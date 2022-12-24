'Tis the season of giving, and NFL stars are not holding back. From designer bags to old-school arcade games, players are showing their appreciation to their teammates with memorable gifts this holiday season.
Here is a list of some of the players around the league giving the coolest gifts:
Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills
While quarterbacks giving gifts is the most common holiday practice in the NFL, Buffalo Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie decided to treat his fellow wideouts to old-school arcade video game systems. The systems are decorated in the Bills team colors and feature each player's name and number. Receivers coach Chad Hall also got one of the machines that apparently come with 9,600 games.
.@_IsaiahMcKenzie is a real one.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 22, 2022
The machines come w/ 9,600 games and include NFL Blitz 🐐 pic.twitter.com/g73Vmh7oG4
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Zach Wilson, Jets
McKenzie's generosity doesn't mean Josh Allen skimped out this year. The Bills quarterback gifted his offensive line custom scooters. Those seem to be a popular gift this year, as New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson also gifted his offensive line motorized scooters.
Josh Allen & Zach Wilson have entered the O-Line gifts chat 🎁— WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) December 21, 2022
Scooters seem to be a popular gift so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/We07rbYYJT
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes registered a hole-in-one by gifting the offensive linemen who protect him with TaylorMade golf clubs along with custom bags featuring their jersey numbers and a box of balls.
Pretty solid move by @PatrickMahomes, gifting all of his guys new sets of sticks! 😍👌 pic.twitter.com/5HMqB3GThn— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 22, 2022
Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Quarterback Jalen Hurts decided to gift Louis Vuitton bags to each of the Eagles offensive linemen. It was such a nice gift that A.J. Brown joked about how the wide receivers are still waiting for their gifts. Hurts has been extra generous this year as he also gave Jordan 11s to his teammates in the QB room.
It’s Christmastime in the locker room. Jalen Hurts gifted his entire offensive line LV bags. pic.twitter.com/5gFelE8odR— Gabriella DiGiovanni (@elladidge) December 16, 2022
Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, Giants
Running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones of the New York Giants teamed up to surprise their offensive linemen with custom suits from Gentleman's Playbook.
6 bomber jackets, 7 suits, and 1 overcoat for anyone who wants to analyze the breakdown https://t.co/ykAGdsyvHi— Gentleman's Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) December 20, 2022
Jamaal Williams, Lions
Speaking of style, running back Jamaal Williams gifted the Detroit Lions offensive line and coaching staff with custom robes featuring cartoons in his likeness along with the name and number of each gift recipient.
Jamaal Williams gifted his #Lions teammates on offense, as well as the coaching staff, with these custom robes. “I thought this was what you’re supposed to do as a vet,” he said. “This is what I’ve learned.” Williams said Aaron Rodgers would gift the team with Ugg boots in GB. pic.twitter.com/RWs4AhLdYp— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) December 1, 2022
Jared Goff, Lions
Elsewhere in Detroit, quarterback Jared Goff didn't settle on one specific thing. He bought different gifts and then had Lions linemen pick in order of seniority. With the No. 1 overall pick, left tackle Taylor Decker selected Louis Vuitton bags. Frank Ragnow took a Polaris ATV, while Jonah Jackson chose a Breitling Superocean watch. Other gifts included a Big Green Egg grill, Ooni pizza oven and Wagyu steaks, as reported by MLive.
Trey Lance, 49ers
Trey Lance, the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback, was feeling extra generous and gave every player on the roster a Sonos sound bar. The offensive linemen got a little extra as they also received heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks and custom suits.
#49ers locker room news:— Cam Inman (@CamInman) December 22, 2022
Trey Lance got everyone Sonos speakers, and offensive linemen also getting custom suit and Yeti backpack cooler
What did Brock Purdy get them?
“Wins,” replied Jake Brendel
(Jimmy G usually gifts everyone too) pic.twitter.com/STDIBmIoIu