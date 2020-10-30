The Tennessee Titans (5-1) hit the road for the first time in more than a month, as they are scheduled to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1) this Sunday. Mike Vrabel's team suffered their first loss of the season last week, as the Titans fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 27-24. Stephen Gostkowski had a chance to send the matchup to overtime, but his 45-yard field goal attempt was no good. As for the Bengals, they fell to the Cleveland Browns, 37-34. Cincinnati was actually up by a touchdown at halftime, but Baker Mayfield's incredible second half ended up making the difference in the divisional showdown.

The Titans offense mounted a comeback in the second half last week, but their historically bad third down defense was on full display in Week 7. They allow a first down conversion on 61 percent of third downs, which ranks worst in the league. As for the Bengals, they will be playing their first game without Carlos Dunlap, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after publicly lobbying for a chance of scenery.

Before we get into the details of Sunday's matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Titans lead the all-time series against the Bengals, 40-33-1, but have lost two out of the past three. This is a great chance for the Titans to rebound, as this offense could potentially tee off against a defense that has allowed 194 total points this season -- which ranks ninth-most in the league. Ryan Tannehill passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns last week, which marked game No. 10 since 2019 with two or more touchdown passes. Derrick Henry rushed for just 75 yards and a touchdown after going off for 212 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans in Week 6, and he is averaging 141 yards from scrimmage and 1.67 touchdowns over his past six games on the road.

As for the Bengals, their rookie quarterback continues to show that he's a star in the making. Burrow passed for a career-high 406 yards and three touchdowns along with a pick last week, and also rushed for a touchdown. It marked his fifth game with over 300 passing yards, which is tied for the second-most by a rookie in NFL history. His rookie wide receiver, Tee Higgins, has been coming along over the past few games, as he has caught 11 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown over his last two games. The Bengals are hoping running back Joe Mixon can return to the starting lineup after he missed last week. Giovani Bernard recorded 96 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown last week in his absence.

Prediction

Right now, it's clear that the Titans are the better team so I think there's a good chance they get back into the win column on Sunday. While the Bengals are 1-5-1, they are an incredible 5-2 against the spread. That indicates they are a competitive team that can keep games close, but they are going to need their defense to step up in a big way if they want a chance against Tannehill and Henry.

Score: Titans 30-21