Saints vs. Rams odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from projection model on 79-49 roll

The battle for NFC supremacy will heat up quickly when the Los Angeles Rams host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Rams, who finished first in the NFC West at 13-3 in 2018, opened the season with a 30-27 road win over Carolina, while the Saints, first in the NFC South at 13-3 a year ago, rallied to defeat the Texans 30-28 on Will Lutz's 58-yard field goal as time expired Monday night. Sunday's NFC showdown kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET from the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Rams were 7-1 at home last season, while the Saints were 7-1 on the road. The Rams are favored by two-points in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5.

The model knows the Rams, who lost in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, can light up any scoreboard.

The model knows the Rams, who lost in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, can light up any scoreboard. Last season, Los Angeles had a plus-143 point differential, third best in the league. The Rams posted back-to-back double-digit win seasons (11-5 and 13-3) for the first time since doing it three years in a row from 1999 to 2001. They have compiled a 569-562-21 (.503) all-time record and are 25-8 (.758) under third-year coach Sean McVay. Through the years, Los Angeles has won 20 division titles and made 29 trips to the postseason.

Leading the Rams' potent offense is quarterback Jared Goff. He completed 23-of-39 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown against the Panthers. The fourth-year veteran has completed 795 of 1,282 career passes for 9,767 yards and 66 touchdowns. He's also had massive success against the Saints, recording two 300-plus passing games. In four games against New Orleans, he has passed for 1,256 yards and nine TDs.

But just because the L.A.'s offense has been explosive does not guarantee it will cover the Saints vs. Rams spread on Sunday.

That's because the Saints are led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who orchestrated a last-second drive to defeat the Houston Texans last Monday night. Brees hit on 32-of-43 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns with a QB rating of 105.8. In 10 career games against the Rams, he has thrown for 2,668 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Saints also have a one-two punch in the backfield with running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. Kamara rushed 13 times against the Texans for 97 yards, while Murray added six carries for 43 yards and one touchdown. Murray, a sixth-year veteran who has also played in Oakland and Minnesota, is in his first season with the Saints. He's rushed for 3,741 yards and 35 touchdowns in his career.

So who wins Rams vs. Saints?