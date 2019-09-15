Janoris Jenkins deflects blame for pass defense woes to the Giants' pass rush in Week 2 loss

Janoris Jenkins didn't mince worse when criticizing some of his defensive teammates following the New York Giants' 28-14 loss to the visiting Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Jenkins, a veteran cornerback, criticized the Giants' pass rush after Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 19-of-30 passes for 253 yards and a score against New York.

"When you've got time [to throw] and you ain't getting no pressure, I can't cover nobody for 10 seconds," Jenkins said, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. "Who can cover somebody for 10 seconds? Go look at the first five seconds of the route. He's not open. If you're scrambling and there ain't no pressure getting there, what do you want me to do? I can't cover this side and that side. Come on, bro. We've got to play football around here."

Jenkins, surprisingly, didn't think he was calling any of his teammates out despite his harsh comments.

"I said we've got to get pressure," he said. "You just called them out. Thank you. Next question."

While he was sacked three times, Allen was still able to complete five passes of at least 15 yards that included a 51-yard completion to Cole Beasley, who led the Bills with 83 yards on four catches. The Giants have allowed 63 points and 882 total yards in their first two games.

"We've got to make some changes," Jenkins continued. "We've got to make fixes. Everybody has got to make corrections. [The quarterback] can't just stand back there and pat the ball with no pressure. There's 11 people that play football."

The Giants will look to rebound next Sunday on the road against the (1-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants dropped to 0-2 for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. They have finished with a losing record overall in five of those seasons.