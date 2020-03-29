Lions agree to terms with former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison, per report

The Detroit Lions have two of the most productive wideouts in the NFL in Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, and they are reportedly adding another target for Matthew Stafford this offseason. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Lions have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison.

Allison has spent all four seasons with the Packers, and he recorded a career-high 34 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. Green Bay signed Allison after he went undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, and had worked his way up the depth chart over the past few years. In 46 career games, Allison has recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

Stafford now has several capable targets, including Jones, Golladay, Allison, Danny Amendola and T.J. Hockenson. In 2019, the Lions averaged 243.8 passing yards per game, which ranked No. 10 in the league. Stafford played in eight games last season, and threw for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Sunday morning before the Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, it was revealed that Stafford had a back injury and would be inactive, which ended his consecutive starts streak at 136 games. He ended up being shut down for the rest of the season.

The other side of this development of course is that Aaron Rodgers loses another target. The Packers' wide receiving corps struggled with injuries in 2019, but they did sign wide receiver Devin Funchess, who spent the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts. Funchess made just three catches for 32 yards before breaking his collarbone in the 2019 season opener.