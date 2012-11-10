Drive Chart
NO
CHI

CHI
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:00 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CHI 39
3:52
C.Patterson right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
NO
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
2:11 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NO 23
4:02
T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).
+6 YD
3RD & 7 NO 17
4:46
D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
No Gain
2ND & 7 NO 17
5:30
A.Kamara left tackle to NO 17 for no gain (B.Mingo).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NO 14
6:03
L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
CHI
1 Pass
0 Rush
-4 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 CHI 33
6:16
P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.
No Gain
3RD & 14 CHI 33
6:21
N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
No Gain
2ND & 14 CHI 33
6:24
N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
-4 YD
1ST & 10 CHI 37
7:04
N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).
NO
1 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
1:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 NO 27
7:14
T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 8:10
C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
plays
yds
pos
3
10
Touchdown 8:10
N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
80
yds
2:28
pos
3
9
1st Quarter
Field Goal 1:13
C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
14
plays
49
yds
7:00
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:13
W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
12
plays
55
yds
6:47
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 15:39 10:29
1st Downs 6 6
Rushing 4 2
Passing 2 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-6 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 148 129
Total Plays 25 21
Avg Gain 5.9 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 55 29
Rush Attempts 13 8
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 3.6
Net Yards Passing 93 100
Comp. - Att. 10-12 8-12
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.7
Penalties - Yards 1-12 0-0
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-45.5 1-53.0
Return Yards 39 17
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-39 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 0-1 -0% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Saints 4-2 30--3
Bears 5-2 37--10
Soldier Field Chicago, Ill.
 93 PASS YDS 100
55 RUSH YDS 29
148 TOTAL YDS 129
Saints
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Brees 9 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 93 0 0 148.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.6% 1618 11 3 105.8
D. Brees 10/12 93 0 0 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 364 4
A. Kamara 5 27 0 20 8
T. Hill 7 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 52 1
T. Hill 2 21 0 12 2
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 265 2
L. Murray 5 9 0 3 1
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
D. Harris 1 -2 0 -2 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Kamara 41 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 66 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 46 460 3
A. Kamara 5 5 66 0 47 8
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 77 0
L. Murray 3 3 14 0 9 1
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 24 0
J. Hill 1 1 7 0 7 0
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 248 2
T. Smith 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-3 0 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. Lattimore 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-6 0 0.0
M. Lattimore 3-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-5 1 0.0
J. Jenkins 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Jordan 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-12 0 1.5
C. Jordan 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Tuttle 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Tuttle 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Jenkins 27 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
24-10 0 1.0
M. Jenkins 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-13 0 0.0
A. Anzalone 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Davenport 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Davenport 1-1 0.5 0 0
C. Granderson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
C. Granderson 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Rankins 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
S. Rankins 0-1 0.5 0 0
M. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
M. Brown 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
11/11 21/21
W. Lutz 1/2 38 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Morstead 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 11
T. Morstead 2 45.5 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.5 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
D. Harris 2 19.5 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Bears
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
N. Foles 9 QB
10
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 109 1 0 170.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1139 6 6 77.6
N. Foles 8/12 109 1 0 10
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 353 1
D. Montgomery 6 22 0 9 2
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 71 0
C. Patterson 1 4 0 4 0
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 87 0
M. Trubisky 1 3 0 3 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Mooney 11 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 61 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 21 236 1
D. Mooney 3 3 61 0 50 6
A. Robinson 12 WR
8
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 44 544 2
A. Robinson 1 1 24 1 24 8
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 19 189 2
A. Miller 3 2 19 0 11 1
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 26 1
J. Wims 1 1 9 0 9 0
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 27 234 4
J. Graham 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 25 184 1
D. Montgomery 2 0 0 0 0 2
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 11 77 0
C. Patterson 1 1 -4 0 -4 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
R. Smith 58 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
44-16 0 0.0
R. Smith 4-1 0.0 0 0
E. Jackson 39 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
32-9 0 0.0
E. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0 0
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
28-13 0 0.0
D. Trevathan 2-3 0.0 0 0
K. Fuller 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-3 1 0.0
K. Fuller 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Hicks 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
17-9 0 3.5
A. Hicks 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Gipson 38 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
26-9 2 0.0
T. Gipson 1-1 0.0 0 0
B. Skrine 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
27-6 0 0.0
B. Skrine 1-0 0.0 0 0
R. Quinn 94 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
R. Quinn 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson 33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-5 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Mingo 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 1.5
B. Mingo 1-0 0.0 0 0
B. Urban 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-7 0 1.0
B. Urban 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Jenkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Jenkins 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Nichols 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-7 0 1.0
B. Nichols 0-1 0.0 0 0
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. Robertson-Harris 0-1 0.0 0 0
K. Mack 52 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-10 0 5.5
K. Mack 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/13 13/13
C. Santos 1/1 44 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
P. O'Donnell 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 15
P. O'Donnell 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NO 25 6:47 12 55 FG
1:03 NO 12 5:35 9 79 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 NO 22 1:06 3 5 Punt
6:03 NO 14 2:11 3 9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:13 CHI 25 7:00 14 49 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 CHI 20 2:28 4 80 TD
7:04 CHI 37 1:01 3 -4 Punt
3:52 CHI 39 0:00 1 4

CHI Bears

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39
(3:52 - 2nd) C.Patterson right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).

NO Saints  - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - NO 23
(4:02 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NO 17
(4:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 17
(5:30 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 17 for no gain (B.Mingo).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 14
(6:03 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).

CHI Bears  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:16 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.
No Gain
3 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:21 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
No Gain
2 & 14 - CHI 33
(6:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37
(7:04 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).

NO Saints  - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - NO 27
(7:14 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 27
(7:20 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith (K.Fuller).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 22
(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 27 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 22
(8:03 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to T.Smith.
Kickoff
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to NO 4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 18 yards (D.Bush).

CHI Bears  - Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
+24 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 24
(8:17 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(9:02 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
+50 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 25
(9:51 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to NO 25 for 50 yards (J.Jenkins).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20
(10:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Granderson).

NO Saints  - Missed FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 5:35 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - CHI 9
(10:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 13
(11:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CHI 9 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
-2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 11
(12:11 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to CHI 13 for -2 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 14
(12:55 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 11 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; D.Trevathan).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26
(13:35 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CHI 14 for 12 yards (R.Smith).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 40
(14:22 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 26 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 39
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (K.Mack; B.Urban).
+47 YD
2 & 8 - NO 14
(0:24 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 39 for 47 yards (E.Jackson).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 12
(1:06 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to NO 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).

CHI Bears  - Field Goal (14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 31 for 28 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on NO Illegal Wedge 12 yards enforced at NO 24.
Field Goal
4 & 13 - CHI 26
(1:17 - 1st) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
+7 YD
3 & 20 - CHI 33
(2:01 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to NO 26 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 24
(2:43 - 1st) N.Foles sacked at NO 33 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Rankins and M.Davenport).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 23
(3:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 24 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+9 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 32
(4:04 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at NO 23 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CHI 32
(4:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35
(4:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky left end to NO 32 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). #10 at QB
+11 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 46
(5:25 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 35 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 49
(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 46 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 49
(6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for -4 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) RECOVERED by NO-C.Jordan at CHI 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 46
(6:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (M.Brown; M.Jenkins). CHI-B.Massie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37
(6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
+4 YD
2 & 2 - CHI 33
(7:35 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 37 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25
(8:13 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins).
Kickoff
(8:13 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.

NO Saints  - Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 9 - NO 20
(8:17 - 1st) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - NO 21
(8:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to CHI 20 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
+1 YD
2 & 11 - NO 22
(9:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 21 for 1 yard (B.Urban).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 21
(10:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 22 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
+20 YD
3 & 2 - NO 41
(10:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 21 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
+7 YD
2 & 9 - NO 48
(11:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CHI 41 for 7 yards (B.Skrine).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 49
(12:03 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 48 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson; R.Robertson-Harris).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - NO 48
(12:40 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 39
(13:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to NO 48 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - NO 30
(13:54 - 1st) T.Hill left tackle to NO 39 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NO 27
(14:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (R.Quinn).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
