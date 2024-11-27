The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us and while several teams are out of the playoff picture, there is still a lot for which to be thankful. Upon exploring situations around the league, CBSSports.com has identified the one rookie for which each NFL team should be thankful for as the 2024 season reaches Week 13.

It's been a pretty good season so far for rookie quarterbacks

AFC North

Bengals: OT Amarius Mims (Round 1, No. 18 overall)

Cincinnati has not gotten a lot from its draft class this season, but Mims has had some good moments. He is a long-term starter for the organization and that is important because protection issues were a point of discussion for most of Joe Burrow's early career.

Tight end Erick All is a net positive for the run game and could be the tight end of the future when healthy.

Browns: DT Mike Hall Jr. (Round 2, No. 54 overall)

Options are limited with the Browns. They expected to be competing for a playoff berth and therefore had loaded the roster with veterans; burying rookies in the process. Hall has been unavailable for the majority of the season as a result of his own choices and, now, an injury. Hall consistently applied pressure when in the game, but Cleveland needs him to be more readily available.

Ravens: CB Nate Wiggins (Round 1, No. 30 overall)

Teams are hardly throwing in Wiggins' direction; that is the level of respect that he carries across the league. Among players with at least 250 coverage snaps, the rookie out of Clemson ranks No. 24 in defensive passer rating, according to TruMedia. He has three pass deflections on the year, but is still looking for his first career interception.

Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten has been volatile, but could be a long-term starter in that role.

Steelers: C Zach Frazier (Round 2, No. 51 overall)

Pittsburgh's draft class was loaded with contributors, including three offensive linemen that have started at one point or another. Frazier has been the most consistent and he is a tone-setter for the rest of the unit. TruMedia credits him with one sack allowed on 297 pass blocking snaps.

Right tackle Troy Fautanu, offensive guard Mason McCormick, linebacker Payton Wilson and undrafted free agent cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. have also made valuable contributions.

AFC South

Colts: EDGE Laiatu Latu (Round 1, No. 15 overall)

Latu has four sacks and three forced fumbles on the year. He is putting the opponent behind the chains, but also giving his team an opportunity to get extra possessions.

Injuries have forced multiple rookies -- Matt Goncalves, Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker -- onto the starting offensive line and the results have been as one might expect. Wide receive AD Mitchell has looked good at times, but has been a victim of the instability at quarterback.

Brian Thomas Jr. JAC • WR • #7 TAR 63 REC 42 REC YDs 689 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Thomas has consistently been a downfield threat even in the absence of Trevor Lawrence. The rookie ranks No. 17 among all players in receiving yards (689) and No. 8 in yards per reception. Cornerback Jarrian Jones has had a good game or two as well.

Texans: S Calen Bullock (Round 3, No. 78 overall)

Houston landed two pieces of their secondary in the same draft class. Bullock ranks No. 16 in defensive passer rating among players with at least 250 coverage snaps, according to TruMedia. His teammate, cornerback Kamari Lassiter, actually ranks No. 10 in the same metric and parameters. Those two players have accounted for seven interceptions this season.

Brownlee ranks No. 54 in defensive passer rating (66.1) among players with at least 250 coverage snaps, according to TruMedia. He has been a good option across from the acquired L'Jarius Sneed.

J.C. Latham's transition from right tackle to left has not been seamless, but he has been an upgrade over solutions from recent seasons. Defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat has been an effective run stopper to pair with Jeffery Simmons.

AFC East



Bills: WR Keon Coleman (Round 2, No. 33 overall)

Keon Coleman BUF • WR TAR 36 REC 22 REC YDs 417 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Coleman's role in the offense has grown as the season progressed even though Amari Cooper was acquired via trade. If running back Ray Davis were given more opportunities, he would probably be the runaway choice because he has been more effective in a smaller sample size. Buffalo has a collection of young offensive skill talent to pair with Josh Allen.

Dolphins: EDGE Chop Robinson (Round 1, No. 21 overall)

There are not many rookies on Miami's roster to consider. Robinson is still trying to put it all together as a pass rusher, but his burst off the line of scrimmage is remarkable. If he can start finishing some of those plays, then he could be a really impactful pass rusher for the Dolphins.

Jets: RB Braelon Allen (Round 4, No. 134 overall)

Braelon Allen NYJ • RB Att 62 Yds 229 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Contributions from New York's rookie class have not exactly been plentiful. Allen had a bigger role through the preseason and early in the regular season, but that has tapered off. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was called into duty when injuries impacted veterans. TruMedia credits him with having allowed one sack on 195 pass blocking snaps.

