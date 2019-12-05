NFL Week 14 odds, picks, how to watch: Falcons sweep Panthers, while Eagles beat down Giants

We did it again. For the second straight week, I hit on all five of my top picks. I'm 10-0 over the last two weeks and I'm looking to keep it going. Thanksgiving was an eventful one, as the Bills proved on a national stage that they are for real, the Saints clinched the NFC South and the legend of David Blough was born. I joke, but he played pretty well in the 24-20 loss to the Bears.

The Redskins also got Ron Rivera fired, the Rams rebounded big time against the Cardinals and Deshaun Watson and the Texans upstaged the Patriots. Teams will continue to jockey for playoff position, and I find what's going on in the AFC to be very interesting. The Titans continue to creep up on the Texans in the AFC South, but Houston just won't go down. To make matters worse for teams like the Titans trying to earn a postseason bid, the Steelers got an upset win over the Browns on Sunday, so they still own that last wild-card spot.

We have quite a few interesting matchups this week, so let's go ahead and jump on in to my Week 13 picks.

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (Fox/NFL Network)

Point spread: Cowboys -3

I knew the Cowboys weren't going to cover against the Bills, but I'm telling you that they are going to cover against the Bears this week. The sky is falling in Dallas because the Cowboys haven't beaten a team with a winning record, but no worries, the Bears don't have a winning record. It's notable that Blough was able to come in and lead the lowly Lions to a seven-point halftime lead. It would have been an incredible upset, but Mitchell Trubisky was able to right the ship with his 338 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Dak Prescott has passed for more yards than anyone in the league this year, and has five games with 350 or more passing yards. The Cowboys seemingly have their backs up against the wall, and they need a big win. I expect the Dallas defense to play a big role in this one. Robert Quinn is aiming for his third game in a row on the road with a sack and Jaylon Smith had a career-high 14 tackles last week. The Cowboys have something to prove and I think the spread should be much higher than just three points. Jump on it.

The pick: Cowboys 30-21 over Bears

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5.5

I'm still trying to figure out why people were so surprised the Bills beat the Cowboys last week. Buffalo has been solid all year and so has Josh Allen. He's gone eight straight games with multiple touchdowns and it's the longest current streak in the league. I bet you didn't know that. They get arguably the best team in the NFL this week in the Ravens. Lamar Jackson recorded his fourth game with over 100 rushing yards last week against the 49ers, and he needs just 63 yards to surpass Michael Vick's all-time rushing record. His weapons have been coming on as of late as well. Mark Ingram has five touchdowns in the past four games and wide receiver Marquise Brown is looking to register his fourth road game in a row with a touchdown reception. Both have been incredible against the AFC East as well, as Ingram has rushed for 427 yards and seven touchdowns in his past four games against AFC East opponents, and Brown has 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his two career games against the AFC East. I imagine this will be a close game, but I'm comfortable in saying that the Ravens will win by a touchdown.

The pick: Ravens 28-21 over Bills

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -3

This is somewhat of a tough game for me to pick, as teams who fire their head coaches are 1-0 this season the very next game. That aside, the Panthers are completely imploding right now. They have lost four straight games including last week's matchup against the Redskins, which was enough for Rivera to be handed his walking papers. This whole week in Carolina has been a weird funeral for Rivera. All the players released statements, there were press conferences with everyone crying and it was just a weird vibe. I know that Rivera was a great guy, a great coach and did a lot for the franchise, but the Panthers have a game on Sunday -- a road game against an opponent that blew them out by 26 points just three weeks ago. Carolina was dominated in every facet the first time they faced the Falcons. Kyle Allen had one of his worst days as a pro, as he completed 31 of 50 throws for 325 yards and threw four interceptions. He continuously sailed throws over receivers' heads and they were usually picked off by Falcons defenders. Atlanta's defense was spectacular, as they pressured Allen almost every down and sacked him five times. Matt Ryan threw for 311 yards and a touchdown and the dynamic duo of Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones dominated Carolina's secondary, as they combined for 14 catches, 234 yards and one touchdown. The Falcons battled to keep it close with the Saints on Thanksgiving, and lost by only eight points. It's been established that they are playing for pride at this point, and they would love to sweep the Panthers. Carolina could come out and have this incredible, emotional game for their former head coach, but I'm going to bet that doesn't happen.

The pick: Falcons 31-17 over Panthers

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Seahawks (-152)

I'm glad the Rams had a huge, 34-7 rebound win over the Cardinals last week. After their embarrassing loss to the Ravens on "Monday Night Football," some people were acting like the Rams would never win another game again and that the Sean McVay era was over. I told you on CBSSports.com and on CBS Sports Radio that the Rams were going to win in convincing fashion, and that's exactly what happened. This week, they get the Seahawks, who haven't lost a game since Week 7. These two teams played an incredible game in Week 5, when Russell Wilson willed his team to a one-point win. He passed for 268 yards and four touchdowns in that matchup, and dedicated the win to the late Paul Allen. I'm very intrigued by the line here, but I'm taking the Seahawks to sweep the Rams this year. I think it's incredible that Tyler Lockett was held without a catch against the Vikings last week, and the Seahawks were still able to win by a touchdown. That's because there's a new running back who is making his name known in Seattle. Rashaad Penny has rushed for 203 yards and scored three total touchdowns over the past two games, and is finally looking like the first-round pick the Seahawks were hoping for. His production didn't hurt Chris Carson last week either, as he recorded his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season. The Seahawks' offense is really coming together late in the season, so I'll take them to beat the Rams this Sunday.

The pick: Seahawks 35-28 over Rams

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Eagles -9.5

Eli Manning is back! On Wednesday, it was reported that rookie quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that currently has him in a walking boot. Head coach Pat Shurmur compared Jones' injury to the one that Saquon Barkley suffered earlier this season, which caused the running back to sit out a total of four weeks (three games plus a bye week). That means Manning may get a final shot to lead his Giants to victory against the divisional rival Eagles. It would be an incredible story, but the 38-year-old is 10-20 against Philadelphia and has lost his last five against the Eagles. I would love to say that Manning can taste glory one more time in his career, but I don't think that's going to happen. The Eagles have lost three straight and even though they are 5-7, they still have a chance to win the NFC East. They need a big win to get them back on track, and this week is the perfect opportunity for one.

The pick: Eagles 28-17 over Giants

Other Week 14 picks

Packers 28-20 over Redskins

Texans 24-21 over Broncos

Saints 34-31 over 49ers

Browns 23-21 over Bengals

Vikings 31-14 over Lions

Jets 27-20 over Dolphins

Buccaneers 30-23 over Colts

Jaguars 29-27 over Chargers

Chiefs 28-24 over Patriots

Steelers 26-21 over Cardinals

Titans 24-17 over Raiders