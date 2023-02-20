DK Metcalf has a tendency to make headlines in sports other than football. He's sprinted in the Golden Games. He's pondered training for the Olympics. And on Saturday, the Seahawks wide receiver stole the show at the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, winning MVP with a double-double for Dwayne Wade's squad. It turns out Metcalf's endeavors have the NFL curious, however, with the Pro Bowler indicating Sunday that he's already been contacted for a performance-enhancing drug test.

Metcalf, 25, shared on his Instagram story Sunday an apparent text from an NFL representative informing the wideout he's been "selected for a PES (performance-enhancing substance) policy collection" on Monday. The text asked Metcalf to "contact me as soon as possible so that we may arrange a time and place to meet."

All NFL players are subject to random drug tests, but this isn't the first time a notable name has implied the league specifically targets players fresh off notable achievements.

Metcalf is coming off his second 1,000-yard receiving season in three years. On the NBA court Friday, he totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while showing off some dunking skills in an 81-78 victory. His fellow Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett celebrated the performance Friday, tweeting an encouragement during the Celebrity All-Star Game.