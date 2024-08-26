The anticipation for the 2024 regular season is here. Teams are preparing for their Week 1 matchup, but have to take care of finalizing their 53-man roster before preparation for the season opener.
The 53-man roster cut deadline is on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as all 32 teams must trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET. There will be plenty of cuts around the league, making decisions to move on from players even tougher than in years past.
Then there's the vested veteran rule that takes place with the roster cuts. The rule establishes a player as "vested" after their fourth accrued season in the NFL and grants additional benefits to these players, like forgoing the waiver wire if they are cut and guaranteeing their salary if they are on an active roster in Week 1 of the regular season. Practice squads can hold up to four vested veterans, which makes big names available on cutdown day -- but an option for those teams to stash them on the practice squad since they are not subject to waivers.
Here's an updated tracker of all 32 teams' roster cuts, keeping in mind that many of these players will end up either claimed by other teams or return on their original teams' practice squads for 2024.
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Daniel Arias
- OT Dennis Daley
- LS Joe Shimko
Atlanta Falcons
- QB John Paddock
- WR Josh Ali
- WR Jakeem Grant
- TE Austin Stogner
- TE Jordan Thomas
- OL Zack Bailey
- OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
- OL John Leglue
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Donavan Mutin
- OLB Bradlee Anae
- CB William Hooper
- CB Trey Vaval
- S Lukas Denis
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Scotty Washington
Buffalo Bills
- QB Anthony Brown
- WR Damiere Byrd
- WR Bryan Thompson
- OL Kevin Jarvis
- DE Rondell Bothroyd
- LB Shayne Simon
- LB Deion Jones
- CB Kyron Brown
Carolina Panthers
- RB Dillon Johnson
- WR Tayvion Robinson
- OL Nash Jensen
- CB Lamar Jackson
Chicago Bears
- TE Tommy Sweeney
- DE Khalid Kareem
- DT Keith Randolph Jr.
- LB Javin White
- DB Douglas Coleman III
- WR John Jackson
- WR Peter LeBlanc
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
- OL Jerome Carvin
- DL Michael Dwumfour and
- DL Jaylon Hutchings
- LB Paul Moala
- LB Javin White
- S Quindell Johnson
Cincinnati Bengals
- WR Hakeem Butler
- HB Noah Cain
- OT Jackson Carman
- DE Andre Carter
- LB Aaron Casey
- S Michael Dowell
- CB Allan George
- WR Kwamie Lassiter II
- QB Rocky Lombardi
- G Eric Miller
- DT Joshua Pryor
- DT Devonnsha Maxwell
- DL Justin Blazek
Cleveland Browns
- WR Matt Landers
- LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
- DB Vincent Gray
Dallas Cowboys
- RB Nathaniel Peat
- WR David Durden
- WR Cam Johnson
- WR Tyron Johnson
- WR Deontay Burnett
- TE Alec Holler
- OL Cohl Cabral DL
- Albert Huggins
- DL Viliami Fehoko
- DL Durrell Johnson
- LB Willie Harvey
- LB Damien Wilson
- CB Josh DeBerry
- DB Eric Scott
- DB Sheldrick Redwine
Denver Broncos
- LB Jaylon Allen
Detroit Lions
- LB DaRon Gilbert
- LB Malik Jefferson
- S Morice Norris
- DE Mitch Agude
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
- WR Jaden Janke
Indianapolis Colts
- QB Kedon Slovis
- RB Trent Pennix
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- WR Ethan Fernea
- WR Derek Slywka
- WR Greg Ward
- G Josh Sills
- DL Levi Bell
- DE Derek Rivers
- LB Mike Smith Jr.
- CB Clay Fields III
- S Ronnie Harrison
- K Spencer Shrader
Jacksonville Jaguars
- WR Brevin Easton
- WR Denzel Mims
- WR Joseph Scates
- WR Seth Williams
- TE Chris Myarick
- OL Keaton Sutherland
- DT Jonathan Marshall
- DE Raymond Johnson III
- DE Breeland Speaks
- LB Andrew Parker Jr.
