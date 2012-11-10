Drive Chart
|
|
|NO
|CHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
CHI
0 Pass
1 Rush
4 YDS
0:00 POS
+4 YD
1ST & 10 CHI 39
3:52
C.Patterson right guard to CHI 43 for 4 yards (M.Davenport).
NO
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
2:11 POS
Punt
4TH & 1 NO 23
4:02
T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).
+6 YD
3RD & 7 NO 17
4:46
D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
No Gain
2ND & 7 NO 17
5:30
A.Kamara left tackle to NO 17 for no gain (B.Mingo).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 NO 14
6:03
L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
CHI
1 Pass
0 Rush
-4 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 CHI 33
6:16
P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.
No Gain
3RD & 14 CHI 33
6:21
N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
No Gain
2ND & 14 CHI 33
6:24
N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
-4 YD
1ST & 10 CHI 37
7:04
N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).
NO
1 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
1:06 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 NO 27
7:14
T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).
3
10
3
9
Field Goal 1:13
C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
14
plays
49
yds
7:00
pos
3
3
Field Goal 8:13
W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
12
plays
55
yds
6:47
pos
3
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:39
|10:29
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|2
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|148
|129
|Total Plays
|25
|21
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|29
|Rush Attempts
|13
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|93
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|10-12
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-12
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.5
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|39
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-39
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|29
|
|
|148
|TOTAL YDS
|129
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Brees 9 QB
3
FPTS
|D. Brees
|10/12
|93
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|5
|27
|0
|20
|8
|
T. Hill 7 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|21
|0
|12
|2
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|5
|9
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
8
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|5
|5
|66
|0
|47
|8
|
L. Murray 28 RB
1
FPTS
|L. Murray
|3
|3
|14
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hill 89 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
T. Smith 10 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 22 SAF
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Lattimore 23 CB
|M. Lattimore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 20 CB
|J. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jenkins 27 SS
|M. Jenkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anzalone 47 MLB
|A. Anzalone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Davenport 92 DE
|M. Davenport
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Rankins 98 DT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 90 DT
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/2
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 6 P
|T. Morstead
|2
|45.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Harris 11 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|19.5
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Foles 9 QB
10
FPTS
|N. Foles
|8/12
|109
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|6
|22
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
0
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|3
|3
|61
|0
|50
|6
|
A. Robinson 12 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Robinson
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|8
|
A. Miller 17 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Miller
|3
|2
|19
|0
|11
|1
|
J. Wims 83 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Wims
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Graham 80 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Graham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
C. Patterson 84 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Patterson
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Smith 58 ILB
|R. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 39 FS
|E. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Trevathan 59 ILB
|D. Trevathan
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 23 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hicks 96 DE
|A. Hicks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 38 SS
|T. Gipson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Skrine 24 CB
|B. Skrine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Quinn 94 LB
|R. Quinn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mingo 50 OLB
|B. Mingo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 92 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 90 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Nichols 98 NT
|B. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Mack 52 OLB
|K. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|53.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
NO
Saints
- Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - NO 23(4:02 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to CHI 34 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 39 for 5 yards (M.Burton).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - NO 17(4:46 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to T.Lewis to NO 23 for 6 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - NO 17(5:30 - 2nd) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 17 for no gain (B.Mingo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 14(6:03 - 2nd) L.Murray right tackle to NO 17 for 3 yards (B.Nichols; J.Jenkins).
CHI
Bears
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - CHI 33(6:16 - 2nd) P.O'Donnell punts 53 yards to NO 14 Center-P.Scales downed by CHI-D.Houston-Carson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - CHI 33(6:21 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - CHI 33(6:24 - 2nd) N.Foles pass incomplete short middle to J.Graham.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:04 - 2nd) N.Foles pass short left to C.Patterson to CHI 33 for -4 yards (M.Lattimore).
NO
Saints
- Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - NO 27(7:14 - 2nd) T.Morstead punts 48 yards to CHI 25 Center-Z.Wood. Dw.Harris to CHI 37 for 12 yards (J.Hardee; K.Elliss).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NO 27(7:20 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete deep right to T.Smith (K.Fuller).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - NO 22(7:58 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to NO 27 for 5 yards (R.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NO 22(8:03 - 2nd) D.Brees pass incomplete short middle to T.Smith.
|Kickoff
|(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 61 yards from CHI 35 to NO 4. D.Harris to NO 22 for 18 yards (D.Bush).