Patriots: QB Drake Maye (Round 1, No. 3 overall)

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.5 YDs 1458 TD 10 INT 7 YD/Att 6.45 View Profile

The supporting cast around Maye has been really bad. When Jacoby Brissett was in the starting lineup, the offense was unable to matriculate the ball down the field. With Maye, he has forced defenses to remain honest. He has made good on New England's confidence to insert him into the starting lineup.

Wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk and offensive guard Layden Robinson have gotten a lot of playing time as well.

AFC West

Broncos: QB Bo Nix (Round 1, No. 12 overall)

Bo Nix DEN • QB • #10 CMP% 64.9 YDs 2548 TD 16 INT 6 YD/Att 6.39 View Profile

Nix has not been afraid to take chances in Sean Payton's offensive scheme. Most would assume that the Oregon product has been dinking and dunking his way down the field, but his 7.6 air yards per attempt is just below average and inline with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Wide receivers Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele have been integral in his growth.

Chargers: WR Ladd McConkey (Round 2, No. 34 overall)

Ladd McConkey LAC • WR • #15 TAR 63 REC 43 REC YDs 615 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

McConkey is a route-running savant. He is able to create separation as well as anyone in the league. Expectations for the Chargers receiver room were low coming into the season, but the emergence of McConkey and development of Quentin Johnston have contributed to Justin Herbert's MVP caliber season.

Right tackle Joe Alt, as well as cornerbacks Targeeb Still and Cam Hart, have also been really good for the AFC West contender.

Chiefs: WR Xavier Worthy (Round 1, No. 28 overall)

Xavier Worthy KC • WR • #1 TAR 54 REC 28 REC YDs 353 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Kansas City's 2024 rookie class has not been overwhelming, but they are getting explosive plays from Worthy. There is room for improvement as a route-runner, but that skill set is complimentary to DeAndre Hopkins, Juju Smith-Schuster and others.

Safety Jaden Hicks has seen the field a good bit too.

Raiders: TE Brock Bowers (Round 1, No. 13 overall)

Brock Bowers LV • TE • #89 TAR 99 REC 74 REC YDs 744 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Bowers is currently second in the league in receptions (74). He is also first among all tight ends in receiving yards (744). Las Vegas' quarterback competition has been unsavory this season but, as the name of who is under center changes on a weekly basis, Bowers' production remains consistent. They desperately needed someone to step up in the absence of Davante Adams and Bowers has been that player.

Offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze have also played a lot this season.

NFC North

Bears: QB Caleb Williams (Round 1, No. 1 overall)

Caleb Williams CHI • QB • #18 CMP% 62.6 YDs 2356 TD 11 INT 5 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Williams has looked more like the No. 1 overall selection in his two games with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown than he had at any point with Brown's predecessor, Shane Waldron. At points this season, Williams has struggled holding onto the ball too long and trying to do too much. His foot speed allows him to extend plays and stretch the field with pass-catching options like Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore, Cole Kmet and fellow rookie Rome Odunze.

Edge rusher Austin Booker looks more powerful now than he had at Kansas. He has found more ways to win and could be an actual building block for the defense. Punter Tory Taylor has a defined role as well.

Lions: CB Terrion Arnold (Round 1, No. 24 overall)

Detroit's defense has been more formidable this season because of additions in the secondary, including Arnold. The rookie has been a bit handsy in coverage but teams are targeting him at a high rate because of Carlton Davis opposite him.

Packers: S Javon Bullard (Round 2, No. 58 overall)

Green Bay re-made its safety core in the span of one offseason signing Xavier McKinney and drafting Bullard and Evan Williams. Bullard has been a difference maker on a much improved Packers defense. The franchise has gotten solid production from offensive guard Jordan Morgan and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. Running back MarShawn Lloyd is returning from the injured reserve and could play a role in the final stretch of the regular season.

Vikings: EDGE Dallas Turner (Round 1, No. 17 overall)

First-round rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the weeks leading up to the regular season. The other first round selection, Turner, has not had a big impact either, but Minnesota has not exactly been flush with rookie contributions.

NFC South

Buccaneers: RB Bucky Irving (Round 4, No. 125 overall)

Bucky Irving TB • RB • #7 Att 108 Yds 579 TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

Irving has seen his role expand as the season has progressed. He is a dynamic runner that has added 32 receptions for 252 yards. Among players with at least 100 rushes this season, Irving is second in tackle avoidance rate (31.5%), according to TruMedia. Tampa Bay has been looking for a running back like him for several years.

Center Graham Barton and safety Tykee Smith have also had a positive impact on the season.

Falcons: DL Brandon Dorlus (Round 4, No. 109 overall)

Atlanta's rookie class has had little impact on the season. Dorlus made his debut a little over a week ago against Denver and recorded two tackles. The team's first-round selection, Michael Penix Jr., has sat the bench for most of the season as Kirk Cousins leads the NFC South contender.

