SEA
5 Pass
7 Rush
76 YDS
3:55 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:04
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 SF 2
3:08
R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
-1 YD
1ST & 1 SF 1
3:49
D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
+5 YD
2ND & 4 SF 6
3:58
D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 SF 12
4:44
R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
+35 YD
1ST & 10 SF 47
4:59
R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
Penalty
1ST & 10 SEA 47
5:03
R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
+15 YD
2ND & 7 SEA 33
5:42
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 30
6:23
D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
+11 YD
1ST & 10 SEA 19
6:55
R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
Point After TD 3:04
J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
7
12
Point After TD 6:59
R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
Touchdown 6:59
J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
14
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:00
J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
Touchdown 0:00
R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
Team Stats
Time of Pos 13:57 12:59
1st Downs 10 11
Rushing 4 2
Passing 4 8
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 2-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 109 172
Total Plays 26 24
Avg Gain 4.2 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 42 25
Rush Attempts 15 8
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 3.1
Net Yards Passing 67 147
Comp. - Att. 7-11 13-15
Yards Per Pass 6.1 9.2
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-25
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-39.0 2-51.5
Return Yards 20 22
Punts - Returns 1-20 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-1
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Goal to Go Eff. 1-1 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
49ers
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Garoppolo 10 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 67 0 1 96.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1012 7 4 97.2
J. Garoppolo 7/11 67 0 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Hasty 38 RB
8
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 103 0
J. Hasty 11 25 1 5 8
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 210 3
J. McKinnon 1 -3 0 -3 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
B. Aiyuk 11 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 20 280 1
B. Aiyuk 2 2 25 0 19 2
K. Juszczyk 44 FB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 93 0
K. Juszczyk 2 2 21 0 13 2
K. Bourne 84 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 19 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 271 1
K. Bourne 3 2 19 0 10 1
J. McKinnon 28 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 117 1
J. McKinnon 1 1 2 0 2 0
R. Dwelley 82 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 54 0
R. Dwelley 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Kittle 85 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 35 435 2
G. Kittle 2 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Verrett 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 1 0.0
J. Verrett 4-2 0.0 0 0
E. Moseley 41 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-7 1 0.0
E. Moseley 2-1 0.0 0 0
D. Greenlaw 57 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-7 0 1.0
D. Greenlaw 2-1 0.0 0 0
A. Armstead 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-8 0 1.5
A. Armstead 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ward 20 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
19-11 0 0.0
J. Ward 1-1 0.0 0 0
M. Harris 36 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
M. Harris 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Willis  DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Willis 1-0 0.0 0 0
F. Warner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
36-21 2 0.0
F. Warner 1-1 0.0 0 0
K. Hyder 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-10 0 3.5
K. Hyder 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Gould 9 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/11 19/20
R. Gould 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 6 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 11
M. Wishnowsky 1 39.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Taylor 15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.5 38 0
T. Taylor 1 20.0 20 0
Seahawks
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
R. Wilson 3 QB
18
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
86.7% 155 2 0 217.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.2% 1890 22 6 119.5
R. Wilson 13/15 155 2 0 18
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Moore 1 13 0 13 2
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Dallas 6 7 0 5 0
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Bellore 1 5 0 5 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Metcalf 14 WR
22
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 6 102 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 24 519 5
D. Metcalf 6 6 102 2 46 22
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 45 542 7
T. Lockett 2 2 23 0 12 2
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 13 227 2
D. Moore 2 2 12 0 7 2
N. Bellore 44 FB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
N. Bellore 1 1 9 0 9 0
J. Hollister 86 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 32 1
J. Hollister 2 1 6 0 6 0
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 33 0
D. Dallas 1 1 3 0 3 0
G. Olsen 88 TE
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 17 158 1
G. Olsen 1 0 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
B. Wagner 54 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
33-30 0 0.0
B. Wagner 5-2 0.0 0 0
T. Flowers 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
16-7 0 0.0
T. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0 1
K. Wright 50 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
25-9 1 0.0
K. Wright 1-2 0.0 0 0
R. Neal 35 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
21-4 2 0.0
R. Neal 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Robinson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Diggs 37 FS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-10 2 0.0
Q. Diggs 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Bullard  DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Bullard 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Moore 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
D. Moore 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Brooks 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
J. Brooks 1-3 0.0 0 0
C. Hyde 30 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Hyde 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Reed 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-6 0 1.0
J. Reed 0-1 0.0 0 0
P. Ford 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Ford 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Myers 5 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 25/25
J. Myers 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Dickson 4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 0 15
M. Dickson 2 51.5 0 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moore 83 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 9 0
D. Moore 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 SF 35 2:53 5 25 Punt
7:09 SEA 49 3:03 7 29 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SF 25 8:01 14 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SEA 25 1:45 3 -4 Punt
10:22 SEA 1 3:13 6 9 Punt
4:06 SEA 14 4:06 7 86 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:59 SEA 19 3:55 8 81 TD

