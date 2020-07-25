Watch Now: Player Perspective: Jamal Adams Traded to the Seahawks ( 10:53 )

The Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets pulled off a blockbuster deal Saturday that will send All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Pacific Northwest. Seattle gets the physical presence in the secondary that its missed since the departure of Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. The Jets get a haul of picks to rebuild their roster, acquiring a 2021 first round pick, a 2021 third round pick and a 2022 first round pick in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection.

CBS Sports examined what New York general manager Joe Douglas could accomplish with his new war chest of draft capital. Before today's trade, the AFC East franchise had retained their pick in every round except the sixth as well as an additional fifth-round pick from the Giants, an additional sixth-round pick from the Patriots and a conditional seventh-round pick from the Seahawks.

General managers are hired and fired every year. The hope is that the hired party has an idea of how to build the franchise. For Douglas, it was clear that upgrading the offensive line was a priority. He attacked the unit hard during free agency and swooped back around to select Louisville's Mekhi Becton in the first round to play left tackle. With his primary objective accomplished, Douglas can turn his attention to surrounding quarterback Sam Darnold with more talent in addition to building up the defense.

Wide receiver and tight end are potential early-round targets for New York. The Jets have an eclectic group of pass catchers that includes Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Chris Herndon. Perriman has shown flashes of ability but those moments are fleeting. Herndon is gifted when gracing the gridiron but availability was not his strong suit last season.

Both positions are shaping up to be talented and deep in the draft. The strategy could be to add a top tier player at either position or gamble on the depth and address other areas of need initially. Minnesota's Rashod Bateman, Alabama's Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and Ohio State's Chris Olave are some examples of the talent that could be available at wide receiver in the first round. Florida's Kyle Pitts and Penn State's Pat Freiermuth are possibilities at tight end.

The defensive side of the ball has a few key needs as well: outside linebacker and cornerback. The team brought edge rusher Jordan Jenkins back on a one-year deal and drafted Florida's Jabari Zuniga. Fans should not feel confident that the answer to their long-time lack of pass rush will be solved by either. Duke's Chris Rumph and Miami's Quincy Roche could step in and provide a spark on the edge if chosen early. Douglas could look at his wealth of draft capital and become aggressive in the teams search for pass rush aid. Jacksonville's Yannick Ngakoue has been looking to be relocated for several months and New York suddenly has even more salary cap flexibility.

Cornerback is in desperate need of an upgrade, as none of their projected starters inspire confidence. The near flawless prospects like Denzel Ward, Jeff Okudah and Marshon Lattimore are not out there right now in the 2021 class. There are several prospects with potential traits of stardom. Ohio State's Shaun Wade, Virginia Tech's Caleb Farley, Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn are a few of the cornerback prospects that look promising.

Safety is not a spot that needs to be addressed immediately. Marcus Maye is entering the final year of his deal but he could be brought back if the price is right. California's Ashtyn Davis was selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. The speedster from California proved to be an instinctual player with high upside if able to stay healthy. New York also acquired veteran Bradley McDougald as part of the deal. They have options.

There are a number of routes that could be taken in regards to elevating the talent on the roster. The upcoming season could alter the team's course significantly. One reason for optimism is the presence of Douglas, who appears to have a structured plan that has already been put into motion.