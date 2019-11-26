NFL Week 13 Power Rankings: Patriots, 49ers have historic defenses in era of wide-open offenses

Who says in an era of wide-open offenses, defenses can't dominate in the NFL?

Look at the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots. They are two of the three best teams in the league – the Ravens are the other team – and both are being led by historically good defenses.

The Patriots really need it, too.

At a time when Tom Brady and his banged-up offense seem to be out of sync and there are cries – not by me – that Brady is looking his age, the Patriots are 10-1 behind the top-ranked scoring defense in the league. The 49ers are also 10-1 behind a defense that is also doing special things, although the offense has been much better than New England's.

The Patriots took on the Cowboys' top-ranked offense Sunday and limited Dallas to nine points. Dak Prescott could never get into a groove, all but ending his MVP chances. The Pats are second in total defense to the 49ers but tops in scoring defense, giving up 10.1 points per game. That would break the NFL record for points allowed in a season if they stay on that pace.

The 49ers made Aaron Rodgers look awful Sunday night in a blowout of the Packers, and it was the defense that keyed the victory. They sacked Rodgers five times – marking the eighth straight game they've had at least that many. The 49ers' margin of victory is 169 points – the largest point differential for a 49ers team since 1948 – after 11 games.

Think about that. The great Joe Montana-led 49ers teams, which are considered some of the greatest teams of all time, weren't better after 11 games than this group.

The schedule gets a lot tougher for the 49ers down the stretch, but for now they stay in the third spot just behind the Ravens and Patriots in my Power Rankings. That can change this week – the 49ers play at the Ravens Sunday.

Defense, defense, defense. It's winning.