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (8 plays, 81 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:04 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 2
(3:08 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short middle to D.Metcalf for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
-1 YD
1 & 1 - SEA 1
(3:49 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SF 2 for -1 yards (F.Warner; J.Ward).
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SEA 6
(3:58 - 2nd) D.Dallas left end for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was inbounds ruling and the play was REVERSED. D.Dallas left end ran ob at SF 1 for 5 yards (J.Ward).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12
(4:44 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to J.Hollister to SF 6 for 6 yards (J.Verrett; D.Greenlaw).
+35 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(4:59 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass deep left to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SF 12 for 35 yards (E.Moseley).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 47
(5:03 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete deep middle to D.Metcalf. PENALTY on SF-K.Williams Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 48 - No Play. Penalty on SF-E.Moseley Defensive Holding declined.
+15 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 33
(5:42 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 48 for 15 yards (J.Verrett).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30
(6:23 - 2nd) D.Dallas right end to SEA 33 for 3 yards (M.Harris).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19
(6:55 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Verrett).
Kickoff
(6:59 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky kicks 67 yards from SF 35 to SEA -2. D.Moore to SEA 19 for 21 yards (R.Cracraft).

SF 49ers  - Touchdown (14 plays, 75 yards, 8:01 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:59 - 2nd) R.Gould extra point is GOOD Center-T.Pepper Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - SF 1
(7:03 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard for 1 yard TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - SF 2
(7:44 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 1 for 1 yard (B.Wagner; J.Brooks).
+3 YD
1 & 5 - SF 5
(8:27 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 2 for 3 yards (B.Wagner).
+10 YD
3 & 9 - SF 15
(9:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Bourne pushed ob at SEA 5 for 10 yards (D.Reed).
+2 YD
2 & 11 - SF 17
(9:38 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to J.McKinnon to SEA 15 for 2 yards (K.Wright).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 16
(10:20 - 2nd) J.Hasty left guard to SEA 17 for -1 yards (B.Wagner).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 23
(10:45 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 21 for 2 yards (K.Wright; P.Ford). PENALTY on SEA-J.Bullard Defensive Holding 5 yards enforced at SEA 21.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - SF 27
(11:30 - 2nd) J.Hasty right guard to SEA 23 for 4 yards (B.Wagner).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - SF 33
(12:14 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to B.Aiyuk to SEA 27 for 6 yards (Q.Diggs).
No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 33
(12:17 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Bourne.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 36
(13:02 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 33 for 3 yards (B.Wagner R.Neal).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49
(13:30 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short right to K.Juszczyk ran ob at SEA 36 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - SF 42
(14:13 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass short left to K.Bourne to SEA 49 for 9 yards (T.Flowers).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40
(14:56 - 2nd) J.Hasty left tackle to SF 42 for 2 yards (A.Robinson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 26
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short right to K.Juszczyk [A.Robinson]. PENALTY on SEA-A.Robinson Roughing the Passer 15 yards enforced at SF 25 - No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback.

