Over the past two years, NFL players have been asked their opinions on the best of the best at the end of the regular season. Players vote on the NFL All-Pro Team, a list that is crafted by the players themselves to give credit to the top players at each position on offense, defense and special teams.

The list was unveiled on Wednesday, and was headlined by America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys, who had a total of five players named. The San Francisco 49ers came in second with four players.

Check out the full list below.

2023-24 Players' All-Pro First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Wide receiver: CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

Tight end: Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Left tackle: Trent Williams (49ers)

Left guard (tie): Joel Bitonio (Browns), Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

Center: Jason Kelce (Eagles)

Right guard: Zack Martin (Cowboys)

Right tackle: Lane Johnson (Eagles)

Defense

Edge rusher: Myles Garrett (Browns), Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

Nose tackle: Dexter Lawrence (Giants)

Interior defensive lineman: Chris Jones (Chiefs), Aaron Donald (Rams)

Off-ball linebacker: Roquan Smith (Ravens), Fred Warner (49ers)

Cornerback: DaRon Bland (Cowboys), Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)

Free safety: Jessie Bates III (Falcons)

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Special teams

Kick returner: Keisean Nixon (Packers)

Punt returner: Derius Davis (Chargers)

Core teamer: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Lions), Brenden Schooler (Patriots)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Punter: AJ Cole (Raiders)

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Jackson, who is likely to be named NFL MVP for the second time in his career, was the "players' quarterback," if you will. McCaffrey, who should receive MVP consideration, and may be the Offensive Player of the Year, was rightfully the pick at running back. The two players who led the league in receptions and receiving yards were given the honor of being the two receivers, as Lamb and Hill won over their fellow players.

Defensively, we may have seen a few "snubs" in pass rushers T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons, although it is difficult to disagree with players rating themselves. One player who was given the recognition he certainly deserved was the 28-year-old rookie kicker Aubrey, who led the league with 36 made field goals, missing just two attempts.