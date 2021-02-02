Sammy Watkins provided the fireworks Super Bowl LV has been lacking thus far, making what appeared to be an interesting guarantee of the Kansas City Chiefs emerging victorious in the championship game for a second consecutive year. Watkins, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, wants to return to the Chiefs in order to be a part of history.

"Let's win this Super Bowl and then we'll have something to think about," Watkins said on a Zoom call on his plans for next year. "Would I love a third ring, for sure. That's definitely something to think about as far as my future. I'll go over things with my wife and kids and see what the future holds."

This is all contingent on the Chiefs winning a second consecutive Super Bowl, which Watkins seems to believe there's a good possibility of that happening. The Chiefs would be the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champions, going for the first NFL three-peat since the 1965-1967 Green Bay Packers.

Super Bowl LV is almost here, and you can watch it for free on the CBS Sports App.

Watkins had a career-low 421 yards and 11.4 yards per catch this season (37 receptions), so a lower contract is expected. That's fine with Watkins, even with the Chiefs' cap situation heading into 2021. Kansas City is projected to be $19 million over the salary cap this offseason (per Over The Cap).

"The person that I am -- I love to win," Watkins said. "Why we play this game is to win Super Bowls. It's not for stats, it's not for fame. It messes up the person I am to go out there and care about stats and catching balls. I think I'm a legitimate person in putting my teammates first.

"Earlier in my career, I wasn't like that. I wanted the ball, even when we were losing -- every time. I know how to control that motor now and understand the team goals and what type of team I'm on. I think that's what this is about."