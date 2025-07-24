PHILADELPHIA -- Two practices of training camp are in the books for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the team has been slowly ramping up for the first padded practice next week. For now, the Eagles are getting acclimated to football again in the shells and shorts portion of summer workouts.

While there has been some highlights and lowlights from the first two practices, an early view of the depth chart is starting to set the standard for what's to come next week. Of course, the padded practices will shake things up in the weeks ahead, but here's a starting point of how players are lining up during the first two practices.

There are position battles that are far from being determined, and one that appears to be already settled (even if that's crazy to assume only two practices in). Here's an early look at the projected depth chart, and how this plays out into a 53-man roster:

Note: Jalen Carter (shoulder) and Kenyon Green (knee) have been out the first two practices. Both players will be placed at their projected spots.

Offense

The offense has 10 of the 11 starters back from last season, with the only competition being at right guard after Mekhi Becton left for the Chargers in free agency. Steen may have already locked that job up since he's getting all the first-team reps with Green out -- and was getting the first-team reps throughout the spring.

Things can change, but this clearly is Steen's job to lose. As for the rest of the offensive line, rookie Kendall has been getting some first-team reps at center with Jurgens limited to open camp (back), while Lamm has been sliding in at left tackle on the second team with Kinnard at right tackle.

The offensive line will be one to watch behind the first team. As far as a 53-man roster battle, Hinton and Williams were promising Day 3 draft picks, both in the sixth round -- meaning they may have the edge over Toth and Pryor when all is said and done.

The third tight end spot is between Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson and E.J. Jenkins. Too early to tell who has the edge.

The battle for the No. 4 receiver spot is intriguing, as Marshall has taken the early lead in the clubhouse. Smith and Wilson are both in their second season and battling for a roster spot, but Wilson may have the edge due to his blocking ability. Danny Gray is also a player to watch, but he's had an up-and-down first two days of practice. The Eagles are likely to keep five receivers.

Dillon and Shipley are sharing the carries when Barkley gets a breather. The Eagles didn't use Barkley on Day 2 of practice as much as Day 1. The third-string quarterback battle is between rookie Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Both are splitting the reps, but McCord should get the spot.

53-man roster projection: Offense

QB (3): Hurts, McKee, McCord

Hurts, McKee, McCord RB (3): Barkley, Shipley, Dillon

Barkley, Shipley, Dillon FB (1): Ben VanSumeren

Ben VanSumeren WR (5): Brown, Smith, Dotson, Marshall, Wilson

Brown, Smith, Dotson, Marshall, Wilson TE (3): Goedert, Calcaterra, Bryant

Goedert, Calcaterra, Bryant OL (10): Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, Steen, Johnson, Lamm, Green, Kendall, Hinton, Williams

Mailata, Dickerson, Jurgens, Steen, Johnson, Lamm, Green, Kendall, Hinton, Williams Total: 25 players

Five takeaways from Day 1 of Eagles training camp: Jihaad Campbell has big debut, poor start for CB2 favorite Jeff Kerr

Defense

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has offered multiple looks and multiple fronts on the defensive side of the ball, so we'll go with how things have looked in a four-man front in a nickel defense on this depth chart.

Nakobe Dean is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start training camp, and it appears he'll be out for a while, which puts Trotter on the first team at off-ball linebacker (like he's been all spring). Campbell is also a part of the position battle since he was available in the first practice (albeit limited) and was a first-round pick in this year's draft. This will be one of the most intriguing battles of camp. We'll be hopeful here with Dean, as he enters the season off the PUP list -- but that's a long shot right now until he's back on the field.

The outside cornerback spot opposite Mitchell is another battle we'll be monitoring. Ringo is the front-runner to win the job, but Jackson was brought in here as more than veteran competition. The Eagles could also have DeJean play outside cornerback if McWilliams continues to impress and shows he's suited for that responsibility. DeJean will likely be the outside cornerback in a base defense (no slot).

The safety position battle has seen many players get first-team reps, starting with Brown on Day 1. On Day 2 of practice, Brown, Mukuba, McCollum and Andre Sam all had first-team reps -- with or without Blankenship on the field. DeJean is also getting reps at safety as Fangio has been utilizing him all over the field.

This battle will play itself out, but Mukuba -- a second-round pick -- will have a strong chance at winning this slot.

With Carter out the first two practices (shoulder injury considered minor), Ojomo is getting first-team looks with Davis on the defensive interior. Thomas Booker is also lining up on the interior and on the edge when the Eagles use a five-man front and Byron Young and fourth-round pick Ty Robinson are at nose tackle. That's only been utilized on Day 1 of practice, as Fangio has presented multiple looks.

Pass rusher is mostly chalk, but Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Ochaun Mathis and Patrick Johnson are battling for a roster spot.

The defense is the youngest in the league (all projected starters are under 30) and there's a lot of puzzle pieces that need to be put in place.

53-man roster projection: Defense

Pass rusher (5): Smith, Hunt, Ojulari, Uche, Powell-Ryland

Smith, Hunt, Ojulari, Uche, Powell-Ryland Defensive tackle (5): Carter, Davis, Ojomo, Booker, Robinson

Carter, Davis, Ojomo, Booker, Robinson Off-ball linebacker (5): Baun, Campbell, Dean, Trotter Jr., Mondon

Baun, Campbell, Dean, Trotter Jr., Mondon Cornerback (5): Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, Jackson, McWilliams

Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, Jackson, McWilliams Safety (4): Blankenship, Makuba, Brown, McCollum

Blankenship, Makuba, Brown, McCollum Total: 24 players

Special teams

The Eagles didn't bring in any competition for Elliott or Mann, and why would they? Hughlett was signed to be the long snapper this offseason after parting ways with Rick Lovato.

The battle for kick and punt returner will be a fun one. Williams is the perceived front-runner, but he didn't return punts on Day 1 of practice. Rookie undrafted free agent Taylor Morin was the first player in line for returning punts, but Williams was the first one to return kick on Day 2 of practice.

This one will play itself out over the next few weeks.

53-man roster projection: Special teams