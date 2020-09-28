It's the third NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 3 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 3.

Schedule

Thursday

Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13 (Recap)

Sunday

Bengals at Eagles (Recap)

Rams 32, Bills 35 (Recap)

Bears 30, Falcons 26 (Recap)

Washington 20, Browns 34 (Recap)

49ers 36, Giants 9 (Recap)

Texans 21, Steelers 28 (Recap)

Raiders 20, Patriots 36 (Recap)

Titans 31, Vikings 30 (Recap)

Jets 7, Colts 36 (Recap)

Panthers 21, Chargers 16 (Recap)

Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10 (Recap)

Lions 26, Cardinals 23 (Recap)

Cowboys 31, Seahawks 38 (Recap)

Packers at Saints, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Chiefs at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Prater drills game-winning FG, silencing Kyler hype

Kyler Murray was one of the most popular MVP tickets this offseason, and after two games bettors were excited about the possibility of the second-year QB paying off big time on that wager. In Week 3, after struggling through two weeks, the Lions defense flipped the narrative in a must-win game. Detroit intercepted Murray three times -- turnovers that proved costly in a game that was decided by a field goal. They also stopped Murray and forced a three-and-out on Arizona's final offensive possession. As time expired, Lions kicker Matt Prater drilled a 39-yard game-winning field goal.

Does anyone throw a better deep ball than Russ?

#LetRussCook was back in full force this week. When the Seahawks needed it most, Russell Wilson not only converted a third down to keep the go-ahead drive alive, but he turned it into a perfectly-thrown deep TD to DK Metcalf. The ball may have taken some time to get there, but the ball placement is impeccable. Wilson is now the first Seahawks QB to ever have back-to-back five touchdown games. And he's the first NFL QB to do it since Ben Roethlisberger did back in 2014. This was Wilson's 14th TD in three games and it gave Seattle the lead.

Prescott catches fire again

Stop me if you've heard this before -- Dak Prescott is on fire in the second half. Following a very similar blueprint to Week 2, when the Cowboys pulled off an epic comeback win over the Falcons, Prescott has been unstoppable through the air in the second half and Dallas is rallying to make an epic fourth-quarter comeback. As part of said comeback, Prescott connected with Michael Gallup on a beautifully thrown long TD.

The Cowboys missed the ensuing two-point try but came back to hit a field goal with just under four minutes left to take a 31-30 lead. Follow all of the action in our live blog of the Cowboys-Seahawks game.

Cedric Wilson adds another weapon for Dak

Who has it better than Dak Prescott? In addition to having Ezekiel Elliott and without a doubt the most talented trio of wide receivers in the NFL (Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb), you can now add Cedric Wilson to that list. Wilson broke out in a big way in Week 3 and after already housing a long TD earlier, he did it again to give the Cowboys a chance to fight back and upset the Seahawks.

Welcome back, Kenny Golladay!

Guess who is back for Detroit? No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay showed exactly why he's nicknamed "Baby Megatron" by high-pointing a Matthew Stafford throw for an incredible catch and score. The Lions are rallying hard with their season on the line at 0-2.

Murray dazzles in open space for TD

Kyler Murray looks more like a running back than quarterback when he gets into the open field as a runner. In fact, on his Week 3 TD run, Murray looked better than most running backs. He made something out of -- let's face it -- nothing. Murray was caught dead to rights on a designed QB run before he put on the moves and put Lions defenders into spin cycle.

Diggs with the ultimate hustle play, but Metcalf?!

Trevon Diggs, brother of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, may have just made the best hustle play of the entire 2020 season. After Russell Wilson dropped a pass right into D.K. Metcalf's arms that traveled 55 yards in the air, the Cowboys rookie corner never gave up on the play and caught up to Metcalf -- who was in celebration mode -- to bat the ball out of his hands and through the end zone for a touchback. The mistake by Metcalf cost the Seahawks a touchdown -- or the hustle play by Diggs saved the Cowboys one. Depends how you look at it.

Darnold avoids sack, racks up TD

It was backyard football for the New York Jets and Sam Darnold when they got into the red zone against the Colts. Darnold avoided a sack, rolled to his right and found a new favorite of his -- receiver Braxton Berrios -- for the TD. This at least helped make up for Darnold throwing a pick-six to start the game.

Foles does it again!

Nick Foles, who has a reputation for this kind of thing, led another incredible comeback victory coinciding with another epic Falcons collapse. On third-and-8 and with heavy pressure in his face, Foles dropped in a perfect ball for the go-ahead TD to Anthony Miller. Consider that he got leveled, this might've been the best throw of Week 3.

Allen Robinson pulls Bears within FG

The Chicago Bears also looked dead in the water until they made the decision to bench Mitch Trubisky for Nick Foles. Since then, the Bears have rallied to make this a game against -- you guessed it -- the poor, poor Falcons. Is another collapse brewing? An epic comeback? Allen Robinson did his best to give the Bears a chance at the comeback -- and he was obviously aided by poor tackling on the part of the Falcons.

Allen throws go-ahead TD in wild game

The most entertaining game of Week 3 so far has undoubtedly been Rams-Bills. After the Bills dominated the first half, the Rams did the exact same thing in the second half until the Bills mounted one final drive. After a controversial pass interference call to extend the drive on fourth down, Allen connected with Tyler Kroft on the go-ahead TD.

Rams rally back vs. Bills

Down 28-3, it looked like the Rams were dead in the water and the Josh Allen for MVP ballots were becoming a real possibility. However, the Rams have since rallied with three consecutive unanswered touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut the lead. On the third TD, Jared Goff hooked up with Cooper Kupp for the score.

49ers fool Giants, Aiyuk does the rest

Brandon Aiyuk was selected by the 49ers with their second of two first-round picks, but a training camp injury slowed the hype. Not for long, though. Aiyuk made his debut in Week 2 and turned it up another level in Week 3. The 49ers completely fooled the Giants with an end-around and Aiyuk followed a parade of three blockers to the end zone.

Ertz makes a one-handed grab

Zach Ertz is being counted on more in Week 3 with Dallas Goedert out and has responded. Ertz reeled in an impressive one-handed catch -- is it the catch of the week? Time will tell but this is one is certainly in play.

Cook finds a crease, takes it to the house

The Vikings (0-2) are another team facing what is essentially a must-win Week 3 game and that means they'll have to lean on their best offensive player: Mr. Dalvin Cook. After the Titans jumped out to a 6-0 lead, Cook found a crease and took the ball 39 yards to the house, showcasing his trademark breakaway ability.

Dwayne Haskins strikes first

The Washington Football Team entered Week 3 as massive underdogs (seven points) against the Browns, and Haskins clearly took it to heart. The second-year QB came out firing and threw a perfect strike for a TD to Dontrelle Inman.

Watson finds Cobb to give Texans lead

It has taken some time for Randall Cobb to get rolling with his new team, but he gave the Texans a huge boost in the first quarter of what has turned into a must-win game for them at 0-2. Watson connected with Cobb for a 28-yard catch-and-run to give the Texans and early lead.

The 49ers' injury list is long ... really, really long

If you took a just a quick glance at San Francisco's current list of injured players -- including nearly double-digit projected starters -- you would think it reads like the final injury report for an entire regular season. You would be wrong. After just two weeks and a training camp, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries. Here's a look right now at their current injury status heading into Week 3:

Out for Week 3:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Dre Greenlaw

Short-term IR (out Week 3+)

CB Richard Sherman

WR Deebo Samuel

RB Tevin Coleman

CB Richie James

Long-term IR (out rest of season)

DE Nick Bosa

DE Solomon Thomas

WR Jalen Hurd