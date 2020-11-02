It's the eighth NFL Sunday of the 2020 season and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. The Week 8 slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines that we can't wait to watch unfold. Check back often to find everything you need to know.

Schedule

Thursday

Falcons 25, Panthers 17 (Gametracker)

Sunday

Bills 24, Patriots 21 (GameTracker)

Vikings 28, Packers 22 (GameTracker)

Chiefs 35, Jets 9 (GameTracker)

Steelers at Ravens (GameTracker)

Bengals 31, Titans 20 (GameTracker)

Raiders 16, Browns 6 (GameTracker)

Rams at Dolphins (GameTracker)

Colts 41, Lions 21 (GameTracker)

Broncos 31, Chargers 30 (GameTracker)

Saints at Bears, 4:25 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Seahawks 37, 49ers (GameTracker)

Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET (Preview)

Monday

Buccaneers at Giants, 8:15 p.m. ET (Preview)

Lock leads wild comeback

The Chargers find new ways to lose seemingly every week. In this one, Drew Lock led a comeback drive that was aided by a pass interference penalty in the end zone, leading to one final play from the 1-yard line. Lock rolled to his right and found rookie K.J. Hamler for the game-winning score.

Brees to Taysom Hill

Drew Brees connected with gadget player Taysom Hill on a TD that could end up being the final score in the Bears-Saints slugfest. These two teams have traded turnovers both on downs and through the air throughout this ugly affair, but one of the few offensive bright spots was this well-developed passing play to Hill.

Lindsay breaks a long one

Philip Lindsay returned to action after missing Week 7 with a concussion and he helped spark a potential comeback bid for Denver in the second half when he broke off a long TD run. Lindsay showed off his excellent burst in the open field but also his ability to read the hole and pick the right spot. Lindsay remains one of the NFL's most underrated RBs.

Herbert stays hot with dime TD pass

Justin Herbert has been one of the most impressive QBs in the NFL -- let alone among rookies -- since his debut. Some felt a matchup with defensive genius Vic Fangio and his Broncos would slow down the hype train, but they were wrong. Herbert threw his third TD pass early in the third quarter on an absolutely perfect dime to Mike Williams.

Williams makes unreal catch near sideline

Mike Williams is one of the few receivers in the NFL who can give Allen Robinson a run for his money as the NFL's best contested-catch receiver. In Week 8, he proved it. Look at this incredible grab to get the Chargers into scoring position.

Robinson with 'catch of the week' candidate

Allen Robinson laid out and extended fully for a TD pass from Nick Foles, maintaining possession despite making contact through the ground. It was just another example of why Robinson is one of the best receivers in the NFL.

Metcalf turns on the post-catch jets

D.K. Metcalf tested out as having one of the worst 3-cone drills (used to project agility) in his draft class at receiver. It causes him to fall all the way to the end of the second round, where the Seahawks stole him. You wouldn't know this if you actually watched him play. Metcalf turned on the post-catch jets and showed off nimble feet near the sideline to stay in bounds and turn in one of the best TDs of the week so far.

Big Ben puts Steelers ahead with Claypool TD



Ben Roethlisberger put the Steelers ahead late against Baltimore with a long TD drive capped off by a perfect corner throw to Chase Claypool for the TD. It was impressive to say the least. The Steelers have used a lot of empty sets with no running back while leaning on the passing game in an effort to avoid running into the strength of the Ravens defense.

Zimmer forces fumble to win game for Bills

With the Patriots and Cam Newton driving to score a go-ahead TD or a game-tying field goal, Bills defender Justin Zimmer made the play of his life.

Rodgers finds Adams for his third TD

It's another massive game for Davante Adams and he capped it off with some perfect concentration on his third TD reception of the game. Unfortunately for Green Bay, it wasn't enough to get them back into this game.

A.J. Brown breaks tackles, scores TD

The Titans couldn't get much going on offense all afternoon until A.J. Brown showed exactly why he is one of the most complete wide receivers in the NFL right now. On route to the end zone, Brown broke free of several wimpy tacklers for the TD.

Four Vikings drives, four Cook TDs

On Minnesota's first four drives of the game, Dalvin Cook scored a TD on every single one of them. Cook's most impressive TD came on a screen pass in the second half. Cook did a perfect job of setting up his blockers and weaving in and out for the score.

Big Ben to Ebron for the TD

The Steelers continue to force Lamar Jackson into turning the ball over, but until the second half, they haven't been able to capitalize on these turnovers. That changed in the second half when Ben Roethlisberger found Eric Ebron wide open on a crosser.

Hines adds to his TD total

It's a breakout week for the hottest waiver wire pickup in fantasy football after Week 1 -- who had since done next to nothing. That's fantasy football for ya! Nyheim Hines added to his receiving touchdown total with another well-run route near the sideline. You probably haven't heard this much so far in 2020, but Philip Rivers is dealing.

Grant houses punt return for TD

Jakeem Grant is one of the most electric return men in the NFL and he took an 88-yard punt return to the house for Miami -- their second defensive or special teams score of the game. Tua's debut hasn't gone exactly as planned or predicted, but an underrated and stingy Miami defense continues to give the Dolphins a chance to win in nearly every game.

Tua makes up for early fumble with TD pass

Tua is on the board with his first career TD pass! After Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins dropped into zone coverage and intercepted Jared Goff, Tagovailoa led his first scoring drive of his career. He capped it off with a beautifully-thrown TD pass to DeVante Parker.

Hines with a spinning, leaping TD

Nyheim Hines made arguably the most impressive individual play of the early slate of games so far when he got to the edge, spun back into the field of play and then leaped into the endzone. Hines reached the ball over the goalline for the score.

Not the start Tua hoped for

In his first offensive possession as the starter for Miami, things didn't go exactly as planned for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Los Angeles' vaunted pass rush got pressure and forced the sack and fumble -- the Rams then recovered and would score a TD a few plays later. This is probably not the highlight you were expecting for Tua's first start; if the Dolphins don't do something fast to block Aaron Donald, this could be a long day.

Hardman takes the push pass all the way

The Chiefs have made the push pass play popular in the NFL, and although plenty of teams have taken their idea and used it themselves, Kansas City still leads the way. The Chiefs got the first TD of this Sunday's slate on the board with a push pass to Mecole Hardman for the TD.

Weather to impact Week 8 games

We're at the time of the year where weather will play a major factor in deciding the point totals and outcomes of this week's slate of games. However, it's important to note that when evaluating the impact of weather on games, it's key to focus in on the wind more than anything else. Having said that, heavy rain/snow can also be a major factor. With that in mind, there are five games on this slate that should be impacted drastically by heavy wind gusts: Ravens-Steelers, Patriots-Bills, Saints-Bears, Raiders-Browns and Vikings-Packers. Bryan DeArdo broke down exactly what to expect from a weather standpoint in all five games, something to keep in mind when setting fantasy lineups and placing bets.