Drive Chart
|
|
|SF
|SEA
SEA
5 Pass
7 Rush
76 YDS
3:55 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:04
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 SF 2
3:08
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
-1 YD
1ST & 1 SF 1
3:49
D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
+5 YD
2ND & 4 SF 6
3:58
D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 SF 12
4:44
R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
+35 YD
1ST & 10 SF 47
4:59
R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
Penalty
1ST & 10 SEA 47
5:03
R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
+15 YD
2ND & 7 SEA 33
5:42
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 30
6:23
D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 19
6:55
R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
Touchdown 3:04
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
8
plays
76
yds
3:55
pos
7
12
7
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:00
J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 0:00
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
86
yds
4:06
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:57
|12:59
|1st Downs
|10
|11
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|109
|172
|Total Plays
|26
|24
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|25
|Rush Attempts
|15
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|67
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|13-15
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-51.5
|Return Yards
|20
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-20
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|25
|
|
|109
|TOTAL YDS
|172
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
0
FPTS
|J. Garoppolo
|7/11
|67
|0
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|11
|25
|1
|5
|8
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Aiyuk
|2
|2
|25
|0
|19
|2
|
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
|K. Juszczyk
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
|K. Bourne
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|1
|
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
0
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Kittle 85 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Kittle
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Verrett 22 CB
|J. Verrett
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Moseley 41 CB
|E. Moseley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
|D. Greenlaw
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Armstead 91 DE
|A. Armstead
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ward 20 FS
|J. Ward
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harris 36 SAF
|M. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Willis DE
|J. Willis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Warner 54 MLB
|F. Warner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hyder 92 DE
|K. Hyder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
|R. Gould
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|1
|39.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
18
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|13/15
|155
|2
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|6
|7
|0
|5
|0
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
|N. Bellore
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
22
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|6
|6
|102
|2
|46
|22
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|2
|
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|2
|
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
|N. Bellore
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Hollister
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
G. Olsen 88 TE
0
FPTS
|G. Olsen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wagner 54 MLB
|B. Wagner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 21 CB
|T. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Wright 50 OLB
|K. Wright
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 35 SS
|R. Neal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 98 DE
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 37 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Moore 99 DE
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hyde 30 RB
|C. Hyde
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Ford 97 DT
|P. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
1
FPTS
|J. Myers
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|2
|51.5
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Moore
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (8 plays, 81 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - SEA 2(3:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - SEA 1(3:49 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - SEA 6(3:58 - 2nd) D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 12(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 47(5:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
|+15 YD
|
2 & 7 - SEA 33(5:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 30(6:23 - 2nd) D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 19(6:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to SEA -2. D.Moore to SEA 19 for 21 yards (R.Cracraft).
SF
49ers
- Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - SF 1(7:03 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 2(7:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 1 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - SF 5(8:27 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 2 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - SF 15(9:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 5 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - SF 17(9:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.McKinnon to SEA 15 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 16(10:20 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SEA 17 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 23(10:45 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 21 for 2 yards (K.Wright; P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-J.Bullard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 21.
|+4 YD
|
4 & 1 - SF 27(11:30 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 23 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - SF 33(12:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 27 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SF 33(12:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 36(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 33 for 3 yards (B.Wagner R.Neal).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(13:30 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk ran ob at SEA 36 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SF 42(14:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne to SEA 49 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 40(14:56 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 42 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SF 26(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk [A.Robinson]. PENALTY on SEA-A.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.
SEA
Seahawks
- Touchdown (7 plays, 86 yards, 4:06 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(0:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 6 - SEA 46(0:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 50(0:45 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (A.Armstead).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 37(1:28 - 1st) D.Moore right end to 50 for 13 yards (F.Warner).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(2:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 37 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - SEA 16(2:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to N.Bellore to SEA 25 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - SEA 13(3:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 14(4:06 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 13 for -1 yards (J.Willis).
SF
49ers
- Interception (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 5 - SF 20(4:13 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at SEA 13. D.Reed to SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.McKinnon).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - SF 22(4:31 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) ball out of bounds at SEA 20.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 25(5:11 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 22 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 37(5:42 - 1st) T.Coleman left tackle pushed ob at SEA 25 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 37(5:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SF 41(6:30 - 1st) T.Coleman left guard to SEA 37 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 49(7:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - SEA 10(7:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to SEA 49 Center-T.Ott fair catch by T.Taylor.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 18 - SEA 5(7:49 - 1st) N.Bellore up the middle to SEA 10 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 15 - SEA 8(8:30 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 5 for -3 yards (K.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - SEA 8(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 13(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 5 - SEA 6(9:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 13 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris) [F.Warner].
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SEA 1(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 6 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SEA 1(10:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SEA 1(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.
SF
49ers
- Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - SF 40(10:30 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 39 yards to SEA 1 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-A.Witherspoon.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - SF 37(11:12 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. J.McKinnon up the middle to SEA 40 for -3 yards (Da.Moore S.Sullivan).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - SF 42(11:57 - 1st) J.Hasty right end to SEA 37 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SF 42(12:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 6 - SF 39(12:39 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 42 for 19 yards (K.Wright; J.Brooks).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SF 35(13:15 - 1st) T.Coleman right end to SF 39 for 4 yards (J.Reed; Q.Diggs).
SEA
Seahawks
- Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:45 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SEA 21(13:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 64 yards to SF 15 Center-T.Ott. T.Taylor to SF 35 for 20 yards (C.Barton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 21 - SEA 14(13:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 21 for 7 yards (M.Harris; J.Verrett).
|Sack
|
2 & 13 - SEA 22(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 14 for -8 yards (K.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SEA 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 22 for -3 yards (J.Verrett).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
-
LAC
DEN
7
3
2nd 0:31 CBS
-
NO
CHI
3
10
2nd 3:11 FOX
-
SF
SEA
7
13
2nd 3:04 FOX
-
ATL
CAR
25
17
Final NFLN
-
LAR
MIA
17
28
Final FOX
-
IND
DET
41
21
Final CBS
-
LV
CLE
16
6
Final FOX
-
NE
BUF
21
24
Final CBS
-
TEN
CIN
20
31
Final CBS
-
MIN
GB
28
22
Final FOX
-
NYJ
KC
9
35
Final CBS
-
PIT
BAL
28
24
Final CBS
-
DAL
PHI
0
042.5 O/U
-10.5
Sun 8:20pm NBC
-
TB
NYG
0
045 O/U
+13
Mon 8:15pm ESPN