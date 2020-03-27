Melvin Gordon regrets holdout with Chargers and admits he 'ruined some relationships'
Melvin Gordon would have done things differently
Melvin Gordon is living proof that holdouts don't automatically result in more lucrative deals with your current franchise. The former Chargers running back, who was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, captured headlines earlier in 2019 after he held out in hopes of landing a deal with Los Angeles that would put him among the highest-paid players at his position. He reportedly was offered a longterm deal by the franchise that would have paid him a bit north of $10 million annually but was later turned down. That proved to be a misstep on multiple fronts.
First, Gordon sat out through Week 4, which opened the door for fellow running back Austin Ekeler to prove he can be a more than capable feature back in Los Angeles' offense. Then, once Gordon finally got to market this offseason, rich deals that would put him in that upper echelon of running back in the NFL simply weren't there. He did end up inking a two-year, $16 million deal with the Denver Broncos. On top of the financial ramifications, Gordon did admit during on conference call on Friday that he does have some regrets for how his holdout went down, specifically from a legacy standpoint.
"I probably would come back," Gordon said, via NFL.com. "Just because my legacy of what I'm trying to do as a player and the mark that I'm trying to leave. Obviously, those are games I can't get back. I started out slow and being able to catch my stride toward the end of the season, but then it's too late. I would say more so for my legacy and what I can do for a career as a player more so than anything else."
Upon his return to the team, Gordon totaled 612 yards on the ground with eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 42 receptions in the passing game. While that's modest production over a 12 game stretch, Gordon did feel like things had soured with the team because of his holdout.
"I mean it was tough but, I definitely felt like I ruined some relationships," he said. "It's all part of it. Obviously, you try your best to kind of put that aside and go out there and still give it your all. That's what I tried to do. At times it definitely was difficult. You kind of felt some tension. Well, I kind of felt some tension walking around, but I just tried my best to keep a smile on my face and just show up for work every day. Like I said it was difficult and challenging, but I got through. Obviously, I can't take back what I did. What I did was done. And now I'm here."
In Denver, Gordon now joins a backfield with Phillip Lindsay, who is fresh off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos, and will get to face his former Chargers squad twice a year in the AFC West. Surely that latter point will give the 26-year-old even more motivation heading into 2020.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Owners to vote on expanding playoffs
The NFL playoffs are set to expand from 12 to 14 teams in 2020, pending on owners' approval
-
Eagles pick up option on Ertz's contract
Ertz and the Eagles will likely talk about an extension later this offseason
-
Ekeler finds successful at-home workouts
The versatile running back is finding new ways to stay in shape
-
MVP odds: Mahomes favored, Brady fifth
Mahomes would become the youngest player with two league MVPs on his mantle
-
2020 Free Agency: Grading the AFC South
The AFC South is going to look very different in 2020
-
Steelers using '74 class for inspiration
The standard is still the standard in Pittsburgh
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game