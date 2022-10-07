As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.

With Beckham still on the market, there's been a lot of speculation about where he might sign, but we might not have to speculate anymore because it appears Beckham has revealed the five teams he would prefer to sign with.

The subject came up Thursday after former NFL player Marcus Spears, who now works for ESPN, suggested that Beckham should sign with the Cowboys. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Odell quickly made it clear that he had no interest in heading to Dallas.

After that exchange, Beckham asked Spears to guess the five teams that the receiver wants to play for. Spears then made his list and Beckham responded by pointing out that Spears had hit the nail on the head with his list of five teams. "We see eye to eye," Beckham wrote on Twitter.

So which five teams made the cut? Here they are (in no particular order)

Chiefs

Packers

Rams

Bills

Ravens

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

There aren't any huge surprises on this list. Odell has made it clear he wants to play for a contender, and when we made a list of his most likely landing spots earlier this week, we included four of the five teams above. (We left off the Ravens.)

The Rams have been pushing for months to get Odell back, and based on how their offense has looked through the first four weeks, they might be the team that needs him the most. The Packers could also use Beckham, and there could definitely be some mutual interest as Green Bay was one of the finalists for OBJ's services before he ended up signing with the Rams last season.

If Beckham were to sign in Kansas City, that would make a solid Chiefs offense even better. If the Bills added him, they'd suddenly have a solid 1-2 punch with Stefon Diggs and Beckham. (They appeared to have a solid 1-2 punch with Diggs and Gabe Davis, but Davis has been dealing with an ankle injury that has slowed him down this season.)

The Ravens would also be an interesting option. Baltimore is clearly still trying to add receivers, and we know that because it reportedly signed Andy Isabella this week.

Beckham reportedly won't be healthy enough to play until November, so he's got another few weeks to figure out who he might want to sign with. If one of these teams tanks over the next four or five weeks, then Beckham can simply take them off his list.