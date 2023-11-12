The 2023 NFL regular season has reached the midway point, with more data available than ever heading into Week 10 NFL DFS contests. Some of the league's best offenses are on bye this week though, including the Chiefs, Eagles and Dolphins, leaving a 10-game main slate on the Week 10 NFL schedule. Dallas has the highest team total (28) in the Week 10 NFL odds, creating several potential NFL DFS stacks to build around. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for almost 700 total yards and seven touchdowns in his last two games, making him one of the most expensive players in the Week 10 NFL DFS player pool.

Prescott is facing a Giants defense that allowed 30 points in a blowout loss to the Raiders last week. Should you include him in your Week 10 NFL DFS lineups? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 10 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Saints wide receiver Chris Olave ($6,400 on DraftKings, $7,400 on FanDuel). He led the team in receiving yards in a win over the Bears last week, catching six of eight targets for 46 yards and a touchdown. Olave has a promising usage rate, so improved efficiency from the offense would boost his numbers even more.

This week provides a strong opportunity for Olave since he is facing a Minnesota defense that has allowed the ninth-most points to opposing wide receivers this season. The Vikings gave up 100 receiving yards to Atlanta's Jonnu Smith last week, marking his first 100-yard outing of the season. Olave has gone over 100 receiving yards twice this season, and Sunday's game could be his third time cracking the century mark.

Gibbs is also targeting Seahawks rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($4,100 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). He has posted the two biggest outings of his career in the last three weeks, finishing with 63 yards against both Arizona and Baltimore. Smith-Njigba has also caught two touchdowns in his last three games after getting held out of the end zone in the first five games of his career.

The 21-year-old was not targeted more than six times in his first five games, but he has commanded seven targets in two of his last three games, suggesting improved chemistry and confidence with quarterback Geno Smith. The Seahawks have an outstanding matchup against a Washington defense that ranks No. 27 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (252.7). The Commanders allowed 319 passing yards against Philadelphia two weeks ago, so Smith-Njigba's momentum should continue this week. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 10

