Week 7 is one of the smaller slates on the calendar this season with a total of six teams on the bye. Despite the fewer games, this weekend is filled with intriguing matchups, including a handful of divisional head-to-heads and one game that has the potential to be a Super Bowl preview with the Dolphins visiting the Eagles in primetime. With that in mind, you'll want to be locked in.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL odds via SportsLine consensus odds.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -2.5, O/U 40

"Both these teams are coming off tough losses in Week 6. The Buccaneers were politely informed by Detroit they do not belong with the upper echelon of NFC teams, while Atlanta got handed Desmond Ridder's first home loss in either college or the pros courtesy of the Commanders. Now Atlanta goes on the road for a divisional matchup against an elite run defense that simply presents a bad matchup. Tampa has a very good defense and is elite at stopping the run thanks to Vita Vea's interior presence. Only the Eagles have more than 70 rush yards against them. Atlanta hasn't run the ball as well as Arthur Smith wants, so we could see a ton of Ridder pass attempts here. Atlanta is a "run funnel" which is fine for Tampa, since the Bucs can't run the ball anyway. This might be a Baker Mayfield/Mike Evans blowup spot. Obviously this pick changes if Baker is out this week, although he wasn't on the injury report on Wednesday (hand) so I'm not concerned about him suiting up." -- CBS Sports writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he sees the Bucs covering at home against Atlanta. To see his other Week 7 best bets, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5) Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bills -9.5, O/U 43.5

"The Bills almost fell victim to what was a weekend filled with upsets in Week 6, but hung on at the last second to beat the Giants. The offense hasn't looked particularly in sync over the last few weeks, and they're due for a get-right game, which I expect to come Sunday in Foxborough. New England is a bad football team where everything seems to look hard, particularly on offense. Even its two touchdown drives last week took a combined 27 plays. The Patriots don't have the capability to keep pace with Buffalo's offense, even if it is moving at less than 100%." -- CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan on why he has the Bills covering as a road favorite over the Patriots. To see the rest of his Week 7 picks, click here.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-8.5) at Patriots Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -2, O/U 40

"Cleveland's defense is special. They just held the 49ers to the fewest yards in any game under head coach Kyle Shanahan, and that's not simply due to the weather. This season, the Browns are holding opponents to 200.4 yards per game, which is the fewest through five games by any team since the 1971 Colts. No matter who is under center for them on offense, this defense should be able to contain Indianapolis to put the Browns in a position to win. With Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, it'll be Gardner Minshew who'll get the start again under center. He's coming off his worst showing of the season with three interceptions against the Jaguars and has only completed 61% of his passes his in starts thus far. I can't see him turning any sort of corner against this defense." -- CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan on why he is taking the Browns to cover in Indy. To see all of his Week 7 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns (-2.5) at Colts Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -2.5, O/U 44.5

"For most of the past 20 years, if you mentioned the words "Lions" and "playoffs" in the same sentence, you would get laughed at mercilessly and then told to go home. For most of the past 20 years, it felt like the Lions were already eliminated from the playoff contention before Week 7 even rolled around, BUT NOT THIS YEAR. This year, the Lions are tied for the best record in the NFL heading into Week 7, which marks the first time since 1993 that they've had the best record or been tied for the best record this late in the season. If you are under the age of 30, YOU HAVE NEVER WITNESSED THIS.

"The Lions are dominating because Jared Goff has somehow morphed into Tom Brady... or he might actually just be Tom Brady in a Jared Goff mask. At this point, I can't rule anything out. All I know is that Goff has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL over the past calendar year and I'm not sure the Ravens can slow him down.

... As good as Goff has been, this week will be his biggest test and that's because he'll be going up against a Ravens defense that is surrendering just 163.2 passing yards per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

"On the flip side, I'm not sure how much stock I should put into that number considering who the Ravens have faced so far this season. In six games, they've gone up against two rookies who were making their first career start (C.J. Stroud, Dorian Thompson-Robinson), Joe Burrow with one calf, Kenny Pickett, Gardner Minshew off the bench after Anthony Richardson got hurt and a combination of Ryan Tannehill/Malik Willis in London.

"I don't think the Ravens secondary has truly been tested this year and we'll find out this week just how good they really are. I think they're good, but I think Goff is better." -- CBS Sports writer John Breech on why he is taking the Lions to beat the Ravens, 27-24, on the road. To see all of his Week 7 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Ravens (-3) Ravens Lions Ravens Lions Lions Lions Ravens Lions

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Raiders -3, O/U 42

"This could be a game between backup quarterbacks. It will be rookie Tyson Bagent for the Bears and probably Brian Hoyer for the Raiders (Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out with a back injury). Even so, it's a big edge for the Raiders. They have been playing better and their defense is better. Raiders keep winning." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he is taking the Raiders to beat the Bears in Chicago, 27-14. To see his other Week 7 picks, click here.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders -3 at Bears Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Commanders -2, O/U 41

