Welcome to the Week 8 grades!

Going into Week 8, there was only one winless team in the NFL, but that's not the case anymore after the New York Jets pulled off a stunning 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets were trailing by 14 points with eight minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, but they pulled off the shocker after Breece Hall threw a game-winning touchdown pass (That is not a typo, Breece Hall threw a TD pass to put the Jets ahead with 1:54 left to play).

How shocking was this win?

It was the Jets' second-largest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history. They trailed by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but managed to outscore the Bengals 23-8 in the final quarter to pull off the win.

Hall became the first running back since 2000 to throw a go-ahead TD in the final two minutes of a game. The last time it happened also came with the Jets when Curtis Martin threw a go-ahead TD back in 2000.

Hall became just the third running back in NFL history to score two rushing touchdowns AND throw a TD pass in a single quarter (Hall did all of that in the fourth quarter).

This game marked the first time since 2001 that the Jets topped 500 yards. The last time it happened also came against the Bengals.

It was a great win for the Jets, but an ugly loss for the Bengals. With that in mind, let's get to the Week 8 grades, starting with New York's stunning win.

N.Y. Jets 39-38 over Cincinnati

A- Jets Justin Fields almost got benched this week, but he ended up playing and he responded with his most impressive performance of the season. With Fields and Breece Hall leading the way, the Jets piled up more than 500 yards in a game for the first time in four years. The duo took over during a fourth quarter where the Jets put up 23 points: Hall ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns AND threw a TD while Fields was 6 of 7 for 68 yards. The Jets defense wasn't great, but no one in the locker room cares about that right now after a day where this team picked up its first win of the season. C- Bengals This was an ugly loss and the Bengals only have their defense to blame. The Bengals got zero pressure on Justin Fields, they couldn't stop the run and that was all compounded by the fact that they constantly missed tackles. They surrendered more than 500 yards to a Jets offense that had only totaled 302 yards over the past two weeks COMBINED. Joe Flacco. Joe Burrow. Joe Montana. It doesn't matter who the Bengals have at quarterback, they're not going to win games if their defense continues to play like this.

Houston 26-15 over San Francisco

C- 49ers The 49ers lost this game due to a disastrous first half where they fell behind 16-0 and they just weren't able to dig themselves out of that hole. During the first two quarters, they got outgained 299-65. The 49ers only had the ball for 5:29 of the first half, which was the lowest time of possession by any team in a first half over the past 15 years. The Texans were able to dominate the time of possession because the 49ers defense couldn't make any third-down stops (Houston converted 9 of 16 attempts in the game). If this game proved one thing, it's that the 49ers are probably going to need to add a pass rusher before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. B+ Texans The Texans' passing game has struggled all year, but those struggles finally ended on Sunday. The offensive line finally gave C.J. Stroud time to throw and he responded by throwing for a season-high 318 yards and two touchdowns (His season-high going into this game was 244 yards). With the passing game working so well, that opened things up for a Houston rushing attack that totaled 157 yards with Woody Marks and Nick Chubb both topping 55 yards. The defense made several big plays, including a fourth-quarter interception by Kamari Lassiter in the end zone. At 3-4, the division might be out of reach for the Texans, but they're certainly good enough to sneak their way into the wild card race.

Baltimore 30-16 over Chicago

C Bears The Bears looked like the better team after jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but then the wheels fell off the wagon after that. The defense was banged up and you could certainly tell that in this game: Even with Lamar Jackson out, the Bears couldn't slow down the Ravens offense. At one point in the game, the Ravens had four straight scoring drives that went for at least 54 yards. Offensively, Caleb Williams and his crew pretty much disappeared in the second and third quarters with just 97 total yards. Williams also threw a back-breaking interception in the fourth quarter that essentially allowed Baltimore to ice the victory. This was a winnable game, but the Bears let it slip away. A- Ravens With no Lamar Jackson, the Ravens won this game the old-fashioned way: By running the ball and playing good defense. For just the second time this season, Derrick Henry got more than 20 carries and although his numbers weren't huge (71 yards), he did score two touchdowns and he definitely wore down the Bears defense. The Ravens' much-maligned defense had one of its best games of the year and Nate Wiggins made the play of the game by picking off Caleb Williams and returning it to Chicago's 9-yard line in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are 2-5, but they have a very real chance of winning the AFC North, especially if Jackson is back on the field for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Buffalo 40-9 over Carolina