Panthers: WR Xavier Legette (Round 1, No. 32 overall)

Xavier Legette CAR • WR • #17 TAR 51 REC 33 REC YDs 340 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Carolina has embraced the youth movement this season trading away pass rusher Brian Burns and wide receiver Diontae Johnson. They have gotten contributions from wide receiver Xavier Legette, linebacker Trevin Wallace, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, wide receiver Jalen Coker and others. Running back Jonathon Brooks made his debut last week and could be more of a factor in the remaining weeks.

Saints: OT Taliese Fuaga (Round 1, No. 14 overall)

Fuaga made the transition from right to left tackle. He has the ninth-highest beaten rate (6.1%) in the NFL this season, according to TruMedia. It has not been smooth sailing, it was still an upgrade over last season's situation at left tackle. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and wide receiver Mason Tipton have also played a lot this season.

NFC East

Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels (Round 1, No. 2 overall)

Jayden Daniels WAS • QB • #5 CMP% 68.4 YDs 2613 TD 12 INT 5 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

Daniels was a runaway for Offensive Rookie of the Year early in the season. He was setting rookie records on a weekly basis over the first half of the season, but has fallen back to the pack in the last month. The LSU product has completed 68.4% of his pass attempts for 2,613 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, in addition to 556 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.

The Commanders had more draft capital in the Top-100 overall than any other team. They made the most of those opportunities by also landing left tackle Brandon Coleman, defensive tackle Johnny Newton and cornerback Mike Sainristil.

Cowboys: C Cooper Beebe (Round 3, No. 73 overall)

Dallas' offensive line has not played up to expectations this season. Yet, it is Beebe with the Cowboys' fourth-best beaten rate (2.7%), according to TruMedia. Beebe replaced Tyler Biadasz, who is having a revival of sorts in Washington.

Offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland and cornerback Caelen Carson are other rookies that have had varying levels of impact on the Cowboys' season.

Eagles: CB Quinyon Mitchell (Round 1, No. 22 overall)

Mitchell has not only been the best rookie cornerback, but he has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. According to TruMedia, he ranks No. 37 in defensive passer rating among NFL players with at least 250 coverage snaps.

His teammate, fellow rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean, has been a big reason for the defensive units rise as well.

Giants: CB Andru Phillips (Round 3, No. 70 overall)

The infusion of young secondary talent in the NFC East continues with the Giants. New York has been wildly frustrating, as a whole, but Phillips has been consistent. He is a plus contributor in the run game and is sticky in coverage. His teammate, safety Tyler Nubin, also ranks in coverage categories.

Despite all of the public outrage regarding the offense, there are reasons to be optimistic as they have identified key contributors, such as wide receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. Nabers already has 67 receptions on 103 targets for 671 yards and 3 touchdowns.

NFC West

49ers: S Malik Mustapha (Round 4, No. 124 overall)

There is something to be said for culture and a setting of expectations. San Francisco consistently finds impact performers on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. Mustapha is one of the most exciting young players in football. He plays the game with maximum effort and is always around the football.

The hits fortunately kept coming for the 49ers, however. They also landed offensive guard Dominick Puni and cornerback Renardo Green; both of whom have been starters. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been up and down since returning from a gunshot wound.

Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI • WR • #18 TAR 66 REC 36 REC YDs 546 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Harrison has been what Arizona expected he would be when they drafted him No. 4 overall. He has been a downfield threat and a big body that can go get the ball against single coverage. The Cardinals are another team that held ample draft capital on draft day. Cornerback Max Melton and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson have filled roles while the franchise awaits the debut of first-round defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Rams: EDGE Jared Verse (Round 1, No. 19 overall)

When exploring the types of pass rushers finding early success in the NFL, it is most often those known for their power. Verse was not regarded as the most twitchy or the most bendy at the high side of his rush entering the draft. However, he has multiple ways to deconstruct blocks and uses his strength to collapse the pocket. Among players with at least 200 pass rushes this season, Verse has the third-highest pressure rate (17.9%) behind Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson, according to TruMedia.

Defensive tackle Braden Fiske ranks No. 20 in pressure rate (14.1%). The presence of safety Kamren Kinchens, center Beaux Limmer, cornerback Jaylen McCullough and offensive guard Justin Dedich have allowed Los Angeles to absorb a long list of injuries sustained this season.

No member of Seattle's 2024 draft class has reached superstar status yet, but there are worse situations across the league. Murphy has 24 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Linebacker Tyrice Knight and tight end A.J. Barner are two players that have taken on larger roles as a result of circumstance. Injuries and personnel changes have led to expanded roles.