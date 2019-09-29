NFL Week 4 scores, highlights, updates, schedule: Jadeveon Clowney records first career interception on pick-six

It's the fourth NFL Sunday of the 2019 season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day, so check back often to find everything you need to know about Week 4.

Godwin in God Mode

Chris Godwin came into the day being listed as "questionable" on the injury report, but it appears he's feeling fine enough to do some major damage to the Rams. The Buccaneers wideout has two touchdowns in the first half as Tampa is taking it to Los Angeles.

Chris Godwin fights his way in for his 2nd score of the game! @CGtwelve_ #GoBucs #TBvsLAR



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Clowney snags pick-six

Jadeveon Clowney is still a big-time playmaker in Seattle and he came up with his first career interception against the Cardinals on Sunday. He made it count too, taking it into the end zone for his first touchdown with the Seahawks.

Chiefs outlast Lions in shootout

The Chiefs and Lions went back-and-forth in an exciting battle in Detroit, but it was KC who came out on top thanks to a late game-winning score from Damien Williams. The Lions put up a great fight but the Chiefs remain undefeated despite the fact that Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a single touchdown pass.

Mahomes gave him the extra push 💪💪 @PatrickMahomes

Patriots defense seals the win

The Patriots-Bills matchup in Buffalo was closer than many might have expected, and the Bills had a shot for a game-winning drive late in the fourth. But the New England defense kept the pressure on and forced a game-ending interception from Matt Barkley to push the Pats to 4-0.

.@j_collins91 gets his 3rd INT of the season to seal the @Patriots W! #GoPats #NEvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/1HAOc8d7uM — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Pitch and catch ... and pitch



The Chiefs are having some fun out there today and Travis Kelce is getting creative. The tight end made a smart heads-up play to gain some extra yardage when he snagged a throw from Patrick Mahomes, then immediately pitched it to LeSean McCoy for an exciting highlight.

Preposterous catch by CMC

Run CMC is Ridiculous Catch CMC today, as Christian McCaffrey made one of the best third down conversions we'll see this year.

Nick Chubb is unstoppable today

The Browns are finally looking dangerous and it's due in large part to a massive performance from Nick Chubb. The running back has three touchdowns already, including this 88-yard sprint to the end zone. Condolences if you're facing this guy in fantasy this week.

.@NICKCHUBB21 GOES 88 YARDS!



His third TD of the game! #CLEvsBAL #Browns



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/MRXQbKVUXJ — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Weirdest play of the day?

The Detroit Lions forgot one of the most important rules in sports: Play until the whistle. The whistle never came on a Lions goal line run, and that's because Kerryon Johnson fumbled the ball before he hit the ground. The Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland showed great awareness by scooping it up and taking it 100 yards uncontested the other way. There's a pretty good chance this will be the most bizarre play (and the easiest touchdown) you'll see today.

Dwayne Haskins throws first touchdown

Unfortunately, it was to the wrong team.

Patriots defense finally cracks

It took four weeks but the Patriots' defense has finally given up a touchdown. Josh Allen and his big reach just managed to break the plane on fourth down to get the Bills to within three points.

J.J. Watt getting it done

You want a defensive highlight? You got it. Here's J.J. Watt breaking into the pocket and forcing a strip sack on Kyle Allen, then recovering the loose football for the Texans. Get you a man who can do it all himself.

Frank Gore joins elite company

The Bills haven't been able to get anything going via the passing game today but Frank Gore did manage to break through the strong Patriots defense for a big 41-yard gain in the second quarter. That run put Gore over 15,000 rushing yards for his career, making him just the fourth player in NFL history to join that club -- joining Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders. Not bad company!

Brady throws first INT

Tom Brady hasn't looked particularly sharp against the Bills today and he made a terrible red zone decision that resulted in his first interception of the season. The ball ended up in the hands of Micah Hyde and gave the Bills some life in the second quarter.

PICKED! @micah_hyde read it and gets the goal line interception. #NEvsBUF #GoBills



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/3iYuMOEJQX — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

The Haskins era has begun

Dwayne Haskins is in at QB for the Redskins and he didn't waste a lot of time before showing off what he can do with his legs. Now we'll have to wait and see what he can do with the arm.

Haskins scrambling to the goal line! @dh_simba7 #WASvsNYG



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/UvJcxymHjb — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Landry goes long

The Browns and Ravens are trading strikes in Baltimore and Jarvis Landry just broke off one of the biggest plays of the day with this nice run after catch to pick up 65 yards.

Jarvis breaking tackles for the 65 yard gain 🔥 @God_Son80 #CLEvsBAL



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/WGGFRyllTj — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Three phases for Patriots

The Patriots have come out swinging in Buffalo and the Bills look overmatched in all three phases. New England came up with a big-time blocked punt toward the end of the first quarter and it resulted in the first career touchdown for special teams star Matthew Slater.

🚨 BLOCKED PUNT ALERT 🚨

Matthew Slater scores his first career touchdown! #GoPats #NEvsBUF



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/rH0t65kHXE — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

The Dolphins got a lead!

For the first time this year, the Dolphins held a lead! It came thanks to this 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker. (The lead didn't last long, as the Chargers scored on their next drive. But still, baby steps!)

Welcome to Oakland, Trevor Davis

Trevor Davis is making his Raiders debut on Sunday and it didn't take him long to have a major impact. The wideout took an end-around 60 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to announce his arrival.

The @Raiders just traded for him last week…

Trevor Davis takes an end around 60 yards! #RaiderNation #OAKvsIND



📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/LCB6JUNJij — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019

Heavy winds expected in Denver

Sunday's Jaguars-Broncos meeting in Denver was always expected to be a defensive battle, but some strong winds (average of 17 MPH) could make it even tougher for both offenses to get going at Mile High. The over/under was set at 38 heading into the day -- the lowest total of the week. Could be a quiet day for the surging rook Gardner Minshew as well as the aging vet in Joe Flacco.

If you check out weather.com's forecast, it looks like the strongest winds are set to begin right around game time.