"The Giants are coming off a tough road loss at Buffalo, while the Commanders played well in winning on the road against the Falcons. They are playing back-to-back road games, but they are the better team. I wonder if the Giants line can hold up against that defensive front. It won't, even with Tyrod Taylor's ability to move. Washington wins it." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Commanders taking down the Giants in Week 7. To see the rest of his picks for Week 7, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders (-2.5) at Giants Commanders Giants Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -8, O/U 46

"The Seahawks are coming off a deflating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which they scored just three second-half points while Geno Smith threw two interceptions. The key stat from the 17-13 defeat was that Seattle went 1-5 in the red zone. I have faith the offense as a whole can get back on track, and then the Seahawks defense has been great as of late. Over the last three weeks, Seattle's opponents are averaging 10 points per game and 231 yards of total offense. Joe Burrow threw for just 185 yards and Joe Mixon rushed for 38 yards last week.

"The Seahawks are the better team, and actually a squad I think could be ready to take off. Plus, after starting the season 3-0 ATS, Arizona has gone 0-3 ATS in its last three games." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Seahawks -8 as they host the Cardinals. To see his other picks for Week 7, click here.

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5) Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -3, O/U 42.5

"The 2021 Rams started much hotter than this year's squad, coming out of the gate 7-1. But that team was 12-1 to win the Super Bowl with an over/under of 10.5. This year's squad featured below average expectations and now sits at 3-3 with losses to the 49ers (best team in football), Bengals (Joe Burrow must-win home prime-time game) and Eagles (a very good football team with an incredible second half defensive performance). The Steelers coming off their bye is problematic, but the Rams will be able to keep throwing the quick hitters to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua from Matthew Stafford, who's playing some outstanding football this season." -- CBS Sports writer and Pick Six Podcast host Will Brinson on why he is laying the points and going with the Rams to beat the Steelers. To see his other best bets for Week 7, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers at Rams (-3) Rams Rams Rams Rams Steelers Rams Steelers Rams

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Packers -1.5, O/U 44.5

"Yes, the Packers have struggled as of late. After averaging 31 points per game in Weeks 1-2, they've averaged just 17 points per game over the last three weeks. Jordan Love's last outing was atrocious, as he threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to the Raiders. However, Green Bay is coming off of its bye week and could be set for a breakout game.

"The Broncos are allowing 33.3 points per game and 440.3 total yards per game, both of which rank most in the NFL. Now, the Broncos defense did actually put together their best performance of the season last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the offense rewarded them by completely falling apart as Denver failed to cover the spread for the sixth straight game.

"The NFL trade deadline usually isn't that dramatic, but there has been plenty of talk surrounding the Broncos. You have to wonder how that could affect the locker room. I feel like the Packers are a better team than what they've shown over the last three weeks. With the number so low, give me Green Bay." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he has the Packers covering on the road against the Broncos. To see all of his picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers (-1) at Broncos Packers Broncos Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -5.5, O/U 48.5

"I'm not sure what the biggest mismatch is right now in the NFL, but I'm going to go ahead and say that it's the Chiefs versus any other team in the AFC West. Watching the other three teams in the division try to beat the Chiefs is like watching three baby giraffes try to fight off a Lion.

"The baby giraffes are going to lose 99% of the time, just like the other AFC West teams seem to lose 99% of the time to the Chiefs. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the Chiefs' full-time starting QB in 2018, Kansas City has gone 27-4 against AFC West opponents. Oh, and the Chiefs have also won 12 straight divisional games.

"The Chiefs have won three straight against the Chargers and in those three games, they've averaged 30.3 points. And now that I'm thinking about it, the biggest mismatch in the NFL might be Patrick Mahomes against the Chargers passing defense. Through the first six weeks, the Chargers have surrendered an average of 289 passing yards per game, which is the WORST NUMBER IN THE NFL and now, they have to face Mahomes, who will be coming into this game off of 10 days of rest after playing on Thursday in Week 6.

"The only reason I'm bringing that up is because the NFL schedule-maker clearly hates the Chargers. Not only are the Chiefs getting extra rest going into this game, but the Chargers aren't even getting a full week of rest because they had to play on Monday night in Week 6. They're on a short week, coming off an emotional loss and they have to play on the road.

"A team coming off a Monday game should never have to face a team coming off a Thursday game, but as I said, the schedule-maker clearly hates the Chargers. I don't hate the Chargers, but I am going to pick them to lose." -- CBS Sports writer John Breech on why he is picking the Chiefs to beat the Chargers by a touchdown. To see the rest of his Week 7 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5) Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -2.5, O/U 52.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5) Eagles Dolphins Eagles Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Eagles Eagles

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -7, O/U 45

"The 49ers, who lost to the Browns Sunday, are back on the road against the Vikings, who beat the Bears last week. The 49ers are banged up on offense and might be without Christian McCaffrey and some other key players. This game will be about the San Francisco defense. The front will force Kirk Cousins into some key mistakes that lead to points." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the 49ers covering on the road against the Vikings. To see his other picks for Week 7, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-6.5) at Vikings 49ers Vikings 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vikings 49ers



