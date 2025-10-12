Welcome to the Week 6 grades!

It was definitely a painful day to be an NFL quarterback. There were four quarterbacks around the league who were sacked at least four times on Sunday.

Justin Fields got beat up by the Broncos defense during a game where he was sacked nine times. It was the most sacks that Denver had recorded in a single game since 1996.

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence got sacked seven times by the Seahawks defense.

Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel had no chance against a Steelers defense that sacked him six times.

Tyler Huntley didn't even start for the Ravens, but he still got sacked four times by the Rams.

Those four quarterbacks got sacked a combined 26 times, and not surprisingly, they went 0-4 on Sunday. With that in mind, let's get to the Week 6 grades, starting with Seattle's impressive win in Jacksonville.

Seattle 20-12 over Jacksonville

A- Seahawks After getting torched in Week 5, the Seahawks defense bounced back with an impressive performance in Jacksonville. The Seahawks' pass rush went wild with seven sacks of Trevor Lawrence, including two that came from Demarcus Lawrence. The Seahawks defense was so good that the Jaguars didn't run a single play inside Seattle's 20-yard line. As for the offense, Sam Darnold has figured out the secret to success in Seattle: Throw the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN has looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL through the first six weeks and he showed the Jags why on a day where he finished with 162 yards. This was an impressive road win for a Seahawks team that has been nearly unbeatable on the road under Mike Macdonald (10-1). C Jaguars After an emotional win on Monday night, the Jags simply looked a little flat in this game. A big problem for the Jaguars is that they couldn't get their rushing attack going. Jacksonville went into the game averaging 137 yards per game on the ground, which was the third-highest total in the NFL, but they were limited to just 59 yards against Seattle. With the ground game bottled up, the Jags had to turn to the passing game and that didn't work either, with Trevor Lawrence facing constant pressure. The Jaguars are a good team, but they got outplayed in all three phases of the game here.

Indianapolis 31-27 over Arizona

B Cardinals It might not be fair to say after just one game, but Jacoby Brissett appears to run the Cardinals offense better than Kyler Murray does. With Murray out, Brissett kept the Arizona in the game making big play after big play. Brissett did his best to put the ball in the hands of his playmakers, which is how Trey McBride and Zay Jones both ended up with over 70 yards receiving. The Cards totaled 400 yards, which is a number they haven't hit this season with Murray. Brissett certainly wasn't perfect, but he gave the Cardinals a chance to win against one of the best teams in the NFL. B Colts The Colts offense continues to be an unstoppable force and that starts with Jonathan Taylor. If Taylor gets going, the Colts are almost impossible to stop and he got going against Arizona with 123 yards on just 21 carries. When Taylor is running well, that opens things up for Daniel Jones and he took advantage of that with another solid showing that saw him complete 73.3% of his passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts defense certainly could have been better in this game, but Indy was still able win, because that's what good teams do and and the Colts are one of the best teams in the NFL.

L.A. Rams 17-3 over Baltimore

B- Rams With the Rams going up against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, this was a game where the offense was supposed to shine, but instead, it was the defense that stole the show. The Rams racked up four sacks, they forced three turnovers and they even had a goal line stand in the second quarter. Also, the Ravens didn't score a single TD despite getting into the red zone three times. Byron Young was a force for the Rams with two of their four sacks. Even with the offense having an off day, the Rams still managed to win by two touchdowns, which tells you how good this team is. D Ravens The Ravens finally got a good game from their defense, but that went to waste because the offense made too many mistakes. The Ravens turned the ball over three times and you simply can't do that against a team like the Rams. The Ravens also came up empty on three different fourth-down attempts, including a fourth-and-goal from the Rams' 1-yard line in the second quarter that could have changed that game if Baltimore had scored. Derrick Henry did run wild for the Ravens, but the passing game was nonexistent with Cooper Rush running the show (Rush was so bad that he eventually got benched for Tyler Huntley). If Lamar Jackson doesn't return soon, the Ravens' season is going to go down the drain.

L.A. Chargers 29-27 over Miami

B Chargers After playing sparingly through the first five weeks, Kimani Vidal was thrust into action on Sunday and he put on a show. Vidal ran through the Dolphins offense for 124 yards rushing and it was exactly what the Chargers needed. The Chargers' banged-up offensive line also deserves some credit for keeping Justin Herbert upright for most of the game. And of course, Herbert deserves a lot of credit for leading a game-winning drive in the final minute with the key play being a 42-yard pass to Ladd McConkey. This was a gutsy win by a Chargers team that simply refused to lose. B- Dolphins Every time the Dolphins look like they're going to take a small step forward, they end up taking three steps back, and this game was a perfect example of that. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions and the Chargers got 10 points off those turnovers. Despite that, the Dolphins still had a chance to win after Tua threw a go-ahead TD pass to Darren Waller with just 46 seconds left, but then the defense couldn't hold the lead. When the offense is playing well, the defense seems to let this team down, and when the defense is playing well, the offense seems to let the team down. If Mike McDaniel can't fix that problem soon, he might not be around much longer.