A Bills No team is better after a bye week than the Bills and they proved it in this game. During their week off, it seems they realized how valuable James Cook is because they unleashed him against the Panthers. The Bills offense came alive and Cook led the way with 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Bills defense, which also struggled some before the bye, absolutely dominated the Panthers. After only recording 15 sacks through the first seven weeks, the Bills suddenly unstoppable pass rush added seven to that total against Carolina (Michael Hoecht led the way with 1.5 of those). The Bills didn't look like a Super Bowl contender during their two-game losing streak, but they just destroyed a feisty Panthers team. It's probably safe to say that this team is back. F Panthers This was a nightmare game for Andy Dalton, who was making his first start in more than a year. The Panthers QB turned the ball over three times and the Bills ended up getting 17 points off those turnovers. Dalton got no help from an offensive line that gave up seven sacks to the Bills. The Panthers also had an ugly sequence at the end of the first half that ended with a missed field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. The biggest surprise here is that the Panthers defense, which was giving up less than 95 rushing yards per game heading into Week 8, got run over by a Bills rushing attack that topped 240 yards. This was a chance for the Panthers to prove that they're for real, but they ended up failing the test badly.

Philadelphia 38-20 over N.Y. Giants

C- Giants This was a brutal loss for the Giants. Not only did they get beaten on the scoreboard, but they also loss rookie Cam Skattebo to a season-ending injury Jalen Hurts), but the officiating crew didn't see things the same way (more details on that here Eagles were the better team in this game: The Giants offense was a mess and the defense couldn't stop Saquon Barkley. If Brian Daboll's seat was warm before this game, it's a lot hotter now. A- Eagles It took eight weeks, but Saquon Barkley finally had a breakout game. The Eagles running back, who hadn't topped 90 yards a single time this year, ran for 150 yards against the Giants, including a huge 65-yard TD for Philly's first touchdown. Tank Bigsby also got in on the action with 104 rushing yards. With A.J. Brown out, the passing game was quiet in the first half until Jalen Hurts blew the game open by throwing two of his four TDs passes in the fourth quarter. The Eagles defense also did a good job of keeping pressure on Jaxson Dart, who was sacked five times. The Eagles proved last year that if they can run the ball and get after the passer, they can win the Super Bowl and that's exactly what they did against the Giants.

New England 32-13 over Cleveland

D Browns From an individual standpoint, Myles Garrett had one of the best games of any NFL player this season, but he didn't get very much help from anyone else on the Browns' roster. Garrett racked up a career-high five sacks on a day where the Browns got to Drake Maye six times, but that was about all that went right for Cleveland. Dillon Gabriel had a rough outing with two interceptions: Both picks came in the third quarter and both led to New England touchdowns, which allowed the Patriots to blow this game open. When you have a rookie quarterback making rookie mistakes, it's hard to win in the NFL. A Patriots This was the type of game that should make the Patriots feel even better about Drake Maye. He got sacked six times and was under constant pressure, but he still managed to carve up the top defense in the NFL for 282 yards and three touchdowns. This game was close at halftime, but the defense helped put it away with a second-half performance that included two interceptions, a safety and two fourth-down stops. A pick by Robert Spillane in the third quarter set New England up with first-and-goal at the Browns' 6-yard line on a drive that ended with a TD. The Patriots didn't play a perfect game, but they still managed to win by double digits and that's when you know you're a good team. This is a good team.

Miami 34-10 over Atlanta

A+ Dolphins The Dolphins definitely haven't quit on Mike McDaniel. With their coach squarely on the hot seat, the Dolphins played their best game of the season. The Dolphins defense has struggled to stop the run this year, but the unit managed to bottle up Bijan Robinson (nine carries for 25 yards) while holding the Falcons to just 31 yards on the ground. Tua Tagovailoa was dealing with an eye issue, but that didn't seem to phase him: A locked-in Tua completed 76.9% of his passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns. If this Miami team had shown up at the beginning of the season, the Dolphins would probably be in much better shape, but instead, they're sitting at 2-6 heading into November. F Falcons If Kirk Cousins had any trade value, he might have just killed it all with his performance in this game. Cousins struggled, but you can't fully blame him. The Falcons decided not to run the ball even though they were playing a Dolphins team that had surrendered the most rushing yards per game in the NFL heading into Week 8. Bijan Robinson only had five carries in the first half and nine in the game. The defense also got torched by a Dolphins offense that scored just six points last week. This was an all out failure by Atlanta.

L.A. Chargers 37-10 over Minnesota