that reduce the risk of losing them to another club to virtually zero. As CBS Sports Cowboys Insider Patrik Walker report, Dallas' decision to move Carr to the practice unit is tactical as the team could activate him to hit the field as early as Week 1 if they utilize their ability to designate him as one of the two active practice squad players for game day. With McCown, he has come to a special agreement with the Eagles where he'll stay in Dallas and serve as the club's emergency QB remotely.

Meanwhile, Josh Rosen, who recently agreed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad after being released by the Miami Dolphins is one of the higher-profile names that make up this initial wave of protected players for Week 1.

Protected practice squad players for Week 1

D.J. Foster, running back

Chris Jones, defensive back

Jordan Thomas, tight end

Kurt Benkert, quarterback

Sean Harlow, guard

Chris Rowland, wide receiver

John Wetzel, offensive tackle

Aaron Adeoye, linebacker

Trystan Colon-Castillo, center

Will Holden, guard

Nick Moore, long snapper

Evan Boehm, center

Dane Jackson, defensive back

Cameron Lewis, defensive back

Justin Zimmer, defensive tackle

Reggie Bonnafon, running back

Natrell Jamerson, defenisve back

Matt Kaskey, offensive tackle

Kaare Vedvik, kicker

Tyler Bray, quarterback

Jamon Brown, guard

Artavis Pierce, running back

Cairo Santos, kicker

Amani Bledsoe, defensive end

Trayvon Henderson, defensive back

Stanley Morgan, wide receiver

Mason Schreck, tight end

Garrett Gilbert, quarterback

Jovante Moffatt, defensive back

Cody Parkey, kicker

Greg Senat, offensive tackle

Dallas Cowboys

Francis Bernard, linebacker

Deante Burton, defensive back

Ron'Dell Carter, defensive end

Sewo Olonilua, running back

David Blough, quarterback

Isaac Nauta, tight end

Dee Virgin, defensive back

Jonathan Williams, running back

Davin Bellamy, linebacker

Greg Mancz, center

Jonathan Owens, defensive back

C.J. Prosise, running back

Nathan Cottrell, running back

Ben Ellefson, tight end

Matt Flanagan, tight end

Sidney Jones, defensive back

Dominik Eberle, kicker

Kyle Emanuel, linebacker

DeShone Kizer, quarterback

Eric Magnuson, center

Ryan Groy, guard

Cole Toner, center

Donte Vaughn, defensive back

Miami Dolphins

Tae Hayes, defensive back

Chris Myarick, tight end

Jake Rudock, quarterback

Ken Webster, defensive back

Philadelphia Eagles

Deontay Burnett, wide receiver

Iosua Opeta, guard

Joe Ostman, defensive end

Trevor Williams, defensive back

Jayrone Elliot, linebacker

Henry Mondeaux, defensive end

Curtis Riley, defensive back

Wendell Smallwood, running back

Hroniss Grasu, center

Dontae Johnson, defensive back

Dion Jordan, defensive end

Kevin White, wide receiver

Cyril Grayson, wide receiver

Greg Joseph, kicker

Josh Rosen, quarterback

Mazzi Wilkins, defensive back

Tucker McCann, kicker

Jeremy McNichols, running back

Wyatt Ray, defensive end

Trevor Siemian, quarterback

Washington Football Team

Joshua Garnett, guard

Jeremy Reaves, defensive back

Cam Sims, wide receiver