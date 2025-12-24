J.J. McCarthy out with broken hand; Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings; what to watch on Christmas
Plus, is your favorite NFL team on the nice list or naughty list?
🎄 Five things to know Wednesday
- NFL Week 17 opens with a Christmas tripleheader. Things could get lopsided on Thursday as the Cowboys, Lions and Broncos are favored over their respective opponents by at least a touchdown. The sizable spreads are unsurprising considering the Commanders, Vikings and Chiefs have all been eliminated from playoff contention and will be rolling with backup quarterbacks. Speaking of the playoffs, the Packers can clinch a spot in the postseason even though they do not play until Saturday. A Lions loss or tie would secure a playoff berth for Green Bay.
- The NBA's Christmas schedule features five marquee matchups. The matinee between the Spurs and Thunder headlines the slate, but there is not a bad game on the schedule as projected playoff teams and hopefuls go head-to-head over 10 nonstop hours of basketball. LeBron James makes his 20th Christmas game appearance when the Lakers host the Rockets, and three other showdowns round out the day: Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Warriors vs. Mavericks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.
- Travis Kelce headlines the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters. The Chiefs tight end led the fan vote for the second consecutive season and earned his 11th career Pro Bowl nod. The Broncos, Ravens, 49ers and Seahawks tied for the league lead with six selections apiece while the Jets, Vikings and Saints did not have any players picked. See the full rosters for the event, which for the first time takes place at the site of the Super Bowl and is set for Tuesday, Feb. 3.
- J.J. McCarthy will miss Week 17 with a broken hand. The Vikings quarterback sustained a hairline fracture on his throwing hand, which will keep him out of the Christmas Day matchup against the Lions. Max Brosmer is in line to make his second career start and first since Week 13 when the Vikings lost in shutout fashion to the Seahawks. McCarthy already missed six games this season with a high ankle sprain and concussion and missed his entire rookie year with a torn meniscus.
- The Hawai'i Bowl is on deck after Tuesday's three-game slate. Louisville opened a bowl season tripleheader with a victory in the Boca Raton Bowl, Western Kentucky won the New Orleans Bowl and Ohio put a bow on the Tuesday action with a Frisco Bowl triumph. The Hawai'i Bowl is next up and is the only major sporting event scheduled for Wednesday, so we'll have our attention locked on California and Hawai'i as they square off in Honolulu.
🎅 Do not miss this: Naughty or nice? Sorting out the projected NFL playoff teams as Super Bowl pretenders or contenders
Not all of the 14 projected NFL playoff teams are actually capable of winning the Super Bowl. In fact, there is a very good chance that not all of them even make the postseason. While most of the current top seven teams in both conferences are legitimate contenders -- they have winning records for a reason -- some have major flaws that will stand in the way of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Zach Pereles put that into festive terms for us, categorizing the contenders and pretenders by their status on Santa Claus' nice list and naughty list:
- Nice: Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars, Chargers, Bills, Texans, Seahawks, 49ers, Rams, Packers
- Naughty: Steelers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers
The Super Bowl pretenders can expect lumps of coal in their stockings. Sorry, Eagles, not everyone can receive presents two years in a row.
📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 17 NFL Power Rankings
The Jaguars' convincing victory over the Broncos precipitated a significant shakeup in the upper echelon of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, including the introduction of a new No. 1 team to fill Denver's spot. No team fell further than Sean Payton's group (down five spots to No. 6) on the heels of that two-touchdown loss, and the Seahawks are one of eight teams to move up two places with their surge to the top.
- On the Seahawks: "Rallying to beat the Rams has the Seahawks as the top seed in the NFC with two weeks to go. They face a tough road game with the Panthers this week."
- On the Broncos: "The vaunted defense got shredded by the Jaguars, which was a shock. They have to flush it quickly since they play at Kansas City on Thursday."
Here are the top 10 teams in Prisco's power rankings:
- Seahawks (last week: 3)
- Patriots (4)
- Jaguars (5)
- Bears (6)
- Rams (2)
- Broncos (1)
- 49ers (7)
- Texans (8)
- Bills (9)
- Eagles (12)
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Merry Christmas! From custom golf carts to luxury watches, this is how star athletes like Josh Allen, Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Kryie Irving and Luka Dončić do holiday gifts for teammates.
- Brooks Koepka announced he will leave LIV Golf. It remains to be seen whether he will attempt a return to the PGA Tour.
- Justin Fields landed on season-ending injured reserve, prompting questions about his status with the Jets for 2026.
- The NBA is reportedly discussing potential steps to curb tanking. Each of the solutions would bring changes to how the draft lottery order is determined.
- The Browns will not activate Deshaun Watson this season despite having opened his 21-day practice window.
- Wizards forward Cam Whitmore is out indefinitely as the latest NBA player to be diagnosed with deep-vein thrombosis.
- United States men's national team star Chris Richards was stretchered out of a match for Crystal Palace, adding to USMNT's injury woes.
- Bryce Harper is the latest star to join Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
- Terry Rozier filed a motion to dismiss the charges he faces as part of the federal investigation into illegal gambling.
- When will Darryn Peterson return to the Kansas lineup? Bill Self said the potential No. 1 pick's family will have a say.
- Alexander Isak will miss "a couple of months" after undergoing surgery on a broken leg. Might Liverpool search for a replacement striker during the January transfer window?
- Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II sued Georgia and its NIL collective for allegedly penalizing him for entering the transfer portal.
- Draymond Green explained why he left the Warriors' Monday win over the Magic 20 minutes early following a heated argument with Steve Kerr.
- The wave of stay-or-go announcements ahead of the transfer portal window is not sitting well with Kirby Smart.
- Alex Noren, Michael Kim and Min Woo Lee are among the 13 players to earn 2026 Masters invitations with their top-50 Official World Golf Rankings status.
- The NWSL introduced the new "High-Impact Player" rule, which allows teams to spend an additional $1 million above the salary cap.
- Ben Simmons is still in search of an NBA comeback. But professional fishing also has his attention, as he became an owner of the Sport Fishing Championship league's Florida Sails.
📺 What we're watching on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Wednesday
🏈 Hawaii Bowl: California vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Thursday
🏀 Cavaliers at Knicks, Noon on ABC/ESPN
🏈 Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. on Netflix
🏀 Spurs at Thunder, 2:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🏈 Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. on Netflix
🏀 Mavericks at Warriors, 5 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🏀 Rockets at Lakers, 8 p.m. on ABC/ESPN
🏈 Broncos at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Timberwolves at Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN