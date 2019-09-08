Melvin Gordon holdout: Star running back will reportedly end holdout from Chargers in 6-8 weeks

Melvin Gordon is trying to make a point, but he's not willing to push the situation beyond its breaking point.

Of course, the latter part of that statement is entirely subjective, seeing as the Los Angeles Chargers are currently already there and have been for a little while now, with the team tabling talks until after the season.

Seeing the writing on the wall -- barring a new development -- Gordon will reportedly not channel his inner Le'Veon Bell and sit out the entire season. Instead, the 26-year-old plans to be absent only half of it, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, with his eye on returning after 6-8 weeks have gone by. In order to accrue another season toward free agency following his contract year in 2019, Gordon would have to report to the Chargers no later than Week 10 or he'll see his clock reset, and be forced into this contract battle all over again in 2020.

Gordon took a similar approach as running back Ezekiel Elliott in opting to hold out of training camp and preseason in the hopes of forcing their respective teams to ante up a new contract to their liking. The problem for Gordon was and remains clear, in that his status in the league and with the Chargers is nothing close to that of Elliott with the Cowboys, and that's why the two-time rushing champ -- who secured a historic six-year, $90 million extension on Wednesday with $50 million guaranteed -- will take the field in Week 1 against the New York Giants. Gordon, however, is not only without a deal, but the Chargers have slammed the door shut on any further negotiations and granted him permission to seek a trade.

As it stands, there hasn't exactly been a mad dash toward Los Angeles to secure his services. There's rumored interest from at least (and maybe only) one team -- namely the Philadelphia Eagles, who deny the rumor -- but nothing is currently in the works that would give Gordon the chance to play football for anyone but the Chargers this season, and especially with news the club is asking for a first-round pick.

That ask is likely much too rich for even teams in need of a running back because, again, Gordon is not Elliott.

The Pro Bowl halfback is set to earn $5.6 million this year under his fifth-year option, minus however many games he'll actually decide to sit out. If the reported timeline above holds true, Gordon will have waved off anywhere from $2 million to $2.6 million per-game salary -- along with the $10 million (+) per year offer the Chargers had already extended to him. For their part, the team is focused on handing the keys over to a committee consisting of talented backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

If and when Gordon shows up, he'll do so refreshed from having not played games or participated in camp, but it'll also be with a lighter wallet and no guarantee he'll again get the nod as the starter heading into the most important next few months of his football life.