NFL preseason scores, schedule, updates, news: Panthers' Benjamin skies for TD
The Texans give Savage first crack at playing time, while Cam Newton gets the night off Wednesday
One preseason game is already in the books after the Cowboys topped the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game. Now it's time for the rest of the NFL to hit the field for their first game action, starting with the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers squaring off at Bank of America stadium. Here's everything you need to know about Week 1 of preseason action.
Scores and schedule
Texans at Panthers, 7:30 p.m. Wed. (GameTracker)
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills , 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins , 7 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens , 7:30 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots , 7:30 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears , 8 p.m. Thu. (GameTracker)
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants , 7 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals , 7:30 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs , 9 p.m. Fri. (GameTracker)
Tennessee Titans at New York Jets , 7:30 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams , 9 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Oakland Raiders at Cardinals, 10 p.m. Sat. (GameTracker)
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts , 1:30 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers , 8 p.m. Sun. (GameTracker)
Big Benjamin scores early
It has not been a very good 18 months or so for Kelvin Benjamin , who missed his second season with an ACL tear and then struggled through 2016 as the Panthers offense struggled to replicate an impressive 2015 season.
But Benjamin was back with a fury in the Panthers' preseason opener, skying high for a touchdown catch from Derek Anderson in the first quarter against the Texans to give Carolina a 7-0 lead:
Benjamin definitely looks a little, ahem, hefty. But if he can just be a dangerous deep threat who can high point balls like that all season, Carolina is going to have a dangerous offense.
Savage starting, Cam gets night off
If you were hoping to see a battle of Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton in Wednesday's night game, you are out of luck. Newton is already ruled out for the game and is still continuing to not throw, which is becoming a little bit more of a concern as it relates to his status for the late preseason and the regular season. He has a lot of new toys on the roster designed to help him return to his 2015 MVP form, and he needs to get some time on the field with them.
Watson will be playing, but he won't be starting, as the Texans will turn to Tom Savage for the opening salvo against Carolina. There might not be a more interesting and heated battle at quarterback than the one in Houston, and every single snap of the preseason will ultimately play a factor in whether the rookie can steal the job from Savage. A good start tonight will be critical for the veteran.
Freeman gets paid
The Falcons made sure to lock up a big piece of their offense on Wednesday, inking running back Devonta Freeman to a new extension that is worth more than $8.5 million per year. That's great news for Freeman, who was concerned about getting paid as far back as last year's Super Bowl. It's also great news because he topped the current running back market, getting more than LeSean McCoy over the life of his contract.
But it's not great news for running backs as a whole:
The market for backs has just softened a ton in 2017, with the death of the feature back. Even Freeman has Tevin Coleman he's dealing with the backfield.
More news
- The Cowboys could be without
Tyrone Crawford
for several weeks after an ankle injury at training camp practice. He actually got lucky it wasn't worse, but that defense is thinning quickly.
- The Patriots are going to be terrifying this year on offense, and
Brandin Cooks
making one-handed catches in practice is more proof.
- The
Andrew Luck
injury situation continues to grow more and more ominous as it relates to his Week 1 status.
- The 49ers released veteran guard
Jeremy Zuttah
.
-
Mike Gillislee
's hamstring has been bothering him, hence his absence on the field for the Patriots.
- The Cowboys signed their punter to an $8.7 million extension.
- John Elway does not want to hear your "fake news," you silly sheeple.