CHI
Bears
- Touchdown (4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:10 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 9 - CHI 24(8:17 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep left to A.Robinson for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(9:02 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to NO 24 for 1 yard (C.Jordan).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 5 - CHI 25(9:51 - 2nd) N.Foles pass deep middle to D.Mooney to NO 25 for 50 yards (J.Jenkins).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 20(10:38 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 25 for 5 yards (C.Granderson).
NO
Saints
- Missed FG (9 plays, 79 yards, 5:35 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - CHI 9(10:43 - 2nd) W.Lutz 27 yard field goal is No Good Hit Right Upright Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 9 - CHI 13(11:21 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short middle to L.Murray to CHI 9 for 4 yards (D.Trevathan; E.Jackson).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 7 - CHI 11(12:11 - 2nd) D.Harris left end to CHI 13 for -2 yards (R.Smith; D.Trevathan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 14(12:55 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 11 for 3 yards (A.Hicks; D.Trevathan).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 26(13:35 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. T.Hill right tackle to CHI 14 for 12 yards (R.Smith).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - CHI 40(14:22 - 2nd) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 26 for 14 yards (E.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray right guard to CHI 40 for -1 yards (K.Mack; B.Urban).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 14(0:24 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 39 for 47 yards (E.Jackson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 12(1:06 - 1st) L.Murray left tackle to NO 14 for 2 yards (A.Hicks).
CHI
Bears
- Field Goal (14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:13 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 62 yards from CHI 35 to NO 3. D.Harris to NO 31 for 28 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on NO Illegal Wedge 12 yards enforced at NO 24.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - CHI 26(1:17 - 1st) C.Santos 44 yard field goal is GOOD Center-P.Scales Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 20 - CHI 33(2:01 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to NO 26 for 7 yards (J.Jenkins).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - CHI 24(2:43 - 1st) N.Foles sacked at NO 33 for -9 yards (sack split by S.Rankins and M.Davenport).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 23(3:29 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 24 for -1 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - CHI 32(4:04 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at NO 23 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - CHI 32(4:09 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short left to A.Miller.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 35(4:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky left end to NO 32 for 3 yards (A.Anzalone). #10 at QB
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - CHI 46(5:25 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to NO 35 for 11 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - CHI 49(6:08 - 1st) D.Montgomery left end to NO 46 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - CHI 49(6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for -4 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) RECOVERED by NO-C.Jordan at CHI 45. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion ruling and the play was REVERSED. N.Foles pass incomplete short left to D.Montgomery.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - CHI 46(6:41 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (M.Brown; M.Jenkins). CHI-B.Massie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 37(6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to J.Wims pushed ob at CHI 46 for 9 yards (M.Lattimore).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - CHI 33(7:35 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Mooney to CHI 37 for 4 yards (C.Gardner-Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - CHI 25(8:13 - 1st) N.Foles pass short middle to A.Miller to CHI 33 for 8 yards (M.Jenkins).
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone Touchback.
NO
Saints
- Field Goal (12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - NO 20(8:17 - 1st) W.Lutz 38 yard field goal is GOOD Center-Z.Wood Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 10 - NO 21(8:54 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to CHI 20 for 1 yard (R.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - NO 22(9:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short middle to A.Kamara to CHI 21 for 1 yard (B.Urban).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 21(10:09 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to A.Kamara to CHI 22 for -1 yards (R.Smith).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 2 - NO 41(10:48 - 1st) A.Kamara left guard to CHI 21 for 20 yards (E.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - NO 48(11:29 - 1st) D.Brees pass short right to J.Hill to CHI 41 for 7 yards (B.Skrine).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 49(12:03 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to CHI 48 for 1 yard (Ta.Gipson; R.Robertson-Harris).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - NO 48(12:40 - 1st) L.Murray left guard to CHI 49 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 39(13:17 - 1st) D.Brees pass short left to L.Murray to NO 48 for 9 yards (J.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - NO 30(13:54 - 1st) T.Hill left tackle to NO 39 for 9 yards (Ta.Gipson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NO 27(14:30 - 1st) A.Kamara left end to NO 30 for 3 yards (D.Trevathan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Hurst reported in as eligible. L.Murray left guard to NO 27 for 2 yards (R.Quinn).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LAC
DEN
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NO
CHI
3
10
2nd 4:02 FOX
-
SF
SEA
7
13
2nd 3:04 FOX
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN