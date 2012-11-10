Kickoff (1:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 31 for 28 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on NO Illegal Wedge 12 yards enforced at NO 24.

Field Goal 4 & 13 - CHI 26 (1:17 - 1st) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.

+7 YD 3 & 20 - CHI 33 (2:01 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to NO 26 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).

No Gain 2 & 11 - CHI 24 (2:43 - 1st) N.Foles sacked at NO 33 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Rankins and M.Davenport).

-1 YD 1 & 10 - CHI 23 (3:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 24 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

+9 YD 3 & 7 - CHI 32 (4:04 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at NO 23 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).

No Gain 2 & 7 - CHI 32 (4:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.

+3 YD 1 & 10 - CHI 35 (4:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky left end to NO 32 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). #10 at QB

+11 YD 3 & 5 - CHI 46 (5:25 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 35 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

+5 YD 2 & 10 - CHI 49 (6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 46 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).

No Gain 1 & 10 - CHI 49 (6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for -4 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) RECOVERED by NO-C.Jordan at CHI 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.

+3 YD 2 & 1 - CHI 46 (6:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (M.Brown; M.Jenkins). CHI-B.Massie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.

+9 YD 1 & 10 - CHI 37 (6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).

+4 YD 2 & 2 - CHI 33 (7:35 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 37 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).

+8 YD 1 & 10 - CHI 25 (8:13 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins).