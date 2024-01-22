The New England Patriots are starting a new chapter in 2024, with Jerod Mayo taking over as head coach after 24 seasons of Bill Belichick. And that's not the only way the team will look different, with Mayo telling "The Greg Hill Show" this week he plans to "burn some cash" to restock New England's roster this offseason, promising to inject more talent after a 4-13 finish in 2023.

Mayo and the Patriots' front office have roughly $66 million in projected salary cap space for 2024, per Over the Cap, which is fourth most among all teams. While arguably their top need -- quarterback -- is more likely to be filled in the draft, with New England owning the No. 3 overall pick, the club has prominent holes at other key spots that could benefit from splashy signings.

Here are some notable names that could be on Mayo's radar as the Pats prepare for a spending spree:

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 76 REC 42 REC YDs 656 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Injuries limited his impact in 2023, but the 25-year-old Clemson product topped 900 yards in each of his first three years in Cincinnati. Typically he'd be a clear priority for his current team, unlikely to hit the market. But the Bengals just paid big bucks to quarterback Joe Burrow and also have fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase to extend. In New England, he'd be an immediate upgrade at the No. 1 spot, while offering long-term upside.

Gabe Davis BUF • WR • #13 TAR 81 REC 45 REC YDs 746 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Unavailable down the stretch in 2023 due to injury, the speedster has matched, if not exceeded, QB Josh Allen's boom-or-bust reputation in Buffalo, often dominating as a deep threat or going wholly unnoticed out wide. But when he's on, few are better at opening up a defense and/or tracking the ball downfield, and New England has sorely lacked explosiveness at the position.

Tyler Boyd CIN • WR • #83 TAR 98 REC 67 REC YDs 667 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Boyd isn't necessarily a long-term bet at 29, better suited for a No. 2/3 role after eight years with the Bengals. But he's a savvy proven vet who could make for a plug-and-play safety valve alongside a new QB, logging at least a 68% catch rate in six of his last seven seasons. Paired with a younger speed threat, he'd still represent a clear upgrade for the Pats' sluggish receiving corps.

Dalton Schultz HOU • TE • #86 TAR 88 REC 59 REC YDs 635 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

There won't be a rush to spend big at this position, with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki possibilities to return. But if both depart via free agency, Schultz registers as a seamless replacement, fresh off a quietly reliable year as a C.J. Stroud target. The veteran has now been an effective, above-average starter for two teams in the Texans and Cowboys.

Before excelling as the anchor of Miami's front, Williams primarily played guard for the Cowboys, and the Patriots could use all the help they can get in the trenches. While durability is a concern, New England witnessed his impact when healthy inside the AFC East, and could feasibly outbid its division rival to beef up the interior.

Who says Mayo won't also reload the defense? Sneed has been an imposing starter on the perimeter in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs boast arguably the stingiest unit of the Patrick Mahomes era. But the Chiefs could also reallocate money toward the offense in an effort to better Mahomes' weapons in 2024, leaving Sneed the opportunity to test the market. The Pats could use another proven cover man on the outside.

The All-Pro playmaker is one of the Buccaneers' top ascending impact starters, so he's sure to be a priority for general manager Jason Licht ahead of 2024 free agency. But with Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans also due for new deals, it's possible Winfield could field other offers. His hybrid range and persistent physicality would be welcome additions to Mayo's defense, especially with safety Kyle Dugger already set to hit free agency himself.