Jets trade Sheldon Richardson to Seahawks for Jermaine Kearse, draft picks

The Seattle Seahawks already have one of the top defenses in the league, and now, it might be even better.

According to ESPN.com, the Seahawks have landed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson after pulling off a trade with the New York Jets on Friday. In return, Seattle will send wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round draft pick to New York. The two teams will also be swapping seventh-round picks in the 2018 draft, according to ESPN.

The Jets confirmed the terms of the deal Friday.

For the Seahawks, the addition of Richardson means that they're going to have one of the scariest defensive lines in the league, with Richardson joining Cliff Avril , Michael Bennett and Frank Clark .

The addition of Richardson could also mean that we won't see much of rookie defensive tackle Malik McDowell this year. The Seahawks, who selected McDowell with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 draft, were hoping that he would beef up their depth on the defensive line. However, McDowell's playing status for the year is in doubt after he was injured in an ATV accident over the summer.

The Seahawks won't be taking a huge financial risk by adding Richardson, who's headed into the final year of his rookie deal. The defensive tackle is scheduled to make $8.07 million in base salary this year, and not coincidentally, the Seahawks cleared up some room under their salary cap on Friday just hours before making the trade.

The team added $5.2 million in cap room on Friday when Doug Baldwin agreed to convert $7.75 million of his base salary into a bonus that could be stretched out over the duration of his contract, according to ESPN.com.

As for Richardson, if things work out in Seattle, the Seahawks could try to strike a long-term deal with the former first-round pick. At worst, the Seahawks will have Richardson for at least one year. The 26-year-old was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Jets with the 13th overall pick in 2013.

The addition of Richardson means that the Seahawks now have some expendable depth on the defensive line. According to NFL.com, now that Seattle has landed Richardson, the team is open to trading defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin .

As for the Jets, at this point it kind of feels like they're waving the white flag on the 2017 season.

Jets look like Michelangelo out here sculpting an 0-16 masterpiece. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 1, 2017

Richardson now joins a long list of former Jets players who have been dumped by the team this offseason. If you've lost track, which is completely possible because the Jets have cut so many players, the team has also dumped the likes of Brandon Marshall , Eric Decker , Nick Mangold , Nick Folk , David Harris and Breno Giacomini .

The upside of this trade for Kearse is that he should see more playing time with the Jets. The Jets were in serious need of a wide receiver, and Kearse helps fill that hole. Although the team has plenty of other holes that likely won't be filled before the start of the 2017 season.