New England 25-19 New Orleans

B+ Patriots If Drake Maye isn't on your list of the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL, he should be now. In his game, Maye threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns while finishing with a nearly perfect passer rating of 140.1. Maye made Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas look like All-Pros. At 4-2, the Patriots are looking like they're going to be a serious playoff contender and Mike Vrabel is looking a strong early candidate for Coach of the Year. The future looks bright for New England as Maye continues to shine. B- Saints For the third time this season, the Saints lost a game by one score. Kellen Moore has this team playing hard and that starts with Spencer Rattler, who's been surprisingly good. The problem for the Saints is that bad teams make bad mistakes and that happened for New Orleans in the fourth quarter when Juwan Johnson fumbled a ball after getting to midfield. If there was a column for moral victories in the NFL, the Saints would probably be leading the league in them.

Pittsburgh 23-9 over Cleveland

D Browns Dillon Gabriel's second start definitely wasn't as good as his first start. For some reason, the Browns asked their rookie quarterback to throw more than 40 passes, which is not how you win with a rookie under center. The Browns offensive line got bulled by a Steelers pass rush that sacked Gabriel six times. And Gabriel certainly didn't help himself with several errant throws where he left his receivers hanging out to dry. If Gabriel keeps playing like this, it might only be a matter of time before we see Shedeur Sanders under center. B+ Steelers No active NFL head coach has been better at beating rookie quarterbacks than Mike Tomlin and he proved why on Sunday. The Steelers did their best to confuse Dillon Gabriel and it definitely worked on a day where a cornerback (Jalen Ramsey) tied for the team lead in sacks with two of Pittsburgh's six. Aaron Rodgers continues to look more and more comfortable every week and he clearly has a growing chemistry with DK Metcalf, who finished with at least 95 yards for the second straight week. The Steelers dominated a divisional opponent and after six weeks, they certainly look like the favorite in the AFC North.

Carolina 30-27 over Dallas

B- Cowboys The Cowboys had a chance to make a statement in this game, but instead they got steamrolled by Rico Dowdle. The Cowboys went into Week 6 with the NFL's worst defense and if you watched this game, you saw why that is. They couldn't stop the run, they couldn't stop the pass and they let the Panthers score 10 points in the fourth quarter. The fact that Dowdle went off for 183 yards rushing was also a slap in the face considering the Cowboys let him go so they could go with Javonte Williams, who ran for just 29 yards. George Pickens was the only skill player who totaled more than 35 yards. The Cowboys can't trust their defense and they can't trust their rushing attack and when you can't trust those two things, it's hard to win the NFL. A- Panthers Rico Dowdle promised that he was going to get revenge on his former team and that's exactly what he did. The Panthers running back gashed his way through the Cowboys defense for 239 total yards with 183 of those coming on the ground. Bryce Young seems to be at his best when he has some help from the Panthers ground game and with Dowdle doing his part, Young also did his part by throwing for three touchdowns. The Panthers have now won two in a row and if they continue to run the ball like this, they might be able to sneak into the NFC wild card race.

Denver 13-11 over N.Y. Jets in London

C+ Broncos We don't hand out an offensive grade and a defensive grade, but for the Broncos, we should probably do that for this game. The defense gets an "A+" for a dominant performance that saw the Broncos rack up nine sacks. Denver gave Nik Bonitto a $120 million contract at the beginning of the season and he's already looking like a bargain. The Broncos held the Jets to -10 passing yards, which was the lowest total the NFL has seen in 27 years. Patrick Surtain II absolutely shut down Garrett Wilson, who had just 13 yards receiving. Offensively, the Broncos struggled for the second straight week. If the offense can get things figured out, the Broncos could quickly turn into the favorite in the AFC West. Even with the offense struggling, the Broncos are definitely a Super Bowl contender with this defense. C- Jets The Jets defense played well enough to win. The Jets special teams played well enough to win, but the offense apparently didn't make the trip to England. The offense seems to be getting worse every week and it hit rock bottom in London in a game where New York had NEGATIVE passing yards (Justin Fields threw for 45 yards, but the team lost 55 yards on nine sacks for a total of -10 passing yards). If the Jets learned one thing from this game, it's that Fields simply isn't the answer at quarterback. The ugly offensive day overshadowed a defense that held the Broncos to just 71 yards in the second half. The Jets are 0-6 and going nowhere.

N.Y. Giants 34-17 over Philadelphia