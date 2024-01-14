The NFL playoffs are here, and Super Wild Card Weekend is chock full of intrigue: the Packers visiting old friend Mike McCarthy in Dallas, Matthew Stafford versus Jared Goff in Detroit, and on and on.

Some matchups may be especially dictated by the health of contending teams, however. Several big names are part of this weekend's final injury reports, which are listed -- and analyzed -- below:

Sunday



Packers at Cowboys

With Dillon banged up, Aaron Jones is on track to receive another heavy workload out of Green Bay's backfield. Watson has missed five straight games, so if he sits again, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks will headline Jordan Love's pass targets. Alexander, who's missed 10 games, rolled his ankle during practice and is a game time decision. In his pregame warmups, he was cutting and backpedaling on the ankle, which is a positive, considering his status will be decided based on the work he does before the matchup.

The Cowboys injury report is a promising one, as cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) and offensive guard Tyler Smith (foot), who were both limited in practice early in the week, have no game designations. Gilmore has practiced all week with a harness and is expected to wear it on Sunday, per Collins.

Rams at Lions

Both teams have their big-name tight ends on the mend. Higbee is expected to suit up, but if he can't, Davis Allen would be next in line for snaps for the Rams despite catching just 10 passes this year. Alaric Jackson is Los Angeles' emergency left tackle behind Noteboom.

The big news for the Lions is that LaPorta was a full participant in practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He's officially listed as questionable to play with his knee injury, but according to NFL Network, he is trending in the right direction and intends to play. The young pass rusher Houston is not yet ready to return to the lineup despite being a full participant in practice all week. He has been ruled out.

Monday

Steelers at Bills

Watt has been officially ruled out for the Steelers, which is something we knew was coming. Offensive guard Isaac Seumalo did not practice all week with a shoulder injury, but has no game designation. Running back Najee Harris did not practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, but was a full participant Thursday and Friday. Expect him to receive plenty of work this weekend. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was listed on the injury report with a knee issue, but was a full participant all week.

Josh Allen may lean even more on Stefon Diggs with Davis sidelined out wide, leaving Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty as WR alternatives. Douglas would be just as, if not more, pivotal an absence if he can't go as he's been one of Buffalo's top defensive playmakers since arriving via trade. Dane Jackson and Christian Benford are available along with Taron Johnson at CB.

According to NFL Media, neither the Steelers nor Bills are expected to change their injury reports despite the game being postponed to Monday.

Eagles at Buccaneers

Brown's absence will likely lead to the Eagles turning more to their ground game on Monday night. Fortunately for the Eagles, they have a good player to turn to in the backfield in D'Andre Swift, who was recently selected to the Pro Bowl.

Mayfield's status is the biggest takeaway from the Buccaneers' injury report. Mayfield, who did not miss a game during the regular season, did not practice on Thursday and was limited each of the past two days. Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round pick who lost his preseason position battle against Mayfield, would start for Tampa if Mayfield can't go.