The NFL released its complete rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games which will take place on the Tuesday leading up to Super Bowl LX.

The Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks tied for a league-high six selections. The Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles also produced five selections each.

For a second straight year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led all players in fan balloting. Kelce earned his 11th consecutive Pro Bowl nod in what might be the final year of his Hall of Fame career.

Another notable selection is Jalen Ramsey, who made the Pro Bowl for the first time as a free safety after switching positions during his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Notable omissions were Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

In lieu of a traditional football game, the NFL instead moved to having "a celebration of player skills that is highlighted by a flag football game between the AFC and NFC." For the first time, the Pro Bowl Games will take place at the site of the Super Bowl, which will be held in the San Francisco Bay Area.

AFC

Quarterback (3)

Josh Allen (Bills)

Justin Herbert (Chargers)

Drake Maye (Patriots)

Running back (3)

De'Von Achane (Dolphins)

James Cook (Bills)

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Receiver (4)

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Nico Collins (Texans)

Zay Flowers (Ravens)

Courtland Sutton (Broncos)

Tight end (2)

Brock Bowers (Raiders)

Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Offensive tackle (3)

Joe Alt (Chargers)

Garett Bolles (Broncos)

Dion Dawkins (Bills)

Guard (3)

Quinn Meinerz (Broncos)

Quenton Nelson (Colts)

Trey Smith (Chiefs)

Center (2)

Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Defensive end (3)

Will Anderson Jr. (Texans)

Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

Myles Garrett (Browns)

Interior linemen (3)

Zach Allen (Broncos)

Chris Jones (Chiefs)

Jeffery Simmons (Titans)

Outside linebacker (3)

Nik Bonitto (Broncos)

Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers)

T.J. Watt (Steelers)

Inside/Middle linebacker (2)

Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)

Roquan Smith (Ravens)

Cornerback (4)

Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety (1)

Jalen Ramsey (Steelers)

Strong Safety (2)

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Derwin James (Chargers)

Long snapper (1)

Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)



Punter (1)

Jordan Stout (Ravens)

Placekicker (1)

Cameron Dicker (Chargers)

Return specialist (1)

Chimere Dike (Titans)

Special teamer (1)

Ben Skowronek (Steelers)

NFC

Quarterback (3)

Sam Darnold (Seahwks)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Running back (3)

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions)

Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Receiver (4)

Puka Nacua (Rams)

George Pickens (Cowboys)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

Tight end (2)

George Kittle (49ers)

Trey McBride (Cardinals)

Offensive tackle (3)

Penei Sewell (Lions)

Trent Williams (49ers)

Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Guard (3)

Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

Joe Thuney (Bears)

Center (2)

Drew Dalman (Bears)

Cam Jurgens (Eagles)

Defensive end (3)

Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks)

Micah Parsons (Packers)

Interior defensive linemen (3)

Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Leonard Williams (Giants)

Quinnen Williams (Cowboys)

Outside linebacker (3)

Brian Burns (Giants)

Jared Verse (Rams)

Byron Young (Rams)

Inside/Middle linebacker (2)

Zach Baun (Eagles)

Jack Campbell (Lions)

Cornerback (4)

Cooper DeJean (Eagles)

Jaycee Horn (Panthers)

Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles)

Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Free safety (2)

Kevin Byard (Bears)

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

Strong safety (1)

Budda Baker (Cardinals)

Punter (1)

Tress Way (Commanders)

Placekicker (1)

Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Kick returner (1)

Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks)

Special Teamer (1)

Luke Gifford (49ers)

Long snapper (1)

Jon Weeks (49ers)