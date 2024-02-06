Some of the National Football League's top awards will be up for grabs on Thursday night during the 13th annual NFL Honors. This year's show will once again be hosted by Emmy-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key, who also hosted in 2017 and 2022.

The NFL's best and brightest will be on hand as some major awards will be given out, including Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year. The Walter Payton Man of the Year award, regarded as the league's most prestigious honor, will also be announced. The show is a piece of the week-long festivities going on in Las Vegas leading up to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Both events will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here's how you can watch all of the glitz and the glamor of the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

How to watch the NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Resorts World Theatre (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Here's a rundown of all the awards slated to be handed out:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celebration of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Sounds of the Season