- CB Tevaughn Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Ian Book
- WR Jaaron Hayek
- WR Phillip Brooks
- G McKade Mettauer
- CB Ekow Boye-Doe
- DE Owen Carney
- DT Alex Gubner
- CB Kelvin Joseph
- G Griffin McDowell
- LS Randen Plattner
- WR Kyle Sheets
- TE Geor'quarius Spivey
- G Nick Torres
Las Vegas Raiders
- WR Jeff Foreman
- DB Wood Governor
Los Angeles Chargers
- QB Max Duggan
- WR Leon Johnson
- DL Micheal Mason
Los Angeles Rams
- QB Dresser Winn
- RB Boston Scott
- RB SaRodorick Thompson
- WR JJ Laap
- OT Blake Larson
- OT Matt Kaskey
- G Grant Miller
- C Alec Lindstrom
- DE Carlos Watkins
- LB Olakunle Fatukasi
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- DB Cameron McCutcheon
- DB Jerry Jacobs
Miami Dolphins
- QB Mike White
- RB Salvon Ahmed
- WR Willie Snead
- TE Jody Fortson
- LB Zeke Vandenburgh
Minnesota Vikings
- QB Matt Corral
- RB DeWayne McBride
- RB Mo Ibraham
- WR Justin Hall
- WR Ty James
- TE Sammis Reyes
- TE Neal Johnson
- TE Trey Knox
- OT Jeremy Flax
- OL Chuck Filiaga
- OL Doug Nester
- OL Matt Cindric
- OL Spencer Rolland
- DL Tyler Manoa
- LB Owen Porter
- CB A.J. Green III
- CB Jacobi Francis
- CB NaJee Thompson
- P Seth Vernon
New England Patriots
- DL Mike Purcell
- DL William Bradley-King
- LS Tucker Addington
- DE William Bradley-King
- DT Josiah Bronson
- LB Steele Chambers
- RB Deshaun Fenwick
- CB Azizi Hearn
- T Zuri Henry
- DE Christian McCarroll
- TE La'Michael Pettway
- DT Sam Roberts
- C Charles Turner
- CB Mikey Victor
- TE Jacob Warren
WR Kawaan Baker
New Orleans Saints
- C Sincere Haynesworth
- DE Trajan Jeffcoat
- DB Kaleb Ford-Dement
New York Giants
- RB Joshua Kelley
- RB Lorenzo Lingard
- WR Ayir Asante
- WR Dennis Houston
- WR John Jiles
- TE Tyree Jackson
- OL Marcus McKethan
- DT Ryder Anderson
- DT Timmy Horne
- DL Kyler Baugh
- LB Trey Kiser
- CB Breon Borders
- CB Christian Holmes
- DB Clayton Isbell
- DB Jonathan Sutherland
New York Jets
- RB Xavian Valladay
- TE Neal Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
- TE C.J. Uzomah
- QB Will Grier
- DB Parry Nickerson
- OLB Julian Okwara
- G Max Scharping
Pittsburgh Steelers
- RB Daijun Edwads
- WR T.J. Luther
- WR Jacob Copeland
- WR Tarik Black
- OL Tyler Beach
- OL Devery Hamilton
- DL Marquiss Spencer
- LB Kyavha Tezino
- DB Kiondre Thomas
- DB Grayland Arnold
- DB Anthony Averett
- DB Kalon Barnes
- DB Nathan Meadors
San Francisco 49ers
- RB Matt Breida
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- WR Frank Darby
- OL Lewis Kidd
- P Pressley Harvin III
Seattle Seahawks
- LB Devin Richardson
- DB Willie Roberts
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR Sterling Shepard
- DL Eric Banks
- LB Randy Gregory
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
- C J.C. Hassenauer
- LB Bo Bauer
- DB Ben Nikkel
- K Riley Patterson