SEA Seahawks  - Touchdown (7 plays, 86 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(0:00 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is No Good Wide Right Center-T.Ott Holder-M.Dickson.
+46 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 46
(0:08 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 50
(0:45 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SF 46 for 4 yards (A.Armstead).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37
(1:28 - 1st) D.Moore right end to 50 for 13 yards (F.Warner).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(2:07 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to T.Lockett to SEA 37 for 12 yards (E.Moseley).
+9 YD
3 & 8 - SEA 16
(2:46 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to N.Bellore to SEA 25 for 9 yards (D.Greenlaw).
+3 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 13
(3:28 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Dallas to SEA 16 for 3 yards (D.Greenlaw).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 14
(4:06 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 13 for -1 yards (J.Willis).

SF 49ers  - Interception (7 plays, 29 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - SF 20
(4:13 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short right intended for G.Kittle INTERCEPTED by D.Reed at SEA 13. D.Reed to SEA 14 for 1 yard (J.McKinnon).
+2 YD
2 & 7 - SF 22
(4:31 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) RECOVERED by SEA-J.Brooks at SEA 21. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery ruling and the play was REVERSED. J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 19 for 3 yards (T.Flowers). FUMBLES (T.Flowers) ball out of bounds at SEA 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25
(5:11 - 1st) J.Hasty left tackle to SEA 22 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - SF 37
(5:42 - 1st) T.Coleman left tackle pushed ob at SEA 25 for 12 yards (R.Neal).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 37
(5:47 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short left to R.Dwelley.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - SF 41
(6:30 - 1st) T.Coleman left guard to SEA 37 for 4 yards (J.Brooks; B.Wagner).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 49
(7:09 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to K.Juszczyk to SEA 41 for 8 yards (J.Brooks).

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (6 plays, 9 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 10
(7:16 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 39 yards to SEA 49 Center-T.Ott fair catch by T.Taylor.
+5 YD
3 & 18 - SEA 5
(7:49 - 1st) N.Bellore up the middle to SEA 10 for 5 yards (A.Armstead).
-3 YD
2 & 15 - SEA 8
(8:30 - 1st) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 5 for -3 yards (K.Williams).
No Gain
1 & 15 - SEA 8
(8:33 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to G.Olsen.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 13
(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 6
(9:38 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 13 for 7 yards (E.Moseley; M.Harris) [F.Warner].
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:19 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Moore to SEA 6 for 5 yards (J.Verrett).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:22 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to J.Hollister.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 1
(10:22 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-T.Lockett False Start 0 yards enforced at SEA 1 - No Play.

SF 49ers  - Punt (5 plays, 25 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - SF 40
(10:30 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 39 yards to SEA 1 Center-T.Pepper downed by SF-A.Witherspoon.
-3 YD
3 & 5 - SF 37
(11:12 - 1st) Direct snap to J.McKinnon. J.McKinnon up the middle to SEA 40 for -3 yards (Da.Moore S.Sullivan).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SF 42
(11:57 - 1st) J.Hasty right end to SEA 37 for 5 yards (B.Wagner).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 42
(12:00 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass incomplete short middle to G.Kittle.
+19 YD
2 & 6 - SF 39
(12:39 - 1st) J.Garoppolo pass short middle to B.Aiyuk to SEA 42 for 19 yards (K.Wright; J.Brooks).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35
(13:15 - 1st) T.Coleman right end to SF 39 for 4 yards (J.Reed; Q.Diggs).

SEA Seahawks  - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - SEA 21
(13:26 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 64 yards to SF 15 Center-T.Ott. T.Taylor to SF 35 for 20 yards (C.Barton).
+7 YD
3 & 21 - SEA 14
(13:44 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at SEA 21 for 7 yards (M.Harris; J.Verrett).
Sack
2 & 13 - SEA 22
(14:24 - 1st) R.Wilson sacked at SEA 14 for -8 yards (K.Williams).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short left to D.Metcalf to SEA 22 for -3 yards (J.Verrett).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone Touchback.
NFL Scores