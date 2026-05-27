Ranking NFL division winners by their chances to be dethroned in 2026

If there is one thing upon which the NFL prides itself, it's parity. The league's ability to tout a franchise's ability to turn things around in an instant, to find themselves in the thick of the championship conversation, gives every fan base a reason to believe when we kick off a new season.

Take last year, for example. Both the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots were on the outside looking in on the playoffs in 2024, only to each find themselves playing in Super Bowl LX the following year. That's how quickly things can change in the NFL.

Want even more evidence? How about this -- Of the eight divisions in the NFL, there were seven (!) new division winners in 2025 from the previous year. The lone team to defend its title was the Philadelphia Eagles, who were the first NFC East team to repeat as division champions since their 2004 counterparts.

Given the turnover, we're going to examine each division winner from 2025 and determine how much danger they face. We rank them from the most likely to repeat to the least.

NFL odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Odds to win NFC East: +110 | Biggest threat: Dallas Cowboys (+235)

Of the defending division champions, the Eagles have the shortest odds to repeat at +110 and for good reason. Philadelphia still has the bones of the Super Bowl-winning squad from 2024, including Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. The Eagles added to their core with the likes of first-round receiver Makai Lemon, veteran pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, and corner Riq Woolen. While Reed Blankenship Nakobe Dean, Jaelan Phillips, and (possibly) A.J. Brown departed the franchise, there are plenty of pieces in place to compete at a high level.

Not only is the roster capable of winning a third straight division title, but it also has a schedule advantage. The Eagles have the seventh-easiest strength of schedule in the NFL when using forecasted win totals for the 2026 campaign (a much more accurate metric than standard SOS). Meanwhile, the Cowboys have the fourth-toughest schedule in the NFL, while the Washington Commanders have the eighth-toughest and the New York Giants own the ninth-toughest. That sets the stage nicely for Philly to be the first team since the 2003 Eagles to win three straight division titles.

7. Seattle Seahawks

Odds to win NFC West: +160 | Biggest threat: Los Angeles Rams (+144)

The defending Super Bowl champs are one of the most talented teams in the NFL, as evident in them raising a Lombardi Trophy. While they have championship DNA and have brought back many of the players who climbed the mountaintop a season ago, it'll be a tough go to repeat. Why? Because they play in arguably the most competitive division in the NFL. The NFC West doesn't just house the defending Super Bowl champions; it also has the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LXI, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks managed a 14-3 regular season record to claim the division crown, but it came down to the wire with the Rams (12-5) and 49ers (12-5) hot on their heels up until Week 18. In fact, San Francisco and Seattle duked it out for the division title and the No. 1 seed in the conference during that final week of the regular season in 2025. That came even as the Niners were ravaged by injuries. So, not only will Seattle have to deal with the Super Bowl favorite Rams, but the 49ers, who have the eighth-easiest strength of schedule next season, will be in the conversation as well.

The reason we don't bump Seattle down further in these rankings is out of respect for the fact that they've already shown they can outlast a gauntlet of a division like the NFC West and win a Super Bowl in the process.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars

Odds to win AFC South: +230 | Biggest threat: Houston Texans (+115)

The Jaguars are coming off a tremendous 13-4 regular season in 2025, their first under coach Liam Coen. They won the AFC South, and Trevor Lawrence threw a career-high 29 touchdown passes, but were one-and-done in the playoffs due to a home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Jaguars have the second-best odds to win the division at +230, which puts them behind only the Houston Texans. The Texans put forward arguably the best defense in the NFL last season, sneaking into the playoffs thanks to a nine-game winning streak to overcome an 0-3 start.

There's no reason to believe the defense won't again rank atop the league, so the true question as it relates to Jacksonville's ability to repeat is whether or not C.J. Stroud can revitalize his career. The former first-round quarterback struggled mightily during the playoffs, which has shaken the confidence in the general public's view of him as a bona fide franchise centerpiece. If those fears are realized throughout the 2026 season, the Jaguars will have an easier path towards repeating.

While the Tennessee Titans made some nice moves this offseason to build around Cam Ward, they still feel a year or two away from rivaling them in the division. As for the Colts, they're still looking to see what Daniel Jones will look like after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear.

5. Denver Broncos

Odds to win AFC West: +225 | Biggest threat: Kansas City Chiefs (+160)

The Broncos were not only the AFC West champions, but also claimed the No. 1 seed in the conference. What prevents them from being the betting favorite to repeat as division champions, however, is the same issue that helped derail their possible Super Bowl run in 2025. Bo Nix fractured his right ankle in the final moments of Denver's divisional round win last postseason. Nix has since undergone a second follow-up surgery on the ankle just before the 2026 NFL Draft. While Sean Payton has expressed optimism that Nix will be ready to go by the time training camp rolls around, there is some natural concern about how Nix will respond.

That said, Denver upgraded its offense, striking a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to land wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. With that in mind, Nix will have an improved arsenal of pass catchers once he returns to the field to attempt to repeat in the AFC West.

However, Nix's injury isn't the only hurdle. The Kansas City Chiefs could find themselves back in the conversation depending on how their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, recovers from his own season-ending injury (ACL tear). Given Kansas City's pedigree, they can't be counted out and are viewed by the sportsbooks as the betting favorite to reclaim the division crown. The Los Angeles Chargers are another threat to Denver, especially if they get their offensive line, specifically tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, back healthy.

4. Chicago Bears

Odds to win NFC North: +320 | Biggest threat: Detroit Lions (+184)

After a breakout season in 2025 during Ben Johnson's first year as coach, the Chicago Bears now have the third-best odds to win the NFC North in 2026. They are looking up to both the Detroit Lions (betting favorite) and the Green Bay Packers (+205).

This is, in part, because of the road that has been laid out for Chicago for the 2026 season. If you look at their strength of schedule (2025 combined win percentage), the Bears have the toughest schedule in the NFL. If you want to go with a strength-of-schedule based on projected win totals, it's the sixth-toughest, so it's a daunting schedule no matter how you slice it. The lone feather in their cap for their 2026 schedule is that they won't travel much, logging the third-fewest travel miles in the NFL next year.

There's absolutely a scenario that Caleb Williams continues to ascend, and Chicago simply overcomes a tough schedule en route to a second division title. However, their main threat, the Lions, have the easiest strength of schedule (projected win totals) in the NFL next season. That means their win total could be inflated by playing a last-place schedule, which should have the Bears a little nervous, given the talent on their roster.

The Bears were 2-4 over the regular season against the NFC North, with the wins coming against Minnesota (Week 11) and Green Bay (Week 16). They beat the Packers in the Wild Card Weekend game, but it came down to the wire and required Chicago to mount an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Again, the Bears could find themselves back atop the division, but this road ahead and how tight these teams played against one another last year suggest it'll be a slugfest.

3. New England Patriots

Odds to win AFC East: +130 | Biggest threat: Buffalo Bills (-130)

The Patriots were the surprise team of 2025, vaulting into a Super Bowl appearance after a 4-13 season the year prior. Coach Mike Vrabel spearheaded that overhaul, and Drake Maye developed into an MVP candidate. On top of that, New England has a historically easy schedule in 2025. In fact, it was the easiest schedule since the 1999 Rams. That won't be the case this time around.

In 2026, the Patriots will now play a first-place schedule, which ranks as the fifth-toughest strength of schedule (based on 2025 win percentages). On top of the added difficulty of competition, the Patriots will travel much more this season, posting the fifth-most travel miles in the league at 27,590. Those include cross-country trips to Seattle (Week 1) and Los Angeles (Week 12), as well as an international trek to Germany (Week 10), where they'll face the Lions. Last year, the furthest west New England traveled was New Orleans, and they were not on the international slate.

While they have many returning faces and arguably improved the roster throughout the offseason, the Patriots have been eyed as a possible regression candidate due to a tougher schedule. Buffalo is itching for revenge after losing ground to them in 2025. With the Bills improving over the offseason by giving Josh Allen a new go-to receiver in DJ Moore, the Patriots will have their work cut out for them to repeat.

2. Carolina Panthers

Odds to win the NFC South: +310 | Biggest threat: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Listen, I'm just as shocked as you are to see a team that effectively backed into a division title with an 8-9 record in 2025 not listed as the team most at risk of losing its division crown. However, that's where I find myself with Carolina.

I loved some of the offseason moves they made, bolstering the defense with edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, while adding more protection for Bryce Young with veteran Rasheed Walker and first-round rookie tackle Monroe Freeling.

With the NFC South perpetually being a division that you can seemingly win by simply being .500, give Carolina a puncher's chance. But that's as far as we'll go.

This team is still facing major questions at quarterback and has just the third-best odds to win the division. The Buccaneers are the favorite at +160 after improving their defense, while the Saints are second-best at +265. New Orleans could be the biggest wildcard of the bunch, depending on whether second-year quarterback Tyler Shough emerges in his first season as the full-time starter. Meanwhile, the Falcons hope to catch lightning in a bottle with their upcoming quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. If they do, and Shough continues his ascent while Baker Mayfield maintains his level of play, Carolina could suddenly have the worst QB in the division, which is hardly where you want to be.

The Panthers also have the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL this season, according to projected win totals. Conversely, New Orleans has the second-easiest schedule.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Odds to win the AFC North: +500 | Biggest threat: Baltimore Ravens (-115)

The Steelers finally heard from Aaron Rodgers, and they will, in fact, have him back for the 2026 season. That's the good news. The bad news is that the Steelers have a 42-year-old quarterback under center for them in 2026. While he's built an illustrious career and was solid during his first season in Pittsburgh last year, he's also liable to look like a 42-year-old man who has one foot out the door.

Not only that, but the Steelers are likely to face a much tougher AFC North than the one they went 4-2 against last season. Pittsburgh faced a Joe Burrow-less Bengals squad twice last year, and that won't be the case this time. If Burrow stays healthy, the Bengals are arguably the biggest threat to the Steelers in the division thanks to their talent on offense, and an improved defense can easily schedule. Cincinnati has the third-easiest schedule based on last year's win percentage and projected 2026 win totals. They also log the ninth fewest travel miles in the league.

However, it's the Ravens who are favored to win the division at -115 as they usher in Jesse Minter as coach. He's been brought in to help elevate the defense, and if he does, with the help of new pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, Baltimore could be back in the playoff conversation and, in turn, kick Pittsburgh out.

With two Super Bowl heavyweights foaming at the mouth to rebound this season, the Steelers could be in for a muted "Last Dance" for Rodgers.