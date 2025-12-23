Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels? The future of the Chicago Bears or the future of the Washington Commanders?

There was no way a year ago you could even ask those questions without getting side-eye. But the schedule maker in the NFL works in funny ways, as both the Commanders and Bears played this past Saturday on national television, showcasing both teams, giving a barometer of sorts. OK, sort of for the Commanders.

Their season has been a disaster, and Daniels hasn't played much because of injuries. He was shut down two weeks ago because of his latest injury, which means Marcus Mariota is at quarterback.

Williams, meanwhile, is flourishing. The Bears are as well.

The Commanders are heading to exotic islands in a few weeks, while the Bears are going to the playoffs. The Bears have a better roster and a younger one.

The question about Williams and Daniels isn't that outlandish anymore. In fact, many would likely take Williams now.

After beating the Green Bay Packers in dramatic fashion Saturday night to up the Bears' record to 11-4 and take a firm grasp of the NFC North, Williams was the talk of the league. He made an incredible throw in overtime to win it with a touchdown pass to D.J. Moore. He tied it late with one against an all-out pressure.

Williams shines in the biggest moments, which is what you want with a quarterback.

I preferred Daniels when they came out in the draft, and that looked to be the right choice last season, but that's not necessarily the case anymore. Daniels has missed time with injuries, but they would be close right now even if he were on the field.

What Bears coach Ben Johnson has done to improve Williams and improve the offense will earn him Coach of the Year votes. It has them up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings this week as well.

Williams deserves a ton of credit for buying into what Johnson was selling. He's a changed quarterback, and that debate about him and Daniels will go into year five or so before we have a true winner. But, for now, any gap from a year ago has certainly closed.

The Bears and Williams are going to the playoffs.

The Commanders and Daniels will be sitting on a beach somewhere wondering what went wrong.