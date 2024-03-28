While he likely won't be selected No. 1 overall, perhaps no incoming quarterback has been talked about more through the draft process than J.J. McCarthy. The starting quarterback of the reigning College Football Playoff national champion Michigan Wolverines is headed to the NFL, and could go earlier in the 2024 NFL Draft than expected.

In speaking with team executives at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero said the most popular answer for where the Washington Commanders go at No. 2 overall is McCarthy. His former head coach in Jim Harbaugh has been McCarthy's biggest megaphone, declaring him the best quarterback in this draft and claiming he had the best pro day he's ever seen from a quarterback.

The former four-star recruit went 27-1 as the starter at Michigan, which is good enough for third-best by any quarterback in FBS history. In 40 total games, McCarthy threw 49 touchdowns compared to just 11 interceptions. While the Wolverines were the best team in college football this past year, the offense didn't exactly run through McCarthy. His 2,991 passing yards ranked 35th in the country, and he attempted just 18 passes in the championship win over Washington. He didn't put up gaudy numbers like Michael Penix Jr., but did come up clutch when called upon.

Let's take a look at the five best potential landing spots for McCarthy. These aren't necessarily the most likely landing spots, but the best "fits" for the former Michigan quarterback.

McCarthy wouldn't start right away in Atlanta, but he's just 21 years old and could learn plenty from Kirk Cousins. It's the beginning of a new era in Atlanta, one where Sean McVay disciple Zac Robinson takes over on the offensive side of the ball. There's reason to be optimistic with weapons like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts ready to take that next step. McCarthy would benefit from the top-10 rushing offense the Falcons have, as Tyler Allgeier and Bijan would be his new "Blake Corum," if you will. The Falcons come in at No. 5 since McCarthy wouldn't be starting for a couple seasons, but Atlanta presents a nice landing spot for any young quarterback.

Who wouldn't want to be the face of the new-look NFL team in Vegas? With the hiring of Antonio Pierce, maybe the Raiders are finally on the right track, The offense lost Josh Jacobs, but still has a reliable playmaker in Davante Adams. We'll see about the hire of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Residing in the AFC West isn't easy, but Pierce turned the defense around midseason, and then added defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency. Not only does the former Dolphin add an element of pass rush up the middle, but he should free up things for Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson off the edge as well. Having the opportunity to battle with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the QB1 spot in Sin City would be exciting.

Are the Giants in the market for a new quarterback? There are a couple of different factors when it comes to that question. The franchise still has confidence in Daniel Jones, but owner John Mara also said he wouldn't stop GM Joe Schoen from taking a quarterback. If the Giants have fallen in love with McCarthy, it's very possible he ends up in New York.

Brian Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year in 2022, but 2023 was a disaster. You can blame the offensive line injuries, but Tyrod Taylor was competitive, and then Tommy DeVito had his moment in the sun, too. There are definitely questions about the quarterback position in New York, and McCarthy could be the answer.

The Vikings are in the market for a quarterback after Cousins signed with Atlanta. Minnesota did add Sam Darnold, but also made a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire a second first-round pick. Perhaps some ammunition to strike another trade up the board for a signal-caller?

The Vikings are an attractive landing spot for a young quarterback. You get to play indoors with the offensive-minded former quarterback Kevin O'Connell crafting his game plan toward you. Plus, you get Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson to throw the ball to. It's a favorable situation for an efficient quarterback.

The Broncos are a team looking for a new QB1 after the Russell Wilson debacle, and McCarthy could be that guy. Working with Sean Payton would be beneficial, as would playing with Javonte Williams and Courtland Sutton. Then, Vance Joseph's defense showed in the second half of the 2023 season that it can spark a win streak just by itself. This is a fan base itching to be competitive again, and one that needs a cheap quarterback. Who wouldn't want the opportunity to be the player who gets them to the playoffs again?