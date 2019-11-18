NFL flexes games for Week 13, Raiders-Chiefs moved to late afternoon slate

The NFL has made a few changes to its Week 13 schedule, using the flex scheduling option implemented by the league in 2006. The major change involves the Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs game moving from 1 p.m. ET to the 4:25 ET slot (the game will be broadcast on CBS) and the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game moving from 4:25 ET to 1 p.m. ET (that game will also be on CBS). The Sunday Week 13 games are on Dec. 1.

The "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans will remain at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The league didn't have many options to use the flex for Week 13 given three games will be played on Thanksgiving: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons.

The Raiders improved to 6-4 with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and face the New York Jets in Week 12. The Chiefs (6-4) play the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City on Monday and have a bye week in Week 12. There's a strong chance the Raiders and the Chiefs will be playing for the AFC West lead on Dec. 1.

The Steelers are still in the playoff race at 5-5, but they are three games behind the Baltimore Ravens (8-2) for the AFC North lead. The Browns are 4-6 and have an outside shot at the playoffs, but are playing Pittsburgh in the first meeting since the fight that resulted in Myles Garrett and Maurkice Pouncey suspensions. Browns-Steelers could have stayed at 4:25 ET, but Raiders-Chiefs has more playoff implications with a potential division title on the line